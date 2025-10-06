My favorite game wasn’t just a game—it was a full-blown sensor network. I’ll never forget playing Zumba Fitness on the Xbox 360 with Kinect when it came out in 2010. It felt revolutionary—no controllers, no wires, just you and the screen in full dork mode. The camera saw my movements, scored my routines, and gave me instant feedback. It was fitness, fun, and technology all at once.

But a few days ago, when I read about Jared Kushner’s involvement in the massive $55 billion EA acquisition, my mind instantly went back to Kinect. What was the purpose of that technology really?

Was it just a gaming peripheral—or was it a prototype for something much bigger, collecting biometric data under the guise of entertainment?

The origins of the Kinect started around 2005, at a point where technology vendors were starting to develop depth-sensing cameras. Microsoft had been interested in a 3D camera for the Xbox line earlier but because the technology had not been refined, had placed it in the “Boneyard”, a collection of possible technology they could not immediately work on.[14] In 2005, Israeli company PrimeSense was founded by mathematicians and engineers to develop the “next big thing” for video games, incorporating cameras that were capable of mapping a human body in front of them and sensing hand motions. They showed off their system at the 2006 Game Developers Conference, where Microsoft’s Alex Kipman, the general manager of hardware incubation, saw the potential in PrimeSense’s technology for the Xbox system. Microsoft began discussions with PrimeSense about what would need to be done to make their product more consumer-friendly: not only improvements in the capabilities of depth-sensing cameras, but a reduction in size and cost, and a means to manufacturer the units at scale was required. PrimeSense spent the next few years working at these improvements.[14] Nintendo released the Wii in November 2006. The Wii’s central feature was the Wii Remote, a handheld device that was detected by the Wii through a motion sensor bar mounted onto a television screen to enable motion controlled games. Microsoft felt pressure from the Wii, and began looking into depth-sensing in more detail with PrimeSense’s hardware, but could not get to the level of motion tracking they desired. While they could determine hand gestures, and sense the general shape of a body, they could not do skeletal tracking. A separate path within Microsoft looked to create an equivalent of the Wii Remote, considering that this type of unit may become standardized similar to how two-thumbstick controllers became a standard feature.[14] However, it was still ultimately Microsoft’s goal to remove any device between the player and the Xbox.[14]

The Origins of This Tech – Not Just Toys, But Tools of Power

The seventh generation of gaming—kicked off in 2005 with Microsoft’s Xbox 360, followed by Sony’s PlayStation 3 and Nintendo’s Wii—was the dawn of something much bigger than most players realized. These consoles didn’t just level up graphics or gameplay; they quietly redefined how humans interact with machines. The Wii turned our movements into data through motion-sensing remotes, and Microsoft’s 2010 Kinect took it further—using cameras and infrared sensors to read entire bodies, gestures, even facial expressions, all without a controller. What felt futuristic at the time now looks like the early testing ground for behavioral and biometric data collection.

That evolution didn’t stop there. The same ideas behind Kinect and Wii’s motion sensors have now evolved into the wearable tech people strap to their faces—virtual and augmented reality headsets that monitor gaze, facial muscle movement, body position, and even heart rate. On the surface, these devices are about immersive entertainment, fitness, or “productivity,” but in reality, they are collecting vast amounts of personal data—turning our physical reactions and mental focus into digital information. It’s not hard to imagine that what started as motion-controlled gaming has grown into an invisible feedback loop between human behavior and machine learning—a quiet march toward merging biological and artificial intelligence.

From the start, motion-tracking wasn’t born in living rooms; it was born in labs and defense agencies. Accelerometers, gyroscopes, infrared sensors—these are miniaturized descendants of missile guidance systems and aerospace tech. Nintendo’s Wii made motion control mainstream, but Microsoft’s Kinect took it to a different level: a full-body biometric scanner sitting in your home but make it look like a game that’s fun.

Over the years, EA’s games and others developed on Kinect and Wii could have done far more than just entertain. Every jump, twist, or stretch might have been quietly logged—posture, gait, reaction time, and even subtle micro-movements could have been captured. Voice commands, facial expressions, and in some Kinect titles, heart-rate estimation, could have added another layer of biometric insight. Most players would have had no idea that their living rooms were effectively turning into massive, passive data-collection labs. Over time, this partnership between EA and motion-sensing consoles could have built one of the largest reservoirs of human behavioral and biometric data ever, a hidden playground for AI to collect, learn, predict, and perhaps influence human behavior without anyone ever suspecting.

Microsoft, Bill Gates patent ‘virtual entertainment,’ with belt by Todd Bishop on Sep 6, 2011 at 10:03 am A patent awarded to Microsoft this morning, with Bill Gates listed as one of the inventors, will sound familiar to many users of the company’s Xbox 360 game console and Kinect sensor. According to the filing, the technology “creates a sensation for a user similar to having guests in a remote location to be physically present as virtual guests,” allowing people to “concurrently experience the entertainment together (e.g., a live sporting event, spectator game).” The patent also cites the option for “holographic avatars” representing the participants. Yes, it’s Xbox Live party mode and Avatar Kinect — except that this patent application was actually submitted way back in 2006 and only approved after years of back-and-forth with the patent office. Back when it made the application, Microsoft wasn’t proposing something so refined as the Kinect camera and sensor array for allowing users to control those avatars in the virtual environment. For example, one of the scenarios shown by Microsoft in the patent filing a belt with “electronic and electromagnetic tracking components” for sensing the movements of the user (although the patent doesn’t appear to be limited to that specific approach). So why is Bill Gates among the inventors? Apart from the fact that he was still a full-time Microsoft exec in 2006, virtual entertainment is something that he was doing long before the Xbox. As Gates explained in his book The Road Ahead, back in the 1980s he and his then-girlfriend (venture capitalist Ann Winblad) would “find a film that was playing at about the same time in both our cities.” He explained, “We’d drive to our respective theaters, chatting on our cellular phones. We’d watch the movie, and on the way home we’d use our cellular phones again to discuss the show.” Here’s what that looks like in the modern world …

Joshua Lederberg – The Early Prophet of Bio-Information Control

To really understand how deep this goes, you have to go back to Joshua Lederberg. A Nobel Prize-winning geneticist at the age of 33, he was one of the first to discuss the convergence of biology, information science, and control systems (AI). Lederberg advised U.S. agencies on emerging infections, biowarfare, and population-level health management. He foresaw a world where biological data and computational power could be combined to monitor, predict, and manipulate human behavior. Sound familiar? His ideas are echoed today in the rise of synthetic biology, AI-driven health surveillance, and behavioral biometrics.

ELIZA: The First Digital Mirror

Long before Siri or ChatGPT, there was ELIZA, a 1960s computer program created at MIT by Joseph Weizenbaum. Designed to mimic a psychotherapist, ELIZA used simple pattern matching to reflect users’ words back at them, giving the eerie illusion of understanding. Though primitive, it revealed something profound: people form emotional connections with machines that seem to “listen.” What began as a psychology experiment became the blueprint for conversational AI, an early hint that technology could observe, learn from, and even manipulate human behavior under the guise of empathy.

The Alien Tech Conspiracy Angle

And then there’s the other layer—the one that certain tin-foil-colored circles whisper about. The history of computing, from Turing’s machines to von Neumann architecture, to DARPA-funded research, has always been oddly fast, oddly precise, and sometimes eerily prescient. Some theorists suggest that this is not entirely human innovation. They point to leaps in microchip miniaturization, quantum computing theories, and early AI concepts as potentially being “bestowed” from some non-human source or otherworldly intelligence. According to these claims, certain groups were seeded with this technology decades ago, accelerating global computing and AI far beyond what conventional R&D could have achieved. Whether true or not, the speed at which computing, motion tracking, and AI have intertwined is extraordinary.

Kinect – The Trojan Horse of Biometric Surveillance?

Microsoft’s Project Natal, later called Kinect, used an RGB camera, infrared depth sensor, and microphone arrays to map your entire body in real time. It could track up to 48 joints, identify gestures, and listen to your voice. It even had patents to estimate heart rate and emotional state from subtle changes in skin tone and movement. Officially, this data stayed local. But think about the implications: millions of homes, each with an always-on biometric scanner tethered to the internet.

And then there was Project Milo—a tech demo showing an emotionally responsive AI child. It wasn’t just about fun. It was about proving that machines could read your voice, your face, your mood. It was a preview of the AI companions, chatbots, and emotion-sensing systems we have today.

Biometric Data as the New Gold

Today we talk about “biometric data” as fingerprints, face scans, or DNA. But in reality, your gait, posture, voice timbre, reaction time, and micro-movements are just as uniquely identifying. Kinect normalized the collection of these signals at scale. Combined with cloud connectivity, telemetry pipelines, and user accounts, it created the conditions for what we now call “behavioral biometrics.” What was really done with all that data collected by Kinect early on?

The AI Explosion – Datasets Built on Human Traces

Machine learning thrives on data. Large language models, gesture recognition systems, and emotional AI engines are only as good as the data they’re trained on. What better training data than millions of hours of human movement, voice, and interaction—collected passively through games and devices people invited into their homes? From the outside it looks like consumer entertainment; from the inside it looks like an unprecedented sensor network.

Project Milo’s Foreshadowing

Although Project Milo never shipped as a full product, its implications were clear. Here was an emotionally responsive AI, listening to your voice, analyzing your face, and inferring your mood. It took the ELIZA program to another level! It prefigured today’s chatbots, virtual companions, and emotion-sensing algorithms. It also revealed the long game: building systems that not only track our bodies but read our minds. Today we have individuals falling in love with AI bots and unaliving themselves over it. These are very strange times that we are living in.

EA, Jared Kushner, and the Consolidation of Digital Empires

Now, fast forward to 2025. Electronic Arts—the company behind Madden, FIFA, and countless other franchises—is acquired in a $55 billion private deal involving Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. On the surface, it’s a mega-business move. But look deeper: EA owns massive franchises that are more than games—they’re ecosystems of online interaction, user data, and behavioral engagement. Combine Kinect-style biometric tracking, wearable sensors, and emotion-AI with a company that reaches hundreds of millions of players, and you have a platform with enormous potential for persuasion, profiling, and surveillance. And now it’s tied to politically connected investors with global ambitions. Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law—isn’t just dabbling in finance; he’s sitting at the intersection of gaming, AI, and data-driven influence.

Trump, AI, and the New Digital Order Donald Trump publicly rails against “Big Tech,” but his administration and inner circle have consistently courted AI, defense tech, and predictive analytics. From Cambridge Analytica to Kushner’s tech-savvy 2016 campaign operations, the family has long understood the power of data. This EA acquisition hints at something larger: entertainment platforms becoming the next front in behavioral influence, powered by AI trained on years of unwittingly collected biometric data.

The Convergence – Entertainment, AI, and Surveillance Step back and the pattern emerges:

Defense-funded tech migrates to consumer markets.

Motion sensors, depth cameras, and voice recognition enter homes as “fun.”

Emotional AI prototypes (like Project Milo) lay the groundwork for today’s virtual agents.

Cloud-connected gaming platforms quietly normalize behavioral telemetry.

Mega-acquisitions place entertainment platforms under the control of global capital and politically connected investors.

Early biowarfare policy architects like Joshua Lederberg warned about merging biology, data, and surveillance decades ago.

Certain theorists argue that the leaps in computing and AI might not be entirely human, and that secret groups may have been seeded with advanced knowledge, accelerating global tech and giving the appearance of alien-level progress.

The Real Question We’re at a point where entertainment, AI, surveillance, and control are converging. The devices we treat as toys or conveniences double as data collection nodes. AI systems trained on this data can predict and influence behavior. And ownership of these systems is concentrating in fewer hands—some with overt geopolitical ambitions.

Whether you see this as inevitable progress, a dark conspiracy, or a bit of both, the trajectory is undeniable: the tools of war, surveillance, behavioral analysis, with a hint of transhumanism and immortality have become the architecture of everyday life. The question now isn’t whether this is happening. It’s whether we—the users—recognize it and where we are headed with this????