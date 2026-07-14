Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Janet's avatar
Janet
4h

Thanks for featuring articles and videos about fascia. It makes sense! I was going to forward this documentary to a relative, but so many of the professionals were wearing face diapers (filmed during the covid fraud?) that it would only reinforce his belief in viruses, contagion and pandemics.

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Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
5h

What was the name of that machine? Is anyone using it in the US yet?

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