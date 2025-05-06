Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Yeowoman
Agreed on all fronts !! well collated. .. There are quite a few more links too .. I also think BlackRock was a reaction to or sideshoot of Black Stone . Blackstone was named after the two founders, yet our data crunching company in the UK also had a very fortuitous merger name .. 'ipsos mori' (they themselves kill) Just by luck.

A few years ago their symbol was the glass transparent pyramid . Kind of knew that one wouldnt last !.

Does it matter what symbols they use ? are they winning the semiotics war ?? or is it just their little in jokes I wonder ...

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
an' don't fergit the "black box!" -- the impermeable black box that contains the "secrets" of a disaster or accident (only "certain" pee-pull kin open it).... 'er the black box "warnin'" indicatin' something nefarious or deadly is in this "medi-sin" which is (often) like a pact---yer takin' a risk an' the black border ("boxed" in black) alerts ya ta the poison...an' the black box is also what used ta be used ta announce a death... on memorial stuff like fer a wake or funeral, even stationary back in the day... interestin', no?! Of course in 2001 (the movie!) we got that black monolith, the mystery of the whirled, dangerous, eternal ... an' in (year) 2001 all the 9/11 black boxes from the planes that never flew... An' fwiw, tefillin are "spiritual tech" bindin' head an' heart in prayer (not nefarious, I'll add, but harkenin' back ta ancient times an' planetary mysteries nonetheless!)... OH an' the Astor Place black cube (by jooish artist Tony Rosenthal) was ta commemorate The Alamo Mission... u know where they tried ta convert native American tribes ta Christianity (Catholicism) an' the site of a (sacrificial?) bloodbath.... "Empire" of the Cube indeedy :-)

