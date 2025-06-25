Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Me Stuff's avatar
Me Stuff
14h

Innnteresting. Rima's husband: https://archive.org/details/2013APR05_Mjr_Gen_Albert_Stubblebine_III_911_Interview_No1_Not_Plane_Hit_Pentagon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Me Stuff
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
13h

Thanks for sharing this vid! I attempted to watch it...but audio is not detectable. Hmmmm. ???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Me Stuff and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture