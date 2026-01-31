Every few years, a chemical escapes its original context and gets reborn online as forbidden medicine. The pattern is always the same. A substance with real biological effects gets stripped of its history, its risks, and its original purpose, then repackaged as something natural, ancient, or unfairly suppressed. DMSO is currently having that moment.

If you listen to the way it is being promoted, you would think DMSO is a misunderstood gift from nature. Something derived from trees, hidden by regulators, and rediscovered by people brave enough to question authority. The reality is far less romantic and much more industrial.

How DMSO Revolutionizes Skin Care and Dermatology Guest Post by A Midwestern Doctor Story at-a-glance DMSO has unique therapeutic properties that address the root causes of various illnesses, including many skin-related issues

DMSO protects the skin from damage (e.g., radiation, chemotherapy, freezing, blood loss) and promotes the healing of injuries like burns, chronic wounds, and surgical incisions

It also addresses common dermatological conditions like hair loss, psoriasis, shingles, herpes, skin cancer, lichen sclerosis, acne, eczema, sunburn, and skin infections

DMSO treats circulatory disorders such as hemorrhoids, varicose veins, venous and diabetic ulcers, and Raynaud’s

DMSO also helps with issues such as nail problems, pruritus, mastitis, insect/animal bites, and skin growths. The article reviews how DMSO can be used for each of those conditions Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) is a remarkably safe and naturally occurring substance1 (provided you use it correctly) that rapidly improves a variety of conditions medicine struggles with — particularly chronic pain.2 For reference, those conditions included: Strokes, paralysis, a wide range of neurological disorders (e.g., Down Syndrome and dementia) and many circulatory disorders (e.g., Raynaud’s, varicose veins, hemorrhoids), which I discussed here.A wide range of tissue injuries such as sprains, concussions, burns, surgical incisions, spinal cord injuries (discussed here).Chronic pain (e.g., from a bad disc, bursitis, arthritis or complex regional pain syndrome), which I discussed here.A wide range of autoimmune, protein, and contractile disorders such as scleroderma, amyloidosis, and interstitial cystitis (discussed here).A variety of head conditions, such as tinnitus, vision loss, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here).A wide range of internal organ diseases such as pancreatitis, infertility, liver cirrhosis, and endometriosis (discussed here). This begs an obvious question — if a substance capable of doing all of that exists, why does almost no one know about it? Simply put, like many other promising therapies, it fell victim to a pernicious campaign by the FDA which kept it away from America despite decades of scientific research, Congressional protest, and thousands of people pleading for the FDA to reconsider their actions. Consider for example this 60 Minutes program about DMSO that aired on March 23, 1980:

DMSO, short for dimethyl sulfoxide, is a chemically manufactured solvent. It was first synthesized in 1866 by the Russian chemist Alexander Zaytsev, who created it by oxidizing dimethyl sulfide.

The compound remained largely a laboratory curiosity for decades until the twentieth century, when its industrial potential became clear. DMSO dissolves a wide range of substances, remains stable under harsh conditions, and penetrates skin and cell membranes with ease. That last property is the entire reason it became famous and the entire reason it is dangerous.

You will often see claims that DMSO is natural because it comes from trees. This is a semantic trick. Trace amounts of DMSO exist in nature as part of the global sulfur cycle. Marine microorganisms and plants produce related sulfur compounds that can oxidize into DMSO in extremely small quantities. These trace levels are not harvestable, not medicinal, and not relevant to what is being sold.

People often claim DMSO was suppressed because it could not be patented since it “comes from nature,” but this confuses biology, chemistry, and patent law. While trace amounts of DMSO can form naturally as part of the global sulfur cycle, those quantities are vanishingly small, not isolatable, and irrelevant to commercial or medical use. Patent law does not prohibit patents on substances that occur in nature when they are isolated, purified, formulated, or applied in novel ways. The real reason the base DMSO molecule itself could not be patented is that it had already been synthesized, structurally identified, and publicly described in the scientific literature in the nineteenth century, making it prior art.

Once a chemical becomes prior art, it cannot be claimed as proprietary regardless of whether it exists in nature or not. What could and often was patented were specific DMSO formulations, delivery methods, and medical applications. DMSO did not fail to become a mainstream drug because it was unpatentable. It stalled because its extreme tissue penetration and biological activity made it difficult to use safely and predictably at scale.

There is no naturally sourced DMSO being bottled and sold for health use. All commercial DMSO is industrially produced. Historically, some manufacturing processes used sulfur containing byproducts from wood pulp processing. Others rely on petroleum-based chemical intermediates. In every case, the end product is created through chemical synthesis, purification, and concentration in industrial facilities. It is not extracted, brewed, or distilled from nature in any meaningful sense.

The DMSO people buy online does not come from independent healers or home producers. It comes from the same global chemical supply chain that serves industry, laboratories, and pharmaceutical research. Large chemical manufacturers produce it as a solvent and reagent, then sell it in bulk. Online sellers purchase that material and repackage it into small bottles with new labels and new narratives. The substance itself does not change. Only the story around it does.

Merck is one of many DMSO suppliers. Through its life science division formerly known as Sigma Aldrich, Merck sells DMSO worldwide as a laboratory solvent, research reagent, and high purity material. It is marketed for use in chemical research, cryopreservation, and industrial applications.

It is not marketed as a supplement or general medical treatment. Other major suppliers include Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Spectrum Chemical, TCI Chemicals, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Alfa Aesar, Acros Organics, and additional bulk chemical distributors that supply pharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutions. Many of these companies sell DMSO labeled as high purity, USP grade, or pharmaceutical grade. That label refers only to impurity limits and manufacturing standards. It does not mean approved for self-administration or wellness use. But it also doesn’t limit people from using it.

This is the exact material feeding the online miracle cure market. Sellers purchase laboratory or industrial DMSO, emphasize purity labels, and repackage it for direct to consumer sales. The safety documentation that accompanies the chemical clearly describes it as biologically active and requiring careful handling. Those warnings rarely survive the relabeling process.

One of the most important facts is consistently ignored. DMSO is not inert. In laboratories, it is treated as biologically active. Researchers design experiments to control for its effects because DMSO alone alters cellular behavior. It changes membrane structure, influences ion movement, affects gene expression, and can damage cells depending on concentration. This is routine knowledge in scientific research. If DMSO were harmless, scientists would not need to control for it.

The same property that makes DMSO appealing to online health narratives is what makes it risky. It does not simply enter the body. It carries other substances with it. Whatever is on the skin, in the container, or mixed into the solution can be transported directly into circulation. That includes bacteria, heavy metals, pesticides, plastic residues, and manufacturing contaminants. This is why professional handling requires gloves, clean conditions, and precise dilution. The human body does not provide those safeguards.

Many people mistake the sensations caused by DMSO for healing. Warmth, tingling, numbness, rapid pain suppression, and a strong sulfur odor are common. These effects feel dramatic and convincing. What is actually happening is chemical interaction. Pain signaling is being disrupted. Nerve conduction is being altered. Sensation is changing. None of that guarantees tissue repair or long term healing.

In the 1950s and 1960s, DMSO briefly captured widespread public attention, driven by early research, media coverage, and anecdotal reports of dramatic pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects. A similar phenomenon is occurring today with compounds like ivermectin (an original Merck pharmaceutical) and fenbendazole (originally developed in the 1970s by Janssen Pharmaceutica, a Belgian pharmaceutical company that is now part of Johnson & Johnson). Both are semi-synthetic chemicals originally developed for parasite control in animals, yet they are now promoted online as nature’s miracle cure for just about everything. The pattern is strikingly familiar: substances with potent biological effects, dramatic sensations, and plausible mechanistic explanations are decontextualized and elevated into purported miracle cures.

A brief history of DMSO

Dimethyl sulfoxide, or DMSO for short, was first discovered in the late 19th century as a by-product from the kraft process for making paper from wood pulp. Around the same time, Russian chemist Alexander Zaytsev synthesized it in the laboratory. His synthesis is still used to date in making DMSO, now a popular solvent (a substance used to dissolve other substances) for industrial use, as well as in laboratories. But it was organ transplantation research that paved the way for scientific interest in DMSO’s potential uses in medicine. Scientists found that freezing biological material like cells and tissues (cryopreservation) could preserve their biological function in the long run, but whole organs became seriously damaged from the same freezing process. This greatly limited the potential applications of organ transplantation, since it ruled out long-term preservation of organs. Thus began the quest for a cryoprotectant, or a substance that could protect organs from the damage caused by freezing. In 1959, researchers in the UK reported in Nature that DMSO protected red blood cells from damage caused by freezing[1]. Around the same time, Stanley Jacob, an assistant professor at the University of Oregon Medical School, was looking for a way to preserve whole kidneys. Jacobs came across the Nature study and decided to examine DMSO for its potential in protecting kidneys from freezing damage. Along the way, he also conducted studies to explore the potential pharmacological properties of DMSO. He found that DMSO appeared to relieve pain. Furthermore, it was rapidly absorbed through the skin, and in the process, transported other molecules along with it. These findings, along with others, sparked the interest of pharmaceutical companies. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sounded the alarm after some animal studies emerged showing that DMSO caused abnormal changes in the eyes. An article from the McGill Office for Science and Society noted that these developments took place against the backdrop of tightening drug regulations following the thalidomide scandal in the 1960s: “The FDA did not always exist, and there was a time when medicines were not tested for their effectiveness or safety. Regulation often followed in the bloody footsteps of public health disasters […] Meanwhile, a senator from Tennessee, Estes Kefauver, wanted to tighten the screws around the drug industry to better protect consumers, and the worldwide thalidomide disaster lent credence to his proposal. In 1962, and for the very first time, a new drug in the United States now needed substantial evidence for its safety and effectiveness before being approved. And it is in this new regulatory landscape that DMSO enters the story.” In light of the then-recent harms caused by thalidomide and the concerning safety data about DMSO from animal studies, the FDA decided to err on the side of caution and denied the new drug application for DMSO. The agency also went one step further and banned all human testing of DMSO, but this ban was lifted in 1966, and studies in humans once again resumed, albeit with some restrictions.

Dr. Stanley W. Jacob, born in 1924, was an American surgeon who trained at Ohio State University and later at Harvard Medical School, where he served as chief resident and instructor before joining the University of Oregon Medical School, now Oregon Health and Science University, as head of the organ transplant program (sus). His initial interest in DMSO in the early 1960s arose from its ability to penetrate biological membranes and protect tissue during freezing, properties that aligned closely with his work in organ preservation and transplantation.

This research unfolded during a period when US universities, federal agencies, and the military were actively experimenting with novel chemicals and biological agents, often with limited transparency and evolving ethical standards, a broader context that has fueled lasting skepticism about sudden chemical “breakthroughs” emerging from elite academic institutions at the time. Although no evidence has surfaced linking Jacob directly to classified programs or covert experimentation, the rapid expansion of DMSO from laboratory solvent to widely promoted therapeutic compound, amplified by media attention and minimal regulation, created a public craze that outpaced rigorous clinical validation and left unresolved questions about how scientific curiosity, institutional ambition, and Cold War era research culture intersected in shaping the DMSO story.

Major industrial and pharmaceutical companies were directly involved in early DMSO development. Crown Zellerbach, a large paper and chemical corporation, became a key producer because it already handled sulfur based byproducts from wood pulp processing, making DMSO readily available at industrial scale.

Other chemical and pharmaceutical firms also explored its medical potential. This was not fringe medicine or underground experimentation. DMSO was investigated within mainstream research institutions, backed by corporate infrastructure, funding, and serious scientific interest before safety concerns and regulatory intervention temporarily halted its momentum.

Decades later, DMSO reentered public awareness through a disturbing hospital case. In nineteen ninety four, Gloria Ramirez was admitted to a California hospital and later died from issues supposedly related to advanced cervical cancer. During treatment, multiple hospital staff members became ill after exposure to her blood. Witnesses reported a strong odor and unusual residues. Several explanations were investigated, including chemical exposure. One hypothesis proposed that Ramirez had been using DMSO and that under oxygen exposure and electrical shock conditions it could have converted into toxic sulfur compounds. This explanation was never definitively proven and remains debated. What matters is that toxicologists considered it chemically plausible. That alone speaks to the risks of uncontrolled exposure. This case is absolutely sus!

According to the 1997 Forensic Science International analysis associated with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, dimethyl sulfoxide present in Gloria Ramirez’s body was proposed to have undergone sequential oxidation, first into dimethyl sulfone and then into dimethyl sulfate. Dimethyl sulfate (DMSO4) is a highly toxic alkylating agent with a long history in chemical hazard and chemical warfare relevant literature because of its ability to rapidly incapacitate through inhalation and tissue exposure. It damages cells by chemically modifying DNA and proteins, causes delayed but severe symptoms, and is dangerous at extremely low concentrations. This compound is not a nerve agent, but it has historically been treated as a chemical weapon class hazard due to its volatility and lethality. The Livermore analysis links this compound to the symptoms reported by hospital staff, including fainting, respiratory distress, and nausea, and notes elevated sulfate levels in Ramirez’s blood as supporting evidence for this chemical pathway. The paper presents this as a coherent chemical explanation for the incident, demonstrating that DMSO is not inert but chemically close to far more dangerous sulfur based compounds, and under extreme conditions can be transformed into an acutely toxic substance with effects resembling a chemical exposure event rather than a medical one. Others just postulated that all of this was in the medical personnel’s heads (mass hysteria).

The way DMSO is promoted today almost reads like reverse psychology. Online, a wave of so-called holistic healers and “freedom fighters” push it as a suppressed miracle cure, using phrases like “the war on DMSO” to frame themselves as brave truth tellers. The hype mirrors what has happened with ivermectin and other sus compounds: products that were originally developed for specific, limited uses are suddenly elevated to universal remedies, while careful scrutiny of the science is dismissed or ignored. When you actually look into these substances, their marketed claims rarely match reality, yet the marketing thrives on the illusion of suppression and rebellion.

It is striking how these pharmaceuticals and other dubious compounds are marketed as alternative or natural remedies when, in reality, they are synthetic chemicals that must be carefully manufactured and do not simply exist in nature in a way that it is being promoted. Online communities and influencer networks actively amplify one another and promote these so-called miracle cures, and many people accept the claims without examining the underlying science or history. Everyone is free to make their own choices, but for those who care to take a closer look, the hype rarely matches reality and the excitement often seems wildly exaggerated or manipulated in a way that what they are saying is kinda sorta true.

In professional settings, DMSO is handled with caution, strict controls, and full acknowledgment of risk for a very valid reason. Online, it is sold with anecdotes and certainty (just as much as the safe and effective vaccine narratives). That gap between how experts treat it and how influencers describe it is the most important detail being left out. Once you understand where DMSO comes from, how it is made, who sells it, and why scientists actively control for its effects, the miracle narrative collapses. There is no ancient wisdom here. There is no suppressed cure. There is only chemistry doing exactly what chemistry does, whether or not the person using it understands the consequences. But if you would like to slather it on or marinate it. You do you.