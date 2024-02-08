Unless you've been completely out of touch or lived under a rock for the past four years, chances are you're familiar with the name Dr. David E. Martin. His name has been circulating extensively, popping up repeatedly in various contexts, conversations, and discussions. In fact, it's been hard to miss him, given the frequency and prominence with which his name has been mentioned. Whether he's providing testimony to governmental agencies critiquing the COVID response, appearing prominently in the Plandemic documentaries, or maintaining a strong presence across social media platforms and interview circuits, Dr. David Martin's name appears to be everywhere. This widespread presence emphasizes the substantial influence he has wielded and the broad recognition he has earned in recent years. But why?

For those who eagerly absorb every utterance from this seemingly unexpected COVID messiah, linguistic pied piper and wordsmith, let's explore further into the individual, the enigma, the futurist associated with global banking systems and the Arlington Institute. Despite his public persona, there are intriguing connections that seem incongruent with his portrayed image. Let's delve into some of these connections and uncover the complexities beneath the surface of his public presentation.

From poo anon:

David Martin has undeniable ties to Globalists & intelligence agencies. He has major financial conflicts of interest and he seems to be involved in an elaborate scheme to bring about the patent reform that his employers need in order to roll out a global technocratic system. His company's software allows for total access to all patent information all over the world which is a very powerful tool. He seems to have ulterior motives once you understand his con. His latest red herring about a “synthetic chimeric computer generated code uploaded by the Chinese and made into a Spike Protein Vaccine Bioweapon" are the insane ramblings of a mad man. This is being used to further prop up the lie of virology and Germ Theory as well as make the skeptic movement look like crazy conspiracy theorists. His claims are not supported by any evidence whatsoever, other than “I have the patents”, which is meaningless. This man is discrediting all rational thinking skeptics by engaging in this nonsense. He is a double-agent. (Find an in-depth presentation on Dr. David Martin and his connections at this link: https://issuu.com/pooanon/docs/who_is_david_e._martin)

Is Dr. David Martin the pied piper of lemmings?

According to Karl Haemers in his substack:

For those who are delighted and excited by the bold presentations of David Martin, exposing the depopulation agenda of the covid vaxx and other occult manifestations of the New World Order/Great Reset-- Let's take a close look at Martin's private corporation, M-Cam International Innovation Risk Management. Martin appears to be the only employee. M-Cam stands for "Mosaic Collateral Asset Management" https://www.m-cam.com/about-us/ His corporation--it is no "Us", just Martin--appears to be engaged in monetizing and profiting from investing in native, indigenous, little people assets that have not been fully capitalized yet. This is what is meant by "innovation". "Mosaic" refers to the complex array of tribal, village-based identities around the world that are more difficult for investors to exploit and enslave.



First, look at the corporate symbol for M-Cam: Sure, the letters "MCAM" are displayed, but they are blatantly revealed as Freemasonic symbols. The large blue M is the exact font used on the Freemasonic apron, which Google G-Mail used to use (before it took up the rainbow colors to indicate its participation in the Satanic transgenda). Here's a depiction of the infamous Freemasonic apron symbol: The resemblance to Martin's corporate logo is obvious. His white A and M create the infamous scribe and square of the Freemasons. Here's another symbol from Martin's corporate website. And here is another occult symbol used by secret societies that are the real rulers of the world, the Eye of Horus: This is not similarity, this is almost exact depiction. Also note the 6-sided motif at the upper right of Martin's symbol. This is a representation of the Star or Remphan, symbol of the ancient demon-god more commonly displayed as the "Star of David" as seen on today's flag of Israel, and originally used outside the money-lending shop of the first Rothschild, Amschel Bauer, a Jew working out of Germany in the late 1700s. Below is another depiction of the same symbol displayed elsewhere on Martin's site. The Star of Remphan is more obvious with the 6 white rays. Note that in the previous Eye of Horus symbol used by Martin, the word "press" is featured. When we click the symbol, we go to the quarterly announcement for Martin's unique financial performance index, centered on "innovation" as an investment metric. Here is part of what the 2nd Quarter brief summary says: the M-CAM INAU index has outperformed the market by around 2.3% during Q2 2022. The outperformance mainly comes from INAU’s weight tilt onto the innovative companies in the energy and healthcare industry, such as Halliburton Company and Abbott Laboratories

A new approach? Using all of the energy in the universe to create change? Eco-system renewal? Urban renewal? Social innovation? Future Dreaming? A blueprint of change? From 3D virtual reality to 6D reality reality? What is he even saying? Listening to him talk is like trying to decipher ancient hieroglyphics written by a caffeinated squirrel.

Dr. David E. Martin is also a board member of the Arlington Institute.

The Arlington Institute, established in 1989 by John L. Petersen, embodies a diverse background of experiences ranging from military service to involvement in presidential politics.

Image of John L. Petersen from nara.getarchive.net

Its mission is to broaden the concept of national security to encompass global trends such as population growth, environmental degradation, and technological advancements (futurism). This shift aims to redefine traditional defense strategies centered on warfare. Petersen's involvement in various projects, including a bipartisan national security group in the mid-1980s, laid the foundation for TAI's focus on significant global issues and foresight into future challenges.

Throughout the 1990s, Petersen's engagements with the Department of Defense and other defense officials led to initiatives like scenario planning and strategic workshops aimed at preparing military leadership for emerging trends. During this period, Petersen advised senior defense officials and fulfilled various support roles for high-ranking personnel within the Navy, including the Undersecretary and Chief of Naval Operations. He was also tasked with organizing monthly speaker events at the Pentagon, aimed at broadening the perspectives of Department of the Navy leadership on future-related issues. Published in 2008, Petersen's book, "A Vision for 2012," served as a blueprint for leaders seeking to formulate strategic responses to significant global events, including climate change, oil scarcity, economic instability, pandemics, and increased terrorist capabilities. Interesting.

Image from Amazon.com

The Arlington Institute undertook several significant projects, including conducting an "environmental scan" for the Coast Guard to identify key trends shaping the future of sectors such as science, technology, and energy. TAI's contributions extended to crafting strategic plans for entities like the Coast Guard and Marine Corps. Petersen's conviction in the early 2000s regarding impending global shifts prompted TAI to explore "wild cards," unexpected events with profound global implications. This exploration culminated in publications like "Out of the Blue," which analyzed potential future surprises. TAI's involvement in projects like Y2K preparedness and scenario development for Silicon Valley underscored its commitment to anticipating and adapting to global change. Today, TAI continues its mission by focusing on key global challenges, developing innovative solutions, and facilitating a transition to a more sustainable future.

David Martin's rapid rise to prominence and his network of connections are undeniably fascinating. Equally perplexing is the fact that if his claims are indeed truthful, he has managed to evade censorship or reprisal from the very entities he alleges to be opposing. This contrast raises questions about the veracity of his assertions, especially considering that others have faced swift suppression for speaking out on matters far less severe than those Martin purports.

In her substack publication "Beyond the Maze," Kristin Elizabeth recently scrutinized another individual with suspicious credentials and questionable associations. In her article titled "The Wellness Company - Is it an altruistic alternative healthcare empire, or an intelligence operation?," Kristin delves into the profile of David Lopez. The article states:

“David Lopez served as a U.S. Navy SEAL and is a Subject Matter Expert (SME) on Tactical Operations, Classified Global Counter-Terrorism Operations/Terrorist Countermeasures, Protection, Security and Close Quarter Combat (CQC) tactics. Mr. Lopez has a tremendous depth of experience in these areas and has highly specialized training in support of classified intelligence operations. Beyond this, his intense military training and experience is invaluable since he understands critical process performance and can advise on optimization for a variety of areas beyond these fields. Since leaving the U.S. Navy, Dave has trained over 20 SWAT teams around the U.S. in advanced tactics and Close Quarters Combat (CQC). He has also instructed numerous Special Response Teams (SRT) of the Department of Homeland Security. Dave Lopez has conducted multiple rescue missions with Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that pursues sex traffickers around the world, which directly led to the rescue of over 200 children and the arrest of over 50 traffickers. He now serves as a special projects manager for Blackwater and conducts security operations around the world for select clients.”

It was also found that David Lopez appears to be a business partner in multiple ventures with Foster Coulson. The alliances formed between David Lopez and Foster Coulson are indeed puzzling, but the convergence of David Martin's and David Lopez's worlds is even more bewildering, to say the least.

It appears that David Martin and David Lopez are also involved in possible business ventures beyond a mere friendship, and these ventures might raise a few quizzical eyebrows.

First picture from left David Lopez, Kim Martin, David Martin, and unknown individual. Second image from left David Lopez, Kim Martin, unknown individual, and David Martin. Image from public Facebook post.

Dr. David Martin also gives accolades to David Lopez and his brother, Daniel Lopez, in his blog Inverted Alchemy.

Although David Martin thanked numerous supposed freedom fighting figures, he also thanks David Lopez for his invaluable connections to global luminaries like Robbie Lavia, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, John Eleoterio, Tom Williams, Ernie Lee, Xavier Adsera, and many more.

The term global luminaries is an interesting choice of words. Global luminaries themselves are not necessarily part of the United Nations as an organization, but they may interact with the UN in various capacities. The United Nations is an international organization composed of member states, and its structure includes various bodies, agencies, and programs. Global luminaries may work with or be affiliated with the UN through roles such as ambassadors, advisors, or advocates for specific causes or initiatives. They might participate in UN conferences, forums, or campaigns, contributing their expertise and influence to global issues. However, being a global luminary does not inherently imply formal ties to the United Nations, but it also does not preclude one’s involvement either.

There is a distinctive contrast evident in the relationships of David Martin and David Lopez with their global connections. They are associated with both prominent advocates for freedom and individuals known for promoting globalist agendas.

From left unknown individual, Zev Zelenko, Bryan Ardis, and David Martin. Image from public X post

From left Mikki Willis, Kim Martin, unknown individual, and David Martin. Image from public X post

This juxtaposition raises questions about their allegiances and intentions, as they seem to have ties to both sides of the spectrum they claim to oppose. Is all of this just one big dog and pony show to lull us into compliance with the globalist agendas?

In his Inverted Alchemy blog, David Martin indicates that he is working with his

”global-reaching” partners David Lopez and Foster Coulson. He also name drops a slew of infamous freedom fighting patriot figures.

As previously noted, there is a brief mention on David Martin’s blog regarding global luminaries, where he expresses gratitude to David Lopez for facilitating connections with these individuals. However, there are no provided links to the named individuals, nor is there any clarification on the specific connections David Lopez established with these global luminaries. Yet, a search for these distinctive names revealed some intriguing figures.

A public search for the name “Robbie Lavia” from David Martin’s post yielded the name Robert Lavia with some very interesting “global” connections. Could this be the individual that David Lopez built connections with that David Martin lauded?

If it is the correct individual, why are Dave Lopez and David Martin engaging with an individual who is so deeply vested in the United Nations?

Robert Lavia is also the founder of Dakia Global. The individuals on the company's board are as internationally minded as its founder, Robert Lavia.

Following David Martin's list of global luminaries, Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the next mentioned figure for whom David Lopez was credited for facilitating connections. Public searches of this name revealed two prominent individuals: Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and Ahmed Bin Sulayem (which are father and son). Both individuals are associated with a wealth of very interesting connections to globalist interests.

Sultan Bin Sulayem. Image from flickr.com

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, born in 1955, is a prominent Emirati businessman, serving as the chairman and CEO of DP World and the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation. Hailing from one of Dubai's leading business and political families, his father was a key advisor to the ruling Maktoum family. Bin Sulayem began his career as a customs officer at Dubai's port before being appointed chairman of the Jebel Ali Free Zone in 1985. Under his leadership, the zone expanded significantly, hosting thousands of companies by 2020. He assumed the role of DP World chairman in 2007, overseeing its growth into one of the world's top port operators, with notable acquisitions such as Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation in 2010 and Syncreon Holdings in 2021. Bin Sulayem's influence extends to various sectors, including property development with Nakheel and private equity through Istithmar World. Additionally, he serves on the boards of Virgin Hyperloop, the Dubai Executive Council, the UAE Federal Tax Authority, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, showcasing his involvement in global initiatives and ventures like the pandemic response and vaccinatination campaigns. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem has spoken in Davos multiple times as well.

Image from public LinkedIn post

A newspaper article has even linked Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem (the son of the duo), born in 1978, is an Emirati businessman serving as the executive chairman of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

As the son of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, he has played a significant role in DMCC since joining as a director in 2001, before its official launch in 2002.

Could this be part of Foster Coulson’s parallel economy he keeps referring to?

Bin Sulayem also chairs the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), a platform under DMCC. Notably, in December 2015, he was appointed chair of the Kimberley Process Certification, a United Nations mandate, for a one-year term, reflecting his involvement in promoting ethical practices in the diamond industry.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem. Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ahmed_Sultan_Bin_Sulayem

Additionally, Bin Sulayem has made contributios beyond business, such as his affinity for the LA Lakers, as evidenced by a tribute to Kobe Bryant in the Los Angeles Times and hosting Bryant's visit to the UAE as part of the DMCC Kobe Bryant Health and Fitness Weekend in September 2013. Under his leadership, Jumeirah Lake Towers has flourished into a popular mixed-use community, highlighting his commitment to urban development and sustainability initiatives.

There have been peculiar incidents involving Kobe Bryant that make me contemplate a few scenarios deeply. The truth behind these occurrences may remain elusive, but I do know that things are not always as they seem.

David Lopez and David Martin appear together in a public X post alongside Ahmed Bin Sulayem. The exact nature of their relationship remains unclear, but their association certainly forms an unusual pairing of individuals.

As does David' Lopez’s curriculum vitae.

In another peculiar situationship, Ahmed Bin Sulayem appears to have a connection with Jordan Petersen.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the DMCC, with reputed clinical psychologist, Jordan Peterson. Image from https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/ahmed-bin-sulayem-peoples-person-putting-dubai-on-global-business-map

Ahmed Bin Sulayem gifts Jordan Peterson a copy of Sheikh Mohammed's book 'My Vision'. Image from https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/ahmed-bin-sulayem-peoples-person-putting-dubai-on-global-business-map

The next individual mentioned on David Martin’s blog is John Eleoterio. That does not seem like a very common name and after a public search the name yielded yet another interesting possible and questionable connection. What connections would David Lopez and David Martin need with John Eleoterio if this is the correct individual?

John Eleoterio was a speaker at the Carribean Investment Forum. Is this related to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals? Any relation to Watersmark and the Haiti Development project that David Lopez and Foster Coulson seem to be involved in?

The David Martin blog mentions Tom Williams next. Given the commonness of the name, the identity of this individual is open to speculation. However, there are indications that suggest who it might be.

From left Erik Prince, Thomas Williams, and Rudy Giuliani. Image from https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christopherm51/rudy-giuliani-erik-prince-blackwater-bodyguard-ukraine

Is Thomas Williams, the President/Director of Cold Harbour, the same Tom Williams referred to by David Lopez in his blog, and the person associated with Erik Prince and Blackwater?

Kenneth Cuccinelli is another intriguing figure within this network.

The following individual on David Martin's roster of global luminaries is Ernie Lee. If this indeed aligns with the Ernie Lee mentioned by David Martin as having established connections through David Lopez, there are significant inquiries that demand clarification.

Image from LinkedIn

Pearsanta is a "global innovation activation company focused on the discovery, development, and deployment of technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system." Interesting. Aditxt is a “A comprehensive immune monitoring solution for returning to normalcy with information, data & confidence.”

Xavier Adsera is the last name on David Martin’s list of global luminaries. A quick search yielded yet another individual who is part of Dakia Global.

Upon investigating the potential links between David Martin, David Lopez, and their numerous connections, I find myself encountering more questions than answers. This sentiment is particularly pronounced if the individuals mentioned by David Martin indeed match the individuals uncovered during the search of the names he provided. This seemingly intricate network of deceitful connections definitely evokes a sense of concern. When unraveling such webs, one often encounters layers of deception and obfuscation, leading to a deepening sense of distrust and uncertainty. I aspire to witness the unveiling and halting of this intricate web of deception and its underlying motives within my lifetime. This desire stems not from feelings of animosity or envy, but from a profound sense of urgency to safeguard my loved ones, friends, and the very essence of humanity.