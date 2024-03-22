Operation Big Itch, conducted by the U.S. Army in 1954 at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, was a brilliant display of human ingenuity, using fleas as potential carriers of weapons of mass destruction.

Because, you know, what better way to spend taxpayer money than releasing over a million fleas from aircraft onto unsuspecting target areas? They even equipped these little critters with tracking devices, because who wouldn't want to know where a million fleas are headed? Of course, they supposedly used inert agents instead of live ones to prevent any actual disease outbreaks, because who needs real-world consequences in military experiments? They would NEVER do that, right?

The results of this riveting operation provided groundbreaking insights into the behavior of fleas, like how they hop around and annoy people, and their potential as supposed biological disease carriers. Or could Operation Big Itch may have been conducted to determine if fleas could transport chemicals capable of harming humans? Because, obviously, what could go wrong with weaponizing these miniature bloodsuckers? Today, we can only dream of the wonders such advancements could bring, like genetically modifying fleas to carry even more exciting diseases, because who doesn't love a good plague?

In the realm of modern terrorism (or in the name of supposed national security), the idea of using fleas as disease vectors or chemical carrying fleas of doom are just waiting to be exploited by someone with a flair for the dramatic.

With advancements in genetic engineering, we could soon have fleas spreading diseases faster than a gossip in a small town. The legacy of Operation Big Itch serves as a timeless reminder of humanity's boundless creativity in finding new ways to potentially wreak havoc, all in the name of national security, of course. Because when it comes to military experiments, what could possibly go wrong?