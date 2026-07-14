"Fascia Documentary: The network of the body without beginning or end"A very worthwhile documentary by The Fascia Guide Me StuffJul 14, 2026872Share872Share
Thanks for featuring articles and videos about fascia. It makes sense! I was going to forward this documentary to a relative, but so many of the professionals were wearing face diapers (filmed during the covid fraud?) that it would only reinforce his belief in viruses, contagion and pandemics.
What was the name of that machine? Is anyone using it in the US yet?