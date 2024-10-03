In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed a shift towards automation and contactless services. Amid this transformation, Gatik, an autonomous vehicle startup, has quietly gained traction. While this company presents itself as a "revolution" in the logistics and supply chain industry, its rise is indicative of a deeper agenda: replacing human jobs and consolidating control in the hands of a few.

The Origins of Gatik

Founded in 2017 by Gautam Narang, Arjun Narang, and Apeksha Kumavat, Gatik promised to "revolutionize" the middle-mile delivery sector—those essential trips between warehouses and retail outlets. However, behind this tech-savvy facade lies a narrative of automation designed to render human jobs obsolete. The trio of founders, with their backgrounds in robotics and artificial intelligence, may appear innovative, but their work echoes a broader trend: using technology to eliminate the need for human labor under the guise of "efficiency."

Their promise to provide driverless solutions for logistics raises significant questions about the true beneficiaries of such "innovation." The founders' mission to dominate the middle-mile space is heavily backed by funding from Silicon Valley elites. Gatik has raised more than $150 million, with investments pouring in from Koch Disruptive Technologies, the venture arm of Koch Industries, Innovation Endeavors, and Wittington Ventures. These aren’t just typical tech investments; these are stakeholders who have vested interests in monopolizing industries while sidestepping human workers.

Corporate Collaborations and Expansion

Gatik's influence has grown rapidly due to its strategic partnerships with some of the largest corporations in North America. In 2019, Walmart, the retail behemoth, became Gatik's first major partner, utilizing their driverless trucks for deliveries between fulfillment centers. By late 2021, Gatik had expanded its reach by partnering with other corporate giants such as Tyson Foods, Loblaw, Canada's largest grocery retailer, and Georgia-Pacific, a leading manufacturer of paper and packaging products.

These collaborations provide Gatik with not only revenue but also access to extensive customer data and supply chain insights—further consolidating control. Walmart’s shift toward autonomous deliveries during the pandemic was framed as a necessary response to COVID-19, with contactless services marketed as a way to ensure public safety. Yet, this also marked the beginning of a long-term move toward removing human workers from these roles entirely.

The pandemic enabled Gatik and its partners to accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicles. As companies scrambled to find solutions for a workforce paralyzed by lockdowns and health concerns, driverless technology, once considered speculative, was suddenly a "necessity." But in reality, this push toward automation was never about public health—it seems more to be about seizing the opportunity to permanently reduce the cost of labor and as some argue reducing the human work force entirely.

Gatik's Role in the Pandemic Job Crisis

The impact of COVID-19 on employment was devastating, and the introduction of automation in the workforce only exacerbated the crisis.

Millions lost jobs, and while companies like Gatik touted their services as helping supply chains remain resilient, what they were really doing was eliminating jobs permanently.

Gatik's technology is part of a broader movement to automate essential industries, a trend that boomed during the pandemic. Many businesses, especially in retail and manufacturing, saw the pandemic as an opportunity to transition to automated systems—ensuring long-term profitability while shedding jobs. By positioning themselves as "essential" and "forward-thinking," Gatik and its peers were able to utilize the staged crisis to their advantage, convincing the public that their services were about safety and not profit-driven efficiency or decreasing the human work force. Would employers have been able to lay off such an unprecedented number of workers if it weren’t for the pandemic? It almost seems like the entire situation was orchestrated, doesn’t it?

Gatik’s Peers: A Growing Industry of Automation

Gatik is far from the only player in this field. Companies like Nuro, which focuses on fully autonomous delivery vehicles, and Aurora, another autonomous tech startup, are part of the same narrative. Both Nuro and Aurora boast similar investors and partnerships, and like Gatik, they are backed by corporate giants that seek to automate human labor out of existence.

Amazon, too, has its autonomous delivery systems in development, a clear indication that the largest companies in the world are all moving in the same direction—towards a world where workers are rendered irrelevant.

These companies, often supported by government subsidies, are creating an environment where job displacement is inevitable, all while claiming to lead the way in innovation.

The Broader Agenda

The rapid adoption of autonomous delivery technologies is just one part of the larger post-pandemic agenda. Global initiatives such as the World Economic Forum's “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and the United Nations' Agenda 2030 call for the widespread use of AI and automation to “improve efficiency” and “solve global problems.” Yet, what’s left unsaid is the long-term impact on jobs and livelihoods.

Companies like Gatik are not just responding to market demands—they are instrumental in creating the very conditions that necessitate their services. As more businesses turn to autonomous solutions, fewer jobs will be available for human workers. The COVID-19 pandemic served as the perfect cover for this shift, and Gatik is at the forefront of this job-erasing movement.

The Dark Future of Autonomous Delivery

Gatik presents itself as a forward-thinking, technology-driven company solving logistical challenges, but the reality is far more troubling. Its rise, bolstered by massive investments and powerful corporate partnerships, is yet another sign of the tech industry's relentless pursuit of profit at the expense of human jobs. Far from being a force for good, Gatik is part of a larger agenda to automate critical sectors, replacing the very workers who have kept supply chains running for decades.

In a post-pandemic world, companies like Gatik will continue to thrive, eliminating jobs under the guise of efficiency and safety. The question is: will we allow them to reshape our future, or will we push back against a world where human workers are no longer needed?