Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
16h

I do think there's also the fact that most of these People were jabbed at a very young age, and even had a series of jabs. Not to say that is the only factor, but I do not doubt it impact Our children.

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sourapples's avatar
sourapples
5h

I know this feeling

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