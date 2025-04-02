In Zurich, Switzerland, just 100 miles south of Charles Pfizer’s hometown, Anthony Fauci’s great great grandfather Raget Abys (1790-1861) was the Secretary of War in the new Swiss republic he helped found, along with founding the ETH (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) (that Schwab attended), Credit Suisse and Swiss Life.
Fauci’s maternal “Abys” family crest is a macabre crowned serpent eating a child. Indeed, on Sep. 4, 1618, the Abys talc mine in Plurss (now Piuro) , Italy collapsed and consumed about 2,500 souls instantly. The Abys family had already moved north to Chur, Switzerland, near Davos (headquarters of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum) when the devastating 9-11-level avalanche was triggered by their negligence. They were selling talc as a lubricant and to be added to medicines, now known to be a carcinogen
Eyewitnesses compared the Plurs devastation to Sodom & Gomorrah
In 1609, Hans "Abis" alt. Abys moved from Plurss (now Piuro) to Chur (all these towns were then in Switzerland) where the family had negligently run a talc mine which in 1618 collapsed into a devastating landslide that buried the entire 2,500 population of Plurs—literally wiping it off the map—a 9/11-scale event. The new town was named Piuro, and it appears that the wealthy ABYS family were forever cursed for their murderous avarice and the devastation it wrought. Hans Abis appears to have fled in advance of the coming devastation. Various accounts describe tremors from the mined mountain for years before the landslide. Fauci's Abys line moved to Chur, Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan and continued mining for over a century. Swiss-based Glencore (Marc Rich) and the Queen's Rio Tinto today continue to exploit Kyrgyzstan's talc, gold, silver, coal, uranium and other resources while keeping the country perpetually destitute and under their Pilgrims Society yoke. Switzerland and Russia are Kyrgyzstan's largest exports. In fact, the Clinton Foundation-Frank Giustra fiddle UrAsia company mines uranium there today. Kyrgyzstan is called "the Switzerland of Asia" due to its mountainous terrain and similar mineral wealth.
Abyss indeed.
Good research BB
What did Trump say in response to the statement about it being a live exercise?