The legacy of military chemical weapons disposal is a complex and hazardous one. Over decades, the U.S. military carried out numerous operations to bury and dispose of chemical weapons and hazardous materials around the world. These operations, often shrouded in secrecy, have left behind a dangerous legacy with significant risks to the environment, public health, and wildlife. Given the secretive nature of these operations, this list may not be comprehensive, as many details remain classified or underreported.

Approved By : General Dwight D. Eisenhower and U.S. Army Chiefs of Staff.

Details : Operation Geranium was a U.S. Army mission that involved the disposal of more than 3,000 tons of lewisite, a toxic chemical warfare agent, into the Atlantic Ocean. The operation took place from December 15 to December 20, 1948. The lewisite was transported from the Gulf Chemical Warfare Depot to Charleston, South Carolina, and then loaded onto the World War II merchant ship SS Joshua Alexander.

Chemicals Involved : Lewisite. Image from https://www.environics.fi/blog/lewisite-l-1917/

Name: Project "Geranium" was named this because lewisite has a smell similar to geraniums.

Dumping Procedure : The lewisite was contained in 60 M14 bulk containers and approximately 3,700 other bulk containers. The ship was sailed 300 miles off the coast of Florida, where it was scuttled with the lewisite aboard, dumping the toxic cargo into the ocean.

Environmental Impact : The disposal of lewisite at sea created significant risks of environmental contamination. Lewisite, with its long-lasting toxic properties, poses risks to marine life and ecosystems. The potential for leakage and dispersal into the ocean environment can lead to long-term ecological damage and contamination of marine habitats.

Health Impacts : The release of lewisite into the ocean can have detrimental effects on marine organisms, leading to reproductive issues, developmental disorders, and increased mortality. Human health risks may arise from consuming contaminated seafood, which could result in serious health conditions related to chemical exposure, such as respiratory problems and skin disorders. Image from https://www.reddit.com/r/PropagandaPosters/comments/659900/lewisite_smells_like_geraniums_us_ca_1941/ Operation Davy Jones' Locker (1946-1948) Image from https://ltwilliammowett.tumblr.com/post/676731239598899200/davy-jones-locker Approved By: Jointly conducted by the United Kingdom and the United States, with approval from Allied military and governmental authorities. Image from https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/how-has-biological-warfare-evolved-throughout-history.html Background: Context: After World War II, the Allies discovered extensive German chemical weapon stockpiles. Continental Committee on Dumping: Allied nations convened to decide on the disposal of these weapons. Total Stockpile: Approximately 296,103 tons of chemical weapons were found, divided among the four occupied zones in Germany. Image from https://www.artstation.com/artwork/L2a4xr Operation Details: Duration: June 1946 to August 1948. Disposal Method: Scuttling ships containing chemical weapons. Quantity Disposed: Between 30,000 and 40,000 tons of captured German chemical munitions. Ships Scuttled: A total of 38 ships were used for disposal. Image from https://www.flickr.com/photos/154930084@N08/41744700864 Locations of Disposal: Skagerrak Strait: Nine ships scuttled in this strait between Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. North Sea: Two ships sunk in the North Sea. Scandinavian Region: Eleven ships disposed of through five separate dumpings in the region. Image from https://tenor.com/search/more-porridge-please-gifs Chemicals Involved: Mustard Gas (Sulfur Mustard): A blistering agent causing severe burns and blisters on skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. Noted for its persistent and harmful effects. Other Chemical Agents: Included nerve agents such as Tabun and Sarin, as well as other blister agents and chemical munitions. Environmental Impact: Long-Term Risks: Potential leakage of chemicals into the ocean, affecting marine ecosystems and coastal environments. Contamination Sources: Burial sites may continue to be sources of environmental contamination. Image from http://spongebob.wikia.com/wiki/File:Davy_Jones'_Locker.jpg Health Impacts: Risks to Marine Life and Coastal Communities: Exposure to leaking chemicals could pose significant health risks. Long-Term Health Effects: Persistent nature of sulfur mustard and other agents raises concerns about ongoing health impacts. Certainty of Disposal Locations: Record Details: Historical records provide information on some disposal sites. Uncertainty: Exact locations and full extent of all disposal sites remain uncertain, with the potential for undiscovered or misidentified sites. Operation CHASE (Cut Holes and Sink 'Em) (1960s-1970s)



Approved By : Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara.

Details : This operation involved sinking decommissioned ships loaded with chemical munitions in the Atlantic Ocean. The ships contained various nerve agents, mustard gas, and other toxic chemicals. Image from https://artsandculture.google.com/asset/operation-chase-loading-nerve-gas/bgGzAA3U7bz4FA

Chemicals Involved : Nerve agents (e.g., VX), mustard gas, and other chemical munitions. CHASE 1 (Off the coast of San Francisco, California) : The Liberty ship John F. Shafroth was sunk 47 miles off San Francisco on July 23, 1964, with nearly 10,000 tons of munitions. CHASE 2 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : The Village was loaded with munitions at the Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey and sunk in the Atlantic Ocean on September 17, 1964. The exact location was off the East Coast but not publicly specified. CHASE 3 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : The Coastal Mariner, also loaded at Naval Weapons Station Earle in New Jersey, was detonated after sinking in the Atlantic Ocean on July 14, 1965, though the specific site is not disclosed. CHASE 4 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : The Santiago Iglesias was sunk and detonated in the Atlantic Ocean on September 16, 1965, after being loaded at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey. CHASE 5 (Pacific Ocean, off the West Coast, United States) : The Isaac Van Zandt, loaded at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington, was eventually sunk and detonated in the Pacific Ocean after a delay caused by a broken tow cable on May 23, 1966. CHASE 6 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : The Horace Greeley was sunk and detonated at a depth of 4,000 feet in the Atlantic Ocean on July 28, 1966, after being loaded at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey. CHASE 7 (Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of South Carolina) : The Michael J. Monahan was sunk without detonation in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on April 30, 1967, after being loaded at Naval Weapons Station Charleston. CHASE 8 (Location Classified) : This operation in 1967, involving mustard gas and nerve agent-filled M-55 rockets, was classified, so the specific disposal site is not publicly known. CHASE 9 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : The Eric C. Gibson was sunk on June 15, 1967, somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, but the exact location off the East Coast is not specified. CHASE 10 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : In 1970, 3,000 tons of nerve agent-filled rockets were dumped in the Atlantic Ocean. Public outcry delayed the operation, which took place at an undisclosed location off the East Coast. CHASE 11 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : In June 1968, the operation disposed of chemical agents GB and VX, sinking them off the East Coast, though the exact location remains undisclosed. CHASE 12 (Atlantic Ocean, off the East Coast of the United States) : The final CHASE mission in August 1968, disposing of mustard agent, also took place in the Atlantic Ocean, with the exact location off the East Coast not made public. Environmental Impact : The sunken ships created underwater "graveyards" of chemical weapons. Over time, chemicals may corrode and leak into the marine environment, posing risks to marine life and disrupting ecosystems. The potential for widespread contamination is significant due to the persistent nature of these chemicals. Image from https://laptrinhx.com/news/36-best-things-to-do-in-san-francisco-d216m3J/

Health Impacts : Marine species exposed to chemical leaks can suffer from reproductive issues, developmental abnormalities, and increased mortality rates. Humans consuming contaminated seafood might also be at risk of health problems related to chemical exposure. It could also directly impact humans and other animals if the chemicals leaked significantly. Image from https://aweseas.blogspot.com/2015/01/california-sea-lion-appearance.html

Potential for Weaponization: The possibility of using sunken munitions and chemical weapons as a weapon is a serious concern. These sites could, in theory, be targeted or tampered with by malicious actors, leading to environmental contamination or direct harm. However, the difficulty in accessing these deep-sea locations, combined with international security measures, makes such scenarios unlikely but not impossible. Continued awareness and monitoring are essential to ensure that these remnants of past military operations do not pose a threat. Monitoring and Research: Environmental Monitoring: In some cases, monitoring programs are established to measure levels of hazardous materials in the surrounding water and sediments. If leaks occur, these programs can detect increased levels of toxins or chemical agents. Research Studies: Scientists study the long-term stability of the munitions and chemical agents in deep-sea environments. They look at how these materials degrade over time and under specific conditions like pressure, temperature, and seawater chemistry. Image from https://www.pinterest.com/pin/462885667944110850/ Historical Data and Inspections: Inspections of Known Sites: Occasionally, underwater inspections are conducted using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) or divers. These inspections aim to assess the condition of the munitions and check for signs of leakage. Historical Incidents: Past incidents where munitions or chemical weapons have leaked provide data on what might happen at other sites. This data can guide preventive measures and help assess current risks. Image from https://www.oceannews.com/news/subsea-intervention-survey/rov-measures-radioactive-leak-from-wreck-of-soviet-sub Regulations and Safeguards: International Agreements: After operations like CHASE, international agreements and national laws were supposedly developed to prevent future dumping and manage the risks associated with existing sites. Safeguards: The U.S. military and other organizations may implement safeguards, such as mapping the locations of sunken munitions to avoid disturbances from activities like fishing, drilling, or deep-sea mining. Challenges in Detection: Deep-Sea Environment: Many CHASE operations took place in deep water, making it difficult to detect or monitor leaks. The depth and remoteness of these sites limit regular inspection. Unknown Factors: The exact condition of the munitions and their containers after decades underwater is often unknown, leading to uncertainty about the potential for leaks. Image from http://horsesmouth.typepad.com/hm/2009/11/great-white-sharks-in-san-francisco-bay.html



Unknown Military Operation Dumped DDT in Ocean Near Los Angeles

Operation Red Hat and Chemical Weapons Relocation Background and Planning : 1962 : U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara's recommendation led to the relocation of U.S. chemical weapons to Okinawa. This move aimed to deter North Korean chemical weapons capabilities, as noted by U.S. Defense Secretary Melvin Laird in a 1970 meeting with Japanese Defense Agency chief Yasuhiro Nakasone. Deployment and Storage : Red Hat Code Name : Assigned on November 12, 1962, by the Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Department of the Army. The 267th Chemical Platoon was activated at Chibana Ammunition Depot on Okinawa to receive and store chemical agents under the code name "RED HAT." Types of Chemicals : The depot stored various agents, including sarin, VX, and mustard gas. By 1969, approximately 1.9 million kg (1,900 metric tons) of VX was stored on Okinawa. Image from https://www.civilianexposure.org/operation-red-hat-chemical-weapons-and-the-pentagon-smokescreen-on-okinawa/ Incident and Publicity : 1969 Exposure : Over 20 personnel were exposed to sarin during sandblasting operations. The ensuing publicity contributed to the decision to move the weapons off Okinawa due to concerns about safety and public backlash. Image from https://truthout.org/articles/operation-red-hat-chemical-weapons-and-the-pentagon-smokescreen-on-okinawa/ Operation Red Hat - Transfer : 1971 Relocation : The transfer of chemical munitions from Okinawa to Johnston Atoll involved significant logistical efforts: Phase I : Began in January 1971, involving the movement of 150 tons of distilled mustard gas (HD). The USNS Lt. James E. Robinson was among the vessels used. Phase II : Completed in August and September 1971, transporting 12,500 tons of munitions using various ships, including the USNS Sea Lift and USNS Private Francis X. McGraw. Contingency Planning : The plan was to transfer the munitions to Umatilla Chemical Depot but was abandoned due to public opposition and political pressure. Legislation in January 1971 (PL 91-672) prohibited transferring chemical munitions to U.S. states. Image from http://www.geocaching.com/track/details.aspx?id=3963664 Storage and Destruction : Johnston Atoll : Chemical weapons were stored and eventually destroyed on Johnston Atoll. The Johnston Atoll Chemical Agent Disposal System (JACADS) began operations in June 1990, with full-scale operations starting in August 1993. The facility faced challenges, including hurricanes and a Sarin spill in December 1993, but completed destruction of the munitions by 2000. Image from https://www.civilianexposure.org/operation-red-hat-chemical-weapons-and-the-pentagon-smokescreen-on-okinawa/ Legacy and Concerns : Lack of Transparency : The full extent of chemical weapons storage and disposal remains obscured, with ongoing concerns about environmental contamination and public health. Potential Threats : There are persistent fears about the possibility of these old chemical agents being used in harmful ways or causing false illness outbreaks, especially given the unknown quantities and locations of disposed materials worldwide. But seriously, how does anyone really know if these chemicals were really destroyed?



Operation Steel Box (or Operation Golden Python)(1990)

Approved By : Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney.

Details : Chemical munitions from Germany were transported to Johnston Atoll for storage and destruction, in compliance with international chemical weapons agreements. “The U.S. Military Sealift Command auxiliary crane ship SS Gopher State (T-ACS-4) as the ship arrives at Johnston Atoll during Operation Steel Box.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Steel_Box

Chemicals Involved : Nerve agents, mustard gas, and other chemical weapons.

Environmental Impact : Handling and destruction of these munitions on Johnston Atoll raised concerns about contamination of air, soil, and water. The potential for environmental degradation and long-term contamination remains a significant issue.

Health Impacts : Similar to Operation Red Hat, the risks to health include potential exposure to chemical agents by workers and local populations. Long-term health issues related to environmental contamination could affect both human and animal health.

Andddd….: Seriously how can we believe these agents were truly destroyed or where they ended up???

Monitoring and Environmental Safety Concerns

Despite the supposed conclusion of these operations, many sites where chemical weapons were buried or stored continue to be hazardous. Monitoring practices are inconsistent, and many sites remain poorly documented or forgotten, creating substantial risks of chemical leakage. Although some sites are monitored, the extent and effectiveness of these efforts vary widely. Efforts to assess and mitigate environmental and health risks are ongoing but often limited supposedly by the challenges of accessing and investigating these sites.

The Ongoing Threat of Chemical Weapons Disposal

The operations described have left a perilous legacy of chemical weapons disposal. Many of these sites remain poorly monitored, leaving the potential for dangerous chemical leaks a serious concern. Beyond environmental risks, there is an alarming potential for these abandoned chemicals to be purposefully unleashed as weapons. This underscores the urgent need for greater transparency and stringent environmental oversight to address ongoing risks and safeguard both human health and the environment.

In reality, the full extent of these operations involving the dumping of highly toxic chemicals into the ocean remains largely unknown to the public. The military’s apparent indifference to both public health and environmental safety leaves us in the dark about the true scope and potential misuse of these chemicals. The purpose behind such practices and their possible nefarious applications today are shrouded in secrecy. With marine life washing ashore in alarming numbers and unexplained illnesses being linked to established Germ Theory narratives, we must question whether there’s more to the story than we’ve been led to believe. What is really happening to these poor animals?

The individuals responsible for decades of environmental damage and ongoing harmful practices of inserting harmful chemicals in our air, water, food, and bodies display a profoundly disturbing disregard for the planet and every living thing on it!