In 1963, the Codex Alimentarius was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), both agencies of the United Nations (UN) through the United Nations' Joint Food Standards Programme. Ostensibly created to set international food safety and quality standards, the origins of Codex are shrouded in controversy.

Founding figures like Fritz ter Meer, a former Nazi scientist and key figure in the chemical industry, and Henry Kissinger, with his ties to various corporate interests, have raised suspicions about the true intentions behind Codex. Critics argue that the organization often prioritizes corporate interests over public health, highlighting a troubling alliance between powerful industry players and global governance bodies like the UN.

Ter Meer's involvement in Codex is particularly troubling given his history. As a member of the IG Farben board, he was implicated in war crimes during World War II. His influence in shaping the Codex Alimentarius, alongside figures like Kissinger, underscores the ethical concerns surrounding the organization.

In 1948, Fritz ter Meer was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for his role in IG Farben's war crimes, including looting and enslavement at Auschwitz. Despite his conviction, he was released in 1950 and later became chairman of Bayer AG, a company stemming from IG Farben. This controversy underscores doubts about the integrity of organizations like Codex and their priorities amidst a backdrop of corporate interests.

Johann Friedrich Weskott, another co-founder of Bayer, played a significant role in the company's history. Bayer, along with BASF and Hoechst, formed the massive conglomerate IG Farben, which became the single biggest donor to Hitler's election campaign. IG Farben's subsidiary manufactured Zyklon B, the poisonous gas used by the SS during the Holocaust to kill over a million people in concentration camps. While Weskott's specific involvement in these events is not extensively documented, his position as a co-founder of Bayer implicates him in the company's dark history.

The Nuremberg War Crimes Tribunal concluded that without IG Farben, the Second World War would not have been possible. Yet, just fifteen years after their conviction, Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst were the architects of the next major human rights offense when they established the Codex Alimentarius Commission in 1962. This move further highlights the disturbing collusion between corporate interests and global governance bodies, perpetuating a legacy of impunity for war criminals and prioritizing profit over public health.

The establishment of the Codex Alimentarius is a stark reminder of the dark origins of some of the world's most influential organizations. As we navigate the complexities of global food safety and quality standards, it's imperative to question the motives and backgrounds of those shaping these regulations. The Codex's troubling history serves as a cautionary tale, urging us to remain vigilant against the influence of corporate interests and war criminals in shaping public health policies.

The partnership between Bayer (formerly part of IG Farben) and Monsanto with the Codex Alimentarius further underscores the sinister agenda behind global food policies. Bayer's collaboration with Monsanto, known for its aggressive promotion of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and controversial herbicides like Roundup, creates a dangerous conflict of interest within Codex. These corporations wield significant influence within the organization, shaping standards and regulations that prioritize their profits over public health.

Through their partnership, Bayer and Monsanto ensure that Codex sets super high limits on pesticides and harmful substances in our food supplies, allowing for the widespread use of their products without adequate consideration of the health risks. This leniency towards agrochemicals benefits both companies financially, despite mounting evidence of the harmful effects of these substances on human health and the environment.

Meanwhile, Codex imposes stringent regulations on natural supplements and vitamins, limiting access to alternative and potentially healthier options. This bias towards pharmaceutical interventions serves the interests of companies like Bayer, who profit from a population dependent on prescription drugs rather than natural remedies. The collaboration between Bayer, Monsanto, and Codex perpetuates a cycle of illness and dependence on pharmaceuticals, all while restricting access to safer alternatives.

The close ties between Codex and these corporate giants raise serious ethical concerns. Pharmaceutical companies like Bayer benefit from Codex's lax regulations on harmful substances, while agrochemical companies like Monsanto profit from the widespread use of their products. This partnership undermines the credibility of Codex as an independent arbiter of food safety and quality, instead serving as a vehicle for corporate interests to dictate global food policies.

Furthermore, the influence of Bayer and Monsanto within Codex extends beyond food safety standards. These companies shape policies related to agriculture, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals, exerting their influence at the expense of public health and environmental sustainability. The partnership between Bayer, Monsanto, and Codex is a disturbing example of corporate capture, where profit motives take precedence over the well-being of people and the planet.

As countries are pressured to comply with Codex's edicts through mechanisms like the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Commission, the influence of Bayer and Monsanto becomes even more concerning. Non-compliance can result in trade sanctions, forcing countries to adopt standards that prioritize corporate profits over public health. This coercive power ensures that Codex's agenda, driven by the interests of Bayer, Monsanto, and other corporate giants, is implemented globally, perpetuating a cycle of illness and dependence on pharmaceutical interventions.

The Codex Alimentarius, with its ties to corporate giants like Bayer and Monsanto, poses a grave threat to public health and food sovereignty worldwide. By prioritizing the interests of agrochemical and pharmaceutical companies over the well-being of people and the planet, Codex perpetuates a cycle of illness and dependence on harmful substances. The lax regulations on pesticides and harmful additives in our food supply, coupled with stringent restrictions on natural supplements, serve corporate profits at the expense of human health.

It is deeply concerning that organizations like Codex wield such unchecked power, influencing global food policies without adequate oversight or accountability. The collusion between corporate interests and international governance bodies undermines national sovereignty and perpetuates injustice on a global scale.

Why hasn’t the United States, a major player in the global food market, taken a stand against the harmful practices promoted by Codex and its corporate allies. Shouldn’t it be imperative that Americans demand transparency, accountability, and ethical governance in food policies to protect the health and well-being of current and future generations. The United States and the world really cannot afford to remain complacent in the face of such blatant disregard for human health and dignity. Shouldn’t it be time to hold Codex Alimentarius and their stakeholders accountable and reclaim control over our food systems for the benefit of all?

As we confront the alarming reality of the Codex Alimentarius setting dangerously high levels of pesticides and harmful substances in our food supply, while simultaneously imposing stringent limits on nutraceuticals, one question demands urgent attention: Why have our agencies in the United States failed to intervene? Despite the clear evidence of the harm caused by these practices, our oversight organizations seem unable or unwilling to halt the proliferation of toxic chemicals and pharmaceuticals in our food. How can we tolerate such flagrant disregard for public health, allowing corporate interests to dictate food policies that put us all at risk? Where are the safeguards that are supposed to protect us from these egregious abuses of power?

It is deeply troubling that while Codex and its corporate allies manipulate global food standards to serve their profit-driven agenda, our regulatory agencies remain silent. Why have they not taken decisive action to safeguard the health and well-being of the American people? Why do they allow the Codex Alimentarius to set limits on nutraceuticals that provide little to no benefit, while ignoring the overwhelming evidence of the harm caused by excessive pesticide use and pharmaceutical contamination in our food supply?

As consumers, citizens, and advocates for our own health and safety, we must demand answers and accountability from those entrusted with protecting our food and our health. It's time to hold our agencies accountable and demand that they prioritize public health over corporate interests.