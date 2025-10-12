Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

10h

9/11 Revisionist is on the ball! Indeed, the towers and most everything else there were hit by a DEW.

Interestingly, it was about 2003ish that I determined that was the only thing that explained what I saw, along with "hologram" planes.

It was nice to see 9/11 Revisionist put out the data I had way back when.

9hEdited

Whitney Webb discusses the 9/11 inside job which was officially blamed on Al Quaeda (a CIA-Israel creation) and now the former leader of Al Quaeda has been placed by the US and Israel AS THE NEW PRESIDENT OF SYRIA. 👇

https://factsoverfear.substack.com/p/personalized-eugenics-healthcare?publication_id=675175&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=8h23m&utm_medium=email

