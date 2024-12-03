Nearly every U.S. president shares a common thread in their genealogy, tracing back to a European monarch—specifically King John of England (1166–1216).

This surprising fact has fueled speculation about the enduring influence of royal bloodlines and secretive organizations like Freemasonry in shaping the United States. From colonial times to modern politics, this post explores how Freemasonry and European aristocracy intertwined to build and control the American experiment.

Royal Bloodlines: A Hidden Aristocracy in the U.S.

One of the most intriguing aspects of U.S. presidential history is the genealogical connection between nearly all presidents and King John of England.

Through centuries of intermarriage among European elites, royal bloodlines spread far and wide, reaching colonial America and embedding themselves in the families that would go on to lead the United States.

King John of England: Known for signing the Magna Carta in 1215, King John’s descendants formed the basis of the English monarchy and later intermarried with the Habsburg dynasty, Spanish royalty, and French nobility. His bloodline connects to the Plantagenets and Tudors, eventually intertwining with American founding families.

Presidential Genealogy: Genealogists have traced the lineage of 43 out of 46 U.S. presidents back to King John. This includes George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and even more modern presidents like Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Examples:

George Washington, America’s first president, was related to King John through English aristocrats who emigrated to Virginia.

Franklin D. Roosevelt was a descendant of Edward III of England, a direct descendant of King John.

Barack Obama’s distant connections to English royalty also tie back to the same Plantagenet lineage.

Why It Matters: These genealogical links suggest that America’s leadership class has always been rooted in European aristocracy, challenging the narrative of the U.S. as a purely meritocratic nation.

Cousin-In-Chief: The Family Reunion You Didn’t Know You Voted For

To reiterate, all U.S. presidents, much like Europe’s royalty, just so happen to be related, and in this instance as cousins—an elite club where family trees are less about branches and more about tangled vines.

Take Franklin D. Roosevelt, a proud descendant of King Edward III, who’s basically the great-great-grand-uncle to everyone else in the Oval Office.

Or George W. Bush, who’s not just related to Barack Obama (a distant 11th cousin) but also to his opponent John Kerry.

Imagine that Thanksgiving dinner: Bush passing the cranberry sauce to cousin Obama, who politely declines because he’s more of a stuffing guy.

And let’s not forget Donald Trump, who, for all his “outsider” claims, is also cozied up in the royal gene pool, sharing ancestral ties with Hillary Clinton.

It’s not a democracy—it’s a dynasty where every election feels more like a competitive family game of Monopoly!

Freemasonry: The Hidden Hand Behind America’s Founding

While royal bloodlines provided the genetic foundation, Freemasonry acted as the organizational glue that held the elites together. Freemasonry, a secretive society with origins in medieval Europe, carried forward ancient knowledge and rituals, playing a pivotal role in shaping the ideological and physical structures of the United States.

Freemasonry in Colonial America

Early Influence: Freemasonry arrived in America in the early 18th century, spreading rapidly among the colonial elite. Lodges became centers for intellectual exchange and political organization.

The first official Masonic Lodge in the U.S. was established in Boston in 1733 under the Grand Lodge of England.

By the time of the Revolution, Masons included many of the Founding Fathers, such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and Paul Revere.

Image from X

Masonic Ideals and the Revolution: Freemasonry promoted Enlightenment ideals such as liberty, equality, and fraternity, which deeply influenced the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. However, critics argue these ideals also masked an agenda to re-establish aristocratic control in a new form.

George Washington and Freemasonry

George Washington, a prominent Mason, laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol in full Masonic regalia in 1793, cementing Freemasonry’s influence in the new government.

Washington’s leadership of the Continental Army and his presidency were seen as extensions of Masonic principles, particularly the pursuit of a harmonious and orderly society.

Freemasonry’s Architectural Legacy in Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. is famously riddled with Masonic symbolism, designed to reflect the power and influence of the secret society.

City Planning:

Pierre Charles L’Enfant, a French-born architect and Freemason, designed Washington D.C. with a geometric layout inspired by Masonic principles.

The layout of the National Mall forms symbolic shapes, including the compass and square, key tools of Freemasonry.

Monuments and Symbols:

The Washington Monument: An obelisk, a design linked to ancient Egyptian and Masonic symbolism, represents power and enlightenment. Image from http://www.myfreemasonry.com/threads/masonic-stones-of-the-washington-monument.21240/

The Great Seal of the United States: The all-seeing eye and unfinished pyramid are explicitly Masonic symbols, representing the pursuit of divine wisdom and the incomplete nature of the American experiment. E pluribus unum, Latin for "Out of many, one," is the U.S. motto, originally meant to signify merging 13 colonies into one nation.

In Freemasonry, it’s often interpreted as consolidating individuals into a controlled network, where diversity serves the appearance of unity while advancing the agendas of a select few. Which Klaus Schwab just might approve of!

Why the U.S. Was the Perfect Refuge for Freemasonry and Elites

Escape from European Revolutions: The late 18th and 19th centuries saw violent upheavals across Europe, threatening aristocratic families. America offered a new land of opportunity where elites could discretely re-establish their influence.

A Clean Slate: Unlike Europe, America had no entrenched nobility, allowing Masons and aristocrats to quietly embed themselves in positions of power without public scrutiny.

Control Through Symbolism: By embedding their symbols and rituals into America’s founding documents and institutions, Freemasons ensured their vision of a controlled, hierarchical society persisted.

The Hidden Hand: Royalty and Freemasonry Working Together

The genealogical connections of U.S. presidents to European royalty and the pervasive influence of Freemasonry suggest a coordinated effort to maintain elite control:

Royal Lineage: The preservation of royal bloodlines through American presidents creates a hidden aristocracy that guides U.S. leadership.

Freemasonry’s Network: The Masonic lodges provided the infrastructure for these elites to organize and execute their vision, extending their influence into American politics, business, and culture.

Is America an Aristocracy in Disguise?

The idea of a democracy governed by “the people” is a cornerstone of American identity. Yet, the patterns of power—rooted in royal bloodlines and secretive societies—tell a different story.

From King John to George Washington and beyond, the continuity of elite influence suggests that power has simply shifted forms, adapting to the democratic age while remaining firmly in the hands of a select few.

What’s next? As Freemasonry continues to evolve and genealogical research uncovers more connections between the past and present, one must ask: Is this just history repeating itself, or evidence of a centuries-old plan unfolding?