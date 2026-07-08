Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Anne's avatar
Anne
17h

Thank you for adding to my fascia knowledge with the zeta potential.

You have a simple but beautiful way of explaining things.

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2 replies by Me Stuff and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
16h

A brilliant piece, and I would say You nailed it! Thank You!!!

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