Erika (song)

“Auf der Heide” redirects here. For the surname, see Aufderheide.

“Erika“ (German: [ˈeːʁɪka] ⓘ), also known by its incipit “Auf der Heide“ (On the Heath), is a German marching song with words and music by Herms Niel and published in 1938 during the Nazi regime.[1][2] The song was then soon used as a soldier song by the Wehrmacht. According to British soldier, historian and author Major General Michael Tillotson, it was the most popular marching song in Germany during the Second World War.[3]

Origins

The exact year of the song’s origin is not known; often the date is given as “about 1930”,[4] but this has never been substantiated. The song was originally published in 1938 by the publishing firm Carl Louis Oertel [de] in Großburgwedel, a village northeast of Hanover, Lower Saxony. In an interview with Herms Niel in the Viennese newspaper: Das Kleine Volksblatt, Niel recounts that in the summer of 1938 he was suddenly inspired to write the song after an amusing misadventure during a walk where his dog encountered a wasp nest.[5]

Music

“Erika“ is both a common German female name and the German word for heather. After each line, and after each time the name “Erika” is sung, there is a three-beat pause, which is filled by the timpani or stamping feet (e.g. of marching soldiers), shown as (xxx) in the text below.

Lyrics

1. Auf der Heide blüht ein kleines Blümelein (xxx)

und das heißt (xxx) Erika. (xxx)

Heiß von hunderttausend kleinen Bienelein (xxx)

wird umschwärmt (xxx) Erika. (xxx)

Denn ihr Herz ist voller Süßigkeit, (xxx)

zarter Duft entströmt dem Blütenkleid. (xxx)

Auf der Heide blüht ein kleines Blümelein (xxx)

und das heißt (xxx) Erika. (xxx)

(xxx) as before

2. In der Heimat wohnt ein kleines Mägdelein

und das heißt Erika.

Dieses Mädel ist mein treues Schätzelein

und mein Glück, Erika.

Wenn das Heidekraut rot-lila blüht,

singe ich zum Gruß ihr dieses Lied.

Auf der Heide blüht ein kleines Blümelein

und das heißt: Erika.



3. In mein’m Kämmerlein blüht auch ein Blümelein

und das heißt Erika.

Schon beim Morgengrau’n sowie beim Dämmerschein

schaut’s mich an, Erika.

Und dann ist es mir, als spräch’ es laut:

“Denkst du auch an deine kleine Braut?”

In der Heimat weint um dich ein Mägdelein

und das heißt Erika.[6]

Translation:

On the heath, there blooms a little flower fine (xxx)

and it’s called (xxx) Erika. (xxx)

Eagerly a hundred thousand little bees (xxx)

swarm around (xxx) Erika. (xxx)

For her heart is full of sweetness, (xxx)

a tender scent escapes her blossom-gown. (xxx)

On the heath, there blooms a little flower (xxx)

and it’s called (xxx) Erika. (xxx)



Back at home, there lives a little maiden

and she’s called Erika.

That girl is my faithful little darling

and my joy, Erika.

When the heather blooms in a reddish purple,

I sing her this song in greeting.

On the heath, there blooms a little flower

and she’s called Erika.



In my room, there also blooms a little flower

and she’s called Erika.

Already in the grey of dawn, as it does at dusk,

It looks at me, Erika.

And then it’s to me as if it’s saying aloud:

“Are you thinking of your little bride?”

Back at home, a maiden weeps for you

and she’s called Erika.

Controversy