Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5h

Lots of "cubism" today. Another look at the black cube and its placement in Our live. Thank You!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
7h

Islam is the Only religion to walk counter clockwise around their symbology, the black cube. Coinciding with the negative destructive Swastika. Coopted by Adolf as a symbol of the German Socialist tWerker's party. That gave us People'sWagons. That went on to utilize AI to cheat on emissions testing. Of course don't forget the TransHumanist StarTrans BORG Cube. And then the All In Atheist Communist Island of Cub~a.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture