Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Me Stuff's avatar
Me Stuff
1d

While looking up info for this and writing this...my computer/internet kept being kicked into airplane mode and going offline. Quit sus.

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J.-J.'s avatar
J.-J.
1d

Thank you for this detailed info. Just found out why having trouble getting to sleep these past few days

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