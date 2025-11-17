Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deirdre River's avatar
Deirdre River
1h

Jus devastating. Why are we doing this digital hell? As an ole hippie late born baby boomer I’m so sad we didn’t “go back to the garden”…..

when a generation did really attempt that….we failed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture