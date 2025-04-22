Share this postBodhisattvas BettyEverything is FrequencyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreEverything is FrequencyChapter 1-In the BeginningMe StuffApr 22, 202510Share this postBodhisattvas BettyEverything is FrequencyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Share10Share this postBodhisattvas BettyEverything is FrequencyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore83Share
At various times in history we have found this so oppressive and tyrannical tho that we started to encase and enclose our ideas in wires and boxes and cells etc .. an energy based worldview is just as terrifying as a cellular one sadly. My partner's dad's job for a while was to stop women being thrown alive on funeral pyres .. doesnt get much more 'frequency' than that :( . Even those gongs and bells were used to control and brainwash people.. humans regularly rebel against these things.
Betty, request from the peanut gallery!
Do a dive on Dub Step.
Dubstep seizures
Dubstep, a genre of electronic dance music, has been linked to triggering seizures in some individuals, particularly those who are photosensitive or have epilepsy.
The fast-paced, heavy bass sounds and flashing lights often used in dubstep videos can cause problems for listeners, especially those prone to anxiety or who have epilepsy.
For instance, some people have reported experiencing seizures while listening to or watching dubstep music and videos.
However, it is important to note that for most people, dubstep is not harmful and can even be enjoyable and therapeutic.
Musicogenic epilepsy, a rare form of complex reflex epilepsy, can be triggered by listening to specific types of music, including certain genres like dubstep.
This condition affects a very small number of people, approximately one in 10 million.
If you are concerned about the effect that dubstep might have on your brain, it is important to consult with a medical professional.
Dubstep's origins can be traced back to EDM and it has gained significant popularity, especially among young people.
Despite its popularity, the genre continues to be a subject of debate among audiophiles and medical professionals regarding its potential effects on listeners.