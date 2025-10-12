"Energy Weapon Used on 9/11 & the Cover-Up - w/ Dr. Judy Wood (2013) [Richplanet TV]"Thank you to 9/11 Revisionist for the link! Me StuffOct 12, 20251524Share1524Share
9/11 Revisionist is on the ball! Indeed, the towers and most everything else there were hit by a DEW.
Interestingly, it was about 2003ish that I determined that was the only thing that explained what I saw, along with "hologram" planes.
It was nice to see 9/11 Revisionist put out the data I had way back when.
Whitney Webb discusses the 9/11 inside job which was officially blamed on Al Quaeda (a CIA-Israel creation) and now the former leader of Al Quaeda has been placed by the US and Israel AS THE NEW PRESIDENT OF SYRIA. 👇
