Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
33m

They do like Their signs, don't They?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
41m

It's always a question if the hand signals (or whatever else) are used by monsters of the fake opposition...

I call this strategy the "open message deception":

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-open-message-deception

It goes a lot deeper in the rabbit hole...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Me Stuff and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture