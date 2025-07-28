When I was in first and second grade, I was part of the GATE program—but something about it was pretty sus looking back. They used to bus me to an unmarked trailer a few miles from my elementary school. It wasn’t isolated, but it was definitely off-campus and not something anyone talked about. I was one of the youngest kids there, and when I asked my mom about it recently, she had no idea they were even taking me off school grounds. I remember being handed Zener cards—the kind used in ESP testing—and vague flashes of other strange assessments, though the details are foggy now. What I do remember clearly are the nightmares, and that I started sleepwalking during that time. After we moved and I was no longer in the program, it all stopped, just like that. Last year, I tried to get my records to find out what that program actually was, but the school only had a single page confirming I’d been enrolled. Nothing else. Like the rest had been scrubbed clean.