Alexander Chizhevsky was a figure whose life and work crossed the boundaries of biophysics, physiology, and environmental science in ways that remain astonishing. He was born in the Russian Empire in 1897 and trained in Leningrad and Moscow. He lived through the Russian Revolution, periods of political upheaval, exile, and imprisonment. At one point he was sent to a gulag because his independent thinking and unconventional research were viewed as politically suspicious.

Chizhevsky proposed that not only did geomagnetic storms resulting from sunspot-related solar flares affect electrical usage, plane crashes, epidemics and grasshopper infestations, but human mental life and activity. Increased negative ionization in the atmosphere increased human mass excitability. Chizhevsky proposed that human history is influenced by the eleven-year peaks in sunspot activity, triggering humans en masse to act upon existing grievances and complaints through revolts, revolutions, civil wars and wars between nations.[6]

Despite these obstacles he returned to his research and continued producing work that spanned multiple disciplines. He is best known for developing heliobiology, the study of how solar activity influences biological and social processes on Earth.

He also coined the term aero-ionization to describe how positive and negative ions in the atmosphere affect human physiology. He explored acro-ecology, which focused on environmental influences on health and circulation, and developed electrohemodynamics, later called electrohematology, which examined blood as an electrically dynamic system rather than a passive fluid. All of these ideas were part of a single vision in which life, the environment, and electromagnetic forces were deeply interconnected.

Chizhevsky’s insight was that blood carries and responds to electrical charge. Red blood cells, platelets, and plasma proteins are charged entities, and the forces between them govern aggregation, flow, and sedimentation. He showed experimentally that exposing blood to static or oscillating electric and magnetic fields changed rouleaux formation and sedimentation rates.

Red blood cell rouleaux formation.

By Chizhevsky’s era, the theory of surface charge on particles, which later became formalized as Zeta potential, was already solid and experimentally supported, describing how electrical conditions govern aggregation in colloidal suspensions.

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Chizhevsky approached blood as a dynamic interface between the organism and its environment, observing that environmental electrical changes could alter red blood cell aggregation and sedimentation. He treated these electrical interactions as a reflection of the organism’s physiological state, noting that variations in atmospheric ions and other weak fields could influence blood behavior in ways that corresponded with stress, fatigue, or susceptibility to environmental changes. Although he did not explicitly use the term zeta potential, his hundreds of measurements conceptually align with it, showing that small electrical variations in the environment could produce measurable physiological effects through changes in cellular interactions.

Building on these principles, Chizhevsky also experimented directly with air ionization, most famously through his invention known as Chizhevsky’s chandelier (orelectroeffluvial chandelier or Chizhevsky’s lamp). In 1918 Alexander Chizhevsky created the first air ioniser for ion therapy.[1] It was originally used for animal health in agriculture.[2] This device used high voltage to create a corona discharge, generating streams of negative air ions.

A corona discharge occurs when a charged object creates an ionized region in the surrounding air, producing ions and reactive molecules. These ions can interact directly with fluids, including blood, altering the electrical environment around cells and plasma. Chizhevsky treated blood as a dynamic interface with its environment, and his observations conceptually align with zeta potential, the surface charge on cells that governs aggregation and interactions. Exposure to ionized air or corona fields could shift these electrical properties, influencing red blood cell behavior, microcirculation, and physiological responses to stress. In this framework, blood serves as a sensitive indicator of how small changes in external electrical conditions can shape cellular interactions and the organism’s overall state. We are, afterall, electric beings.

A corona discharge turns the air into an electrically active medium, saturating it with charged particles that change how matter behaves at a microscopic level. That is the exact same medium Chizhevsky was focused on, just approached from the biological side instead of the engineering side. When those two threads meet, the picture sharpens. Blood, governed by surface charge and zeta potential, exists inside an environment that can itself be electrically altered. The chandelier begins to look less like an isolated experiment and more like an early proof of concept, while later ionization systems read as the scaled version of that same principle. The air is no longer neutral background, it becomes the interface, the place where external electrical forces and internal physiology quietly meet.

Chizhevsky believed that this kind of ionization could strengthen the organism, reduce fatigue, and improve resistance to environmental and social stressors. Within the framework of heliobiology and electrohematology, the chandelier represents a direct, applied demonstration of his theories, linking atmospheric electricity with cellular-level electrical dynamics. When considered alongside his observations on solar and geomagnetic cycles, it suggests that both natural and artificial electrical phenomena could modulate human physiology, intentionally or otherwise. The naming coincidence with coronavirus and the concept of corona discharge adds an uncanny resonance to these ideas, raising questions about how such electrical principles might have been studied or applied without public awareness.

What makes this even harder to dismiss is what happens when you follow the same line of thinking out of Alexander Chizhevsky’s work and into postwar engineering. The idea that air can be electrically conditioned does not stop with his chandelier. It quietly reappears in the hands of someone coming from the opposite direction entirely, Cecil Alfred 'Coppy' Laws, a World War II radar engineer whose entire background was built on understanding how electromagnetic fields move through and interact with the atmosphere. Radar is not passive, it is about transmitting energy into space and reading how the environment responds. When that same expertise shows up in the development of air ionizers using corona discharge, it stops looking like coincidence and starts looking like continuity.

In his mid-twenties he designed a range-finding system which allowed guns to home in on enemy ships beyond the horizon with accuracy and to fire a salvo the instant they were detected. His achievements won recognition from the British Government in the form of a large cash award, similar to that given to Sir Frank Whittle, inventor of the jet engine. At the outbreak of war he was seconded to the Admiralty to work on the development of radar. He resolved the key component of a design for a radar distance-measuring oscillator, a problem which at the time was defeating the young Herman Bondi and Fred Hoyle, part of the mathematical team backing up the radar designers. After the war he was invited to form a radar division for Elliotts, the electrical engineering company. He helped create the East coast radar defence for the USA; set up Elliotts’ first automation division; automated the oil pipelines in Saudi Arabia for Aramco; and initiated and directed the first computer division. Following the merger of Elliotts with GEC he left, not to take early retirement but to form his own business in the obscure field of electrical medicine. According to Rosalind Tan in her book The Truth About Air Electricity & Health, CA Laws had found out during his work on torpedoes for the Royal Navy that the German U-boats could stay under water longer and the crew stayed healthy because the air inside the U-boats was ionised.

This was what had ignited his interest in the little-known phenomenon of air ionisation, and with Idries Shah as co-director he formed Medion (not the German electronics company). Development of the domestic air ioniser Funding all the research himself, he developed the world’s first effective home air ioniser. In the decades that followed, he became an international expert in electro-medical science. Other machines came on the market, all based on versions of his patents, but his instruments set the standard. After Medion he set up a more modern company with his sons Julian and Keith which had hospital superbugs in its sight. The sons collaborated in a famed epidemiological university study at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds, where it was said that: “Repeated airborne infections of the bacteria acinetobacter in an intensive care ward have been eliminated by the installation of a negative air ioniser.”

The results were encouraging and an article in New Scientist quoted Stephen Dean, a consultant at St James’s Hospital in Leeds where the trial took place as saying: “The results have been fantastic - so much so that we have asked the university to leave the ionisers with us.” However, these trials did not help the product that Laws had invented and painstakingly refined and the company Air Ion Technologies went out of business during the financial crisis of 2007. In 2009 the experiments were repeated at the University of London, the London Bioscience Innovation Centre, by Retroscreen Virology Ltd. under the supervision of Prof. John S. Oxford, who is also the chairman of the Hygiene Council. The results were just as encouraging. However this time the scientists were using the Japanese manufacturer Sharp’s Plasmacluster Ion Technology. Video on YouTube. This technology incorporates ion generators which output both negative and positive ions. Coppy Laws’ ideas about the therapeutic effects of negative ions seem to have been lost in these experiments especially as the new machines generate both negative and positive ions.

Chizhevsky mapped solar cycles to epidemic patterns, social unrest, and physiological rhythms. Variations in geomagnetic and atmospheric electricity could influence blood properties and immune responsiveness. His work implies that external electromagnetic fields, even subtle ones, could affect microcirculation, red cell aggregation, and platelet activation in ways that might increase susceptibility to disease or alter systemic stress responses. He documented patterns linking influenza, cholera, and other outbreaks with peaks in solar activity, suggesting that humans function as part of a responsive electrical system in which external field energy can alter both blood dynamics and systemic health.

The historical context of his life adds a layer of intrigue. Surviving imprisonment in a gulag, political suspicion, and exile, he continued research that combined blood electrical properties, solar cycles, and environmental ions. These ideas implied that human physiology and behavior could be influenced by factors outside state control, which made his work politically sensitive and partly explains why it remained REALLY obscure for decades. His work is either in Russian, or almost impossible to find. He witnessed firsthand the ways scientific authority could be subordinated to political power, and he protected his research by compartmentalizing experiments, taking meticulous notes, and sometimes working under the radar. He also studied population-level phenomena, urban and rural epidemic patterns, and social behavior, observing correlations between solar and geomagnetic activity and the frequency of disease and stress events in humans. He considered that fluctuations in human physiology could aggregate into societal effects, which explains why heliobiology and social analysis were so closely linked in his thinking.

If blood responds to electrical fields, and if zeta potential and corona charge shift under these influences, then exposure to environmental EMFs, from high-power military sources to civilian communication networks, could influence aggregation, microclot formation, and immune readiness. During the Cold War, research into how environmental fields modulate physiology could have been exploited under the guise of benign science. Field exposures, laboratory studies of blood aggregation, and monitoring of biological responses could all be pursued without public awareness. Controlled experiments with airborne ions or electromagnetic wave patterns could test physiological susceptibility at both individual and population scales. Small shifts in blood aggregation or flow could create cascading vulnerabilities in cardiovascular and immune systems, a concept Chizhevsky had anticipated decades earlier. He understood that electrical forces in living blood could be amplified at the population level, creating a mechanism for subtle environmental modulation.

I really do wonder if Chizhevsky’s ideas connect to modern computational and biological frameworks. AI systems like Joshua Lederberg’s Dendral in the 1960s, if interpreted as not only chemical informatics tools but as catalogs of energetic or frequency-based perturbations correlated with physiological states, suggest that what we call viruses or disease outbreaks could be emergent patterns arising from energetic interactions with electrically sensitive systems. Blood seems to be electric than we are told, with its zeta potential and external corona charge, mediates these interactions. Environmental EMFs, solar cycles, and artificially generated frequencies could modulate these properties, subtly influencing susceptibility to illness. Sedimentation changes observed under field exposure suggest that minor fluctuations in environmental electricity could affect blood viscosity, aggregation, and the body’s response to pathogens or stressors.

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Heliobiology, aero-ionization, acro-ecology, and electrohemodynamics create a framework in which environmental and artificial electromagnetic fields interact with human physiology. His experiments on blood aggregation under electric and magnetic influence, combined with the proliferation of electromagnetic infrastructure, suggest mechanisms by which environmental fields could modulate blood behavior and immune responsiveness without public awareness. He also speculated that mass human susceptibility to stress, illness, or social unrest could be linked to electromagnetic and solar cycles and attempted to quantify these correlations statistically. His work anticipates modern questions about bioelectromagnetics, physiological modulation, and systems health. Do vaccines alter our bioelectric health in ways we are not told?

The full implications of Chizhevsky’s research remain tantalizing. Blood acts as an electrically responsive medium with measurable zeta potential and corona charge. Atmospheric and artificial electromagnetic fields, whether naturally occurring or human-generated, interact with these properties to influence aggregation, circulation, and immune readiness. Devices like the chandelier demonstrate that controlled corona discharges and air ionization can directly modulate these effects. Solar, geomagnetic, and man-made fields all converge to form a network of influence, suggesting that subtle environmental manipulations could affect both individual physiology and population-level susceptibility. The overlap of corona discharge terminology with global events like the coronavirus pandemic makes these principles feel even more provocative. Chizhevsky’s work hints at a system in which environmental electricity and blood dynamics are inseparable, raising questions about how such phenomena may have been observed, tested, or even applied in secret, and leaving open the possibility that some of these effects on human health and behavior may only be fully understood when the relevant research is declassified.