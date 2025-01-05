Foundations and think tanks

The Bilderberg-Trilateral Commission-Council on Foreign Relations have become a hobbyhorse for Alex Jones, Dan Dicks, Daniel Estulin, David Icke, and the entire alternative media as a Holy Trinity in conspiracy bibles. Nonetheless, it is obvious these globalization think tanks are not innocent gatherings for more prosperity and peace and interests and are so intertwined, that free and independent press is non-existent.

- American Committee for Cultural Freedom

- American Enterprise Institute: Kevin Hassett (economic advisor Trump), Glen Hubbard (BlackRock), Scott Gotlieb (Pfizer), Gerald Ford (Order of Malta), jesuit Jeanne Kirkpatrick (CFR, CPD, Committee for the Free World), Irving Kristol (CCNY, CCF, CFR), Arthur Burns (Federal Reserve), Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Dick Cheney, Charles Murray (co-author of The Bell Curve),..

- American Psychological Association

- Anti-Defamation League

- Arcus Foundation (gay agenda): Jon Stryker.

- Asia Society: Josette Sheeran (World Economic Forum), Henrietta Fore (CFR), Ronnie Shan, jesuit Joseph O'Hare,..

- Aspen Institute (jesuit Dan Porterfield, funded by RF), Aspen Strategy Group: Elliot Cohen (CFR), Condoleezza Rice (CFR), jesuit Madeleine Albright, Robert Blackwill (CFR), Stephen Hadley (CFR, Quill and dagger), Richard Cooper (National Intelligence Council, CFR, TC), Dianne Feinstein (CFR), Clark Ervin (CFR), Mortimer Zuckerman (CFR), Mercedes Bass (Disney, step-cousin of Fahra Pahlavi-Pallavicini), Ruth Porat (Google), Kavita Nandini Ramdas (OSF), Walter Isaacson (Berggruen Institute),..

- Aspen Insitute Germany: Matthias Döpfner (Atlantik-Brücke, Axel Springer Publishing House)

- Atlantic Council

- Atlantik-Brücke (US-Germany network): Angela Merkel, Joshua Bolten (Goldman Sachs), Richard Burt (CFR, Diligence), jesuit Alexander Lambsdorff (ECFR, European Parliament, TC), Jens Spahn (Minister of Health), Tom Enders (German CFR), Liz Mohn (Bertelsmann Group), Kasper Rorsted (Adidas), Matthias Nass (Die Zeit, ECFR),..

- Berggruen Institute (21st Century Council): Nicolas Berggruen (CFR), Elon Musk, Eric Schmidt (Google), Pascal Lamy (WTO, ECFR), Stephen Schwarzmann (S&B, Blackstone Group), Lawrence Summers (Harvard, World Bank), Xavier Niel (Le Monde, Delphine Arnault), Axel Weber (UBS, Group of Thirty, TC),..

- Bertelmanns Foundation (founded by nazi Reinhard Mohn): Liz Mohn (AB, Club of Rome), Philip Rossler (vice chancellor Germany, Volkswagen, ZDF),..

- Bilderberg Group, started by Knight of Malta nazi prince Bernhard Lippe, jesuit Josef Retinger and Knight of Malta Herman Abs (IG Farben, both supporters of the nazi regime), mainly used as a distraction by Alex Jones, Dan Dicks, James Corbett: chairman Etienne Davignon (ERT), Umberto Agnelli (Fiat, CFR), jesuit Jose Barrosso, Joseph Johnson (IISS), Jacob Wallenberg, Peter Thiel, jesuit David Petraeus (CIA), Robert Kimmit (Facebook),..

- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, launched in 2000 (46 billion budget), Warren Buffet as trustee: Bill Gates, Rajiv Sha of Rockefeller Foundation, jesuit Ashok Alexander, Sylvia Matthews who works at the CFR with Luciana Boro of the Covid19 hoax team, Trevor Mundel of Novartis and Pfizer, sponsors WHO, The Guardian, Le Monde, Financial Times, Der Spiegel, LA Times, Save the Children (Hearst), closely associated with Bain Capital.

- Bloomberg New Economy Forum: Eyal Ofer, David Rubenstein, Gary Cohn, jesuit Mukesh Ambani,..

- Brookings institute: since 2017 jesuit John Allen (general responsible for war in Syria, CFR) as president, Janet Yellen, Alice Rivlin and Ben Bernanke (Federal Reserve), Sheryl Sandberg (Facebook), Haim Saban, Michael Armacost (CFR), Zoe Baird (CFR, TC), jesuit Ivo Daalder, Kenneth Dam (Deputy Secretary of State, CFR), Benjamin Friedman (economist, CFR), Martin Indyk (ambassador Israel, CFR), David Rubenstein (The Carlyle Group), John Thornton (Goldman Sachs), Ruth Porat (Google)..

- Business Council (founded in 1933 in Washington DC): Averell Harriman (S&B, CFR), Barry Diller, Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Stephen Bechtel, David Rubenstein (CFR, the Carlyle Group), Patricia Woertz (P&G),...

- Business Roundtable: Brendan Bechtel (CFR, Bechtel Group), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Albert Bourla (Pfizer, both culprits behind the Covid scam), Edward Breen (DuPont Colonna), David Calhoun (Boeing), Tim Cook (Apple), Michael Dell (Dell), Jamie Dimon (Goldman Sachs), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Kewsong Lee (Carlyle Group), James Quincey (Coca Cola), Brian Roberts (Comcast), jesuit John Stankey (AT&T), Darren Woods (Exxon),..

- Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Jessica Matthews (Bilderberg, family of Wertheim -nazi bank Finck & Co), Penny Pritzker (CFR), jesuit John Kerry, jesuit Denis McDonough, Robert Zoellick (Goldman Sachs, World Bank, TC), Morton Halperlin (CFR, Open Society Foundations), Morton Abramowitz (CFR, National Endowment for Democracy, International Crisis Group), ..(Harvey Bundy S&B)

- Cato Institute (funded by Koch): jesuit Robert Levy,..

- Center for American Progress (founded by jesuit John Podesta, affiliated with Media Matters for America of David Brock): jesuit Elisa Massimino, Neera Tanden (Biden's Office of Managent and Budget), Kathleen Kennedy, Brian Deese (BlackRock, National Economic Council), Greg Rosenbaum (Carlyle Group), Zeke Emanuel (Covid19 scam), Patrick Gaspard (Open Society Foundations), Heather Boushey (economic advisor Joe Biden, leftist institute The New School), Tom Perriello (OSF), ..(funded by George Soros, Ford Foundation, Gates Foundation, RF, Walton Family Foundation)

- Center for International Security: jesuit Joseph E Schmitz, jesuit Frank Gaffney (Washington Times of UC), James Woolsey (CIA, CPD),..

- Center for National Policy: Nancy Pelosi, Hilary Clinton, Warren Beatty, Frederick Seitz,..

- Center for Strategic and International Studies, affiliated with jesuit university Georgetown: jesuit Ed Fuelner (The Heritage Foundation), jesuit Michael Green (CFR), John Hamre (Deputy Secretary of Defense), chairman Thomas Pritzker (Pritzker Organisation, Hyatt Hotels Organisation, CFR), Henrietta Fore (CFR, Unicef), Lawrence Meyer (Federal Reserve), Evan Greenberg (Coca Cola), Maurice Greenberg (insurance AIG), jesuit Leon Panetta (CIA, Atlantic Council), Ray Cline (CIA, WACL, Committee for the Free World), Zalmay Khalilzad,,..

- Century Foundation

- Club of Rome: Aurelio Peccei (Fiat, Agnelli family, WWF), Graeme Maxton (climate scam), Liz Mohn (Bertelsmann Foundation), Sandrine Dixson-Declève (advisor to European Commission), Mamphela Ramphele (World Bank, wife of Steve Biko), Horst Kohler (president Germany)..

- Club of Madrid: jesuit Bill Clinton, George Papandreou (ECFR), jesuit Vicente Fox, Romani Prodi (ECFR), Mikhael Gurbachev, Guy Verhofstadt, Alain Juppé, Carl Bildt (ECFR),..

- Committee for the Present Danger (anti-communist)

- Congress for Cultural Freedom (anti-communist)

- Cosmos Club

- Council for National Policy: J Peter Grace (Order of Malta, 1001 Club, JFK and Reagan administration), jesuit Ed Fuelner (CSIS, The Heritage Foundation), Jerry Falwell Sr, Robert Waring Stoddard (JBS), John Stormer (JBS), jesuit Steve Bannon (Goldman Sachs), Betsy Devos (Trump administration), John Singlaub (CIA, WACL),..

- Council on Foreign Relations

- Council on the Future of Europe, started by Nicolas Berggruen (CFR, Berggruen Institute): Tony Blair, jesuit Mario Monti, Gerhard Schröder, Juan Luis Cébrian (Club of Rome, media group Prisa), Guy Verhofstadt, Jacques Delors (European Commission),.

- European Council on Foreign Relations (launched in 2007, European counterpart of CFR)

- European Roundtable for Industrialists: a group of less than 50 industrialists who gather in Brussels, represent 1400 billion euro revenue and plan the European 'project' with the European Commission.

CEO's of Arcelor Mittal, BNP Paribas (Pierre-André de Chalendar, Le Siècle), Fiat (Agnelli, CFR, related to the Furstenberg family), Novo Nordisk, Societé Generale (Etienne Davignon, vice president of European Commission), Vodafone, Orange, Philips, Total, Air Liquide, MerckGroup, Siemens, Eni, Ericsson, Solvay, Adidas, Sabanci holding, BMW, BP..

- False Memory Syndrome Foundation

- Ford Foundation (works with the RF): Francisco Cigarrao (Yale), Darren Walker (CFR), Fernando Reimers (CFR, World Bank), Ana Toni (Greenpeace),..(started in 1937 by Henry Ford, part of the 'Protocols of the elders of Zion' hoax, funded jesuit university in Congo with Rockefeller Foundation, president Horace Gaither (Mitre Corporation of Elizabeth Rindskopf CFR), McGeorge Bundy (S&B), Susan Berresford (CFR), chairman John McCloy (nazi bank Chase Manhattan 1958-1965, World Bank, chairman CFR), Urvashi Vaid (National LGBTQ Task Force),..

- Foreign Policy Association: co-founded by John Dulles, father of jesuit Avery Dulles, Knights of Malta Henry Luce and Frank Carlucci, jesuit Henry Kissinger, Maurice Greenberg (TC and CFR),..

- Foreign Policy Research Institution: Daniel Pipes (Gatestone Institution), Adrian Basora (jesuit, National Security Council, CFR), Dov Zakheim (Reagan administration, CFR, CSIS, The Heritage Foundation), John Lehman (jesuit, 911 Commission, The Heritage Foundation, CPD), ..

- Friends of Europe, 'think tank' in Brussels: chairman Etienne Davignon (ERT), Guy Verhofstadt, Thomas Leysen (ERT, Umicore, Mediahuis), Pascal Lamy (Bosch, WTO, European CFR), Antonio Vitoroni (International Migration Initiative -Open Society, ECFR, TC). Board of trustees: Elmar Brok (German CFR, papal Order of St Gregory)

- Gatestone Institute: Zionist Nina Rosenwald (CFR), Zionist Geert Wilders, Alan Dershowitz (Natalie Portman)..

- German CFR: Alfred von Oppenheim (Rothschild related), Ulrich Cartellieri (Federal Reserve NY, ThyssenKrupp), Tom Enders (Atlantik-Brücke),..

- Gill Foundation: Tim Gill (gay agenda).

- The Good Club: Bill Gates, Warren Buffet (son of Howard Buffet JBS), Patty Stonesifer (Amazon), Oprah Winfrey (Hearst), George Soros, Ted Turner (CNN), Michael Bloomberg, Julian Robertson (Tiger hedge fund), John Morgridge (Cisco systems),..

- Group of Thirty: Axel Weber (UBS), Yi Gang (Bank of China), Jacob Frenkel (JP Morgan Chase), Timothy Geithner (Warburg Pincus), jesuit Arminio Fraga (Quantum Fund of George Soros), Gerald Corrigan (CFR, Federal Reserve)..

- Hoover Institution (Stanford): Richard Allen (CFR, CPD), Condoleeza Rice, Donald Rumsfeld (jesuit, Le Cercle, CFW), Newt Gingrich, George Shultz (CPD), Peter Thiel (Facebook), Niall Ferguson and Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Edwin Feulner, John Deutch (CIA, CFR), Jim Hoagland (Washington Post, CFR), Toomas Hendrik Ilves (ECFR), Sam Nunn (CFR, CSIS), George Osborne (BlackRock), Nadia Schadlow (CFR, Trump administration), Michael Spence (CFR, Berggruen Institute), in the 80's Margaret Thatcher (Le Cercle) and Ronald Reagan,..

- Hudson Institute: jewish jesuit Douglas Feith (also Jewish Institute for National Security of America), Herman Kahn (RAND), Alexander Haig (jesuit, Order of Malta, CFR, TC), Pierre Dupont..

- Institute for Policy Studies (leftism, fake anti-war movement): Marcus Raskin (aide of George McBundy S&B, Pentagon Papers media ritual with NY Times), Richard Barnet, Noam Chomsky (MIT, IAS, RESIST), John Kiriakou (CIA, ABC News), John Cavanagh (WHO, Transnational Institute), Saul Landau (Haight-Ashbury hippie scene), jesuit Norman Birnbaum, Richard Falk (UN), Jack O'Dell (Civil Rights Movement of MLK), James Warburg (Century Group, son of Paul Warburg CFR),..

- Institute for Strategic Dialogue: George Weidenfeld (BBC, Zionist, Rothermere American Institute, published Lolita of pedophile Vladimir Nabokov, partnership with Ann Getty), Helena Kennedy, Jim Hoagland (CFR),..

- Inter-American Dialogue: Carla Hills (CFR), jesuit Laura Chinchilla, Kathleen Kennedy (CFR), Arthuro Sarukhan (Open Society Foundations), Julissa Reynoso (Biden administration), funded by Ford

- International Center for Study of Radicalisation

- International Institute for Strategic Studies: Carl Bildt (ECFR), Charles Powell (ECFR),..

- International Crisis Group (funded by George Soros' OSF and Koch): Frank Giustra (Lionsgate Entertainment, Clinton Foundation), Robert Malley (CFR, Clinton administration), Jean-Marie Guéhenno (UN, WEF, ECFR),...

- Le Cercle

- Le Siècle (French elite): Jean-Claude Trichet (TC, Bis Bank), Edoard de Rothschild,..

- Lesbians Who Tech

- MacArthur Foundation

- Manhattan Institute for Policy Research (founded in 1977 in NY, by jesuit CIA director William Casey): William Kristol (Keep America Safe, Weekly Standard of Rupert Murdoch, son of Irving Kristol of CIA front CFF),..

- Mont Pelerin Society (neoliberal economists): Walter Lippmann, William F Buckley Jr, Henry Hazlitt (ACFF), Karl Popper, Frank Knight, Milton Friedman, Larry P Arnn (The Heritage Foundation), Otto von Habsburg (Order of Malta, Le Cercle), Edwin Feulner (jesuit, The Heritage Foundation, Le Cercle, CSIS),..

- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)

- National LGBTQ Task Force (gay agenda)

- New America: chairman Eric Schmidt (Google), Anne-Marie Slaughter (TC, Director of Policy Planning), David Bradley (Atlantic Media), funded by Gates Foundation,..

- New York Foundation: founded by Paul Warburg (Congregation Emanu-El), Jacob Schiff, Isaac Seligman. David Heyman, Henry Fairfield Osborne, Arthur Sulzberger,.. It funded Neurological Institute of NY, NY Heart Association, Howard University, NAACP, Congress of Racial Equality, The New School, American Prison Association, NY State Psychiatric Institute, National Association of Mental Health, Maimonides Medical Center, Jazzmobile, Albert Einstein College of Medicine,..

- Novo Nordisk Foundation (49 billion): Danish pharmaceutical company Helge Lund (BP, Schlumberger, ERT)

- Open Europe: Rodney Leach (Rothschild, Jardin Matheson), Norman Lamont (Rothschild, Le Cercle),..

- Open Society Foundations (Newspeak for totalitarian society with internet censorship): George Soros, Morton Halperlin (CFR), Mabel Wisse-Smit (ECFR, dutch 'royal' family, Order of Malta), Meredith Woo (CFR)..

- Patrick J McGovern Foundation (AI agenda): Vilas Dahr (Berggruen Institute, WEF, Peter Diamandis' X Prize Foundation).

- People For the American Way: jesuit Tony Podesta, Norman Lear, Stanley Sheinbaum, Alec Baldwin, Julian Bond, Dolores Huerta, Jane Lynch, Josh Sapan (AMC Networks), Howie Klein (Reprise Records), funded by the Tides Foundation,..

- Pilgrims Society

- Pioneer Fund

- Project for New American Century

- Rockefeller Foundation

- Skoll Foundation: Larry Brilliant, Jeff Skoll

- The Heritage Foundation: jesuit Ed Feulner (CSIS, Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation), Jim DeMint (Tea Party, CFR), Kim Holmes (CFR), Roger Pearson (WACL, worked with Willis Carto JBS),..

- Trilateral Commission

- Unicef: jesuit Anthony Lake

- United Nations (started by Robert Cecil as the League of Nations after the Paris peace conference in 1919): jesuit Stéphane Dujarric, jesuit Boutros Boutros-Ghali, jesuit John Ashe, Claiborne Pell (Order of Malta), Harry Bailey (connected to MK Ultra Ewen Cameron and William Sargant), William Henry Draper III (S&B)..

- Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation

- WHO: Brock Chisholm (Skull and Bones, Order of the British Empire), Ronald Hargreaves (Tavistock),..

- World Economic Forum (gathering of 100 leading global companies in Davos, Switzerland): Klaus Schwab, jesuit Mukesh Ambani, Larry Fink (BlackRock), David Rubenstein (Carlyle Group), jesuit pedophile Theodore McCarrick, Gates Foundation, Chevron, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Google, Goldman Sachs, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Nestlé..

- Yad Vashem

- Zeta Betau Thau (jewish fraternity of Zionist Richard Gottheil at CCNY): Michael Ovitz (Disney, CAA), Doug Morris (Sony), Lawrence Bacow (president Harvard), Leonard Cohen, Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Bruckheimer, William Gaines (Mad Magazine), Alan Greenberg (Bear Stearns), William Paley (CBS, daughter present at the Truman Capote ball), Jack Warner (Warner Bros), Kenneth Duberstein (Chief of Staff of Ronald Reagan), Robert Shapiro (lawyer OJ Simpson),..

Misleading books about elite gatherings

Mark Dice 'The Bilderberg Group: Fact and Fiction'

Daniel Estulin 'The True Story of the Bilderberg'

Myron Fagan 'The Illuminati and the CFR'

Thomas Gijswijt 'Informal Alliance'

Jim Marrs 'Rule by Secrecy: The Hidden Story that Connects the Trilateral Commission, the Freemasons & the Great Pyramids' (HarperCollins, owned by Rupert Murdoch)

Anthony Sutton 'Trilaterals over America' (framing it as a socialist takeover)

Jim Tucker (Infowars) 'Jim Tucker's Bilderberg diary'

Jon Ronson 'Them: Adventures with Extremists'

