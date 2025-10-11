Donald Trump's 1989 DEADLY Helicopter CRASH - What REALLY happened?This Deserves a Deeper Dive...Me StuffOct 11, 2025311Share311Share
mah this is juicy stuff! (an' no the fools in the com-mints section sayin' that The Trumpster is a dude in a rubber mask cuz the real one died in 1989 are jus' fallin' fer worse Kayfabe than the trickster himself...)
It's been dun before! the team "spun up" (lol) ta form the Federal Reserve AMAZIN'LY decided last minute not ta join the anti-fed members (eg. JJAstor, Strauss of Macy's, etc) on the Titanic (actually the Olympic).... same same! (The Donald ain't so dumb in bizness subterfuge but iz not known ta reinvent the wheel....rudder?)
Careful sabotage--the scratch of death?! (An' of course it was dun at arm's length--I mean who'd'a thunk he'd take out his main team????). Throw in a last min "bail" an' a big BONANZA ta cover all them debts. Roy Cohn had already passed but perhaps he had an'nuther mastermind assistin'????
I knew 'bout da mob ties but silly me, I didn't think he wuz QUITE that ruthless... I mean murder is kind've a bridge too far. Funny he had ta kinda gloat about it... yep, some last min. decision.... BUT, I've read that lotsa comic book heroes did the same....some indeed became PotAsses themselfs...