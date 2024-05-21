Everyone and their mother has heard about Event 201 happening right before the supposed outbreak of COVID-19 in late 2019 and early January 2020, but does anyone remember this happening in September of 2018? As a plane from Dubai taxied to a stop at JFK Airport, the passengers grew restless because they had to wait to get off the plane for quite some time. Little did they know that among them was none other than Vanilla Ice, the 90s rap sensation turned reality TV star.

It all seemed like a staged press event more than anything else when several passengers reported feeling feverish and coughing uncontrollably, prompting the pilot to alert health authorities. I'm puzzled as to why they selected a one-hit wonder from the 90s for this seemingly staged event. Wouldn't it have made more sense to choose a more current and popular celebrity? But I guess truth is stranger than reality.

As the plane was quarantined on the tarmac, Vanilla Ice, always one to break the ice, stood up in the aisle and began an impromptu performance of his hit song "Ice Ice Baby." The quarantine had just begun, but he figured a little entertainment would ease the tension. Passengers exchanged bewildered looks, not sure if they should laugh, applaud, or ask for an autograph. One thing was certain: Vanilla Ice's rapping about stopping, collaborating, and listening had never been more ironic, given the situation.

As health officials in hazmat suits boarded the plane, the surreal scene hit its peak. Vanilla Ice, ever the showman, improvised lyrics to suit the occasion: "Stop, isolate and listen, Ice is back with a brand-new infection." Even the stern-faced officials couldn't suppress a chuckle. Amid the chaos of nasal swabs, temperature checks, and interviews to determine who might be infected, Ice made sure his fellow passengers kept their cool. News crews captured the spectacle from outside, broadcasting the bizarre yet oddly uplifting scene. Who knew a quarantined flight from Dubai could turn into the most exclusive concert of 2018, complete with hazmat suits and surgical masks for all the world to see. Was this actually the original pandemic that was planned for the world that failed to take flight? No pun intended.

Similar to the timing of Event 201 and the alleged onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the incident involving the Dubai flight occurred just prior to an exercise known as the Crimson Contagion.

The Crimson Contagion exercise, a comprehensive simulation conducted from January to August 2019, was anything but ordinary. It brought together a myriad of national, state, and local organizations in the US, all aiming to test the country's readiness for a severe pandemic of influenza, purportedly originating in China. Led by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the exercise painted a grim picture: a novel influenza A respiratory virus spreading rapidly across the United States, starting in Chicago after a group of tourists returning from China unknowingly carried the virus.

Fast forward to September 2018, and the scene at JFK Airport is surreal. A plane from Dubai is quarantined due to passengers showing flu-like symptoms, among them the iconic Vanilla Ice. Meanwhile, the world's attention is soon to be captured by Event 201, a pandemic tabletop exercise held just a few months later. Here, global leaders and health experts simulate their response to a fictional coronavirus outbreak, echoing the scenarios played out in Crimson Contagion. Coincidence? Perhaps. But there sure have been a lot of coincidences when it comes to all of this.

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in early 2020, the parallels between these events become eerily undeniable. It's as if the world has become one big stage for a grand-scale military exercise, with each twist and turn echoing the scenarios rehearsed in various simulations. The question lingers in the air: is all of this just a massive, elaborate production?