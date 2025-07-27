Ordo ab Chao

The Stargate Project was the code name for a US Army unit established in 1978 at Fort Meade, by the Defense Intelligence Agency and SRI International in California, to investigate the potential for psychic phenomena in military and domestic applications. Based on the perceived success of Russell Targ, Scientologist Harold Puthoff and Uri Geller as part of Operation SCANATE, Stargate primarily involved remote viewing, the purported ability to psychically “see” events, sites, or information from a great distance. The Project originally went by various code names, including Gondola Wish, Grill Flame, Center Lane, Project CF, Sun Streak, Scanate, before being consolidated as Stargate Project in 1991. Although not mentioned by name, Project Stargate is the subject of Jon Ronson’s book The Men Who Stare At Goats (2004), and its related Channel 4 documentaries, which examine the subject of New Age ideas influencing the US military. The book was also the basis for a 2009 British-American war parody comedy film starring George Clooney, Ewan McGregor, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Spacey.

Who better to add credibility to the mystical potential of the conservative fairy tale of America’s defense of “democracy,” than a former Hollywood actor: Ronald Reagan. According to Lech Walesa, who headed Solidarity (Solidarnosc), and who became the first democratically elected President of Poland, “The 1980s were a curious time—a time of realization that a new age was upon us. Now, from the perspective of our time, it is obvious that like the pieces of a global chain of events, Ronald Reagan, John Paul II, Margaret Thatcher and even Mikhail Gorbachev helped bring about this new age in Europe. We at Solidarity like to claim more than a little credit, too, for bringing about the end of the Cold War. In the Europe of the 1980s, Ronald Reagan presented the vision.” Could Walesa have been implying the millennial aspirations of the New Age movement?

Manly P. Hall

Despite claiming to be a “born again” Christian, Reagan and his wife Nancy had a devoted interest in astrology. Astrologer Joan Quigley was called on by Mrs. Reagan in 1981 after John Hinckley’s attempted assassination of the president. Hinckley had developed an infatuation with actress Jodie Foster, who played a child prostitute in the film Taxi Driver, where the psychopath portrayed by Robert De Niro was inspired by Arthur Bremer, who shot George Wallace in 1972. Interestingly, Hinckley was later confined to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington DC which, as Colin Ross explained in The CIA Doctors, Dr. Winfred Overholser Sr. funded LSD research through the Scottish Rite Committee and was at the center of the MK-Ultra mind control network.[1] Hospital officials who searched his room found photographs and letters that showed a continued obsession with Foster, as well as evidence that Hinckley had exchanged letters with serial killer Ted Bundy and sought the address of Charles Manson.

Quigley stayed on as the White House astrologer in secret until being outed in 1988 by ousted former chief of staff Donald Regan. She discussed her relationship with Nancy Reagan in a book, titled What Does Joan Say? and boasted, “Not since the days of the Roman emperors—and never in the history of the United States Presidency—has an astrologer played such a significant role in the nation’s affairs of State.” As Regan explained:

Virtually every major move and decision the Reagans made during my time as White House Chief of Staff was cleared in advance with a woman in San Francisco [Quigley] who drew up horoscopes to make certain that the planets were in a favorable alignment for the enterprise.[2]

Inspired by Masonic author Manly P. Hall’s Secret Destiny of America, Reagan said, “You can call it mysticism if you want to,” he told the Conservative Political Action Conference in 1974, “but I have always believed that there was some divine plan that placed this great continent between two oceans to be sought out by those who were possessed of an abiding love of freedom and a special kind of courage.”[3] According to Reagan:

This is a land of destiny, and our forefathers found their way here by some Divine system of selective service gathered here to fulfill a mission to advance man a further step in his climb from the swamps.[4]

As described by Mitch Horowitz, in “Ronald Reagan and the occultist: The amazing story of the thinker behind his sunny optimism” for Salon, referring to Hall’s influence on Reagan:

Through his reiteration of this theme of America’s destiny, and his powers as a communicator, Reagan shaped how Americans wanted to see themselves: as a portentous people possessed of the indomitable spirit to scale any height. This American self-perception could bitterly clash with reality in the face of a declining industrial base and falling middle-class wages. Nonetheless, the image that Reagan gave Americans of themselves—as a people always ushering in new dawns—formed the political template to which every president who followed him had to publicly adhere.[5]

Soon after World War II, Reagan had joined a group called the United World Federalists. The UWF eventually became known as Citizens for Global Solutions. According to their own website, “Citizens for Global Solutions has two branches. They work closely together to build political will in the United States for international cooperation and democratic global institutions that establish peace, justice, and sustainability under the rule of law.”[6] Famous advocates of world federalism include Albert Camus, Winston Churchill Albert Einstein, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Walter Cronkite.

First Earth Battalion

Paul E. Vallely

In 1980, Maj. Michael Aquino, then PSYOP Research & Analysis Team Leader and simultaneously the occult leader of the Temple of Set, and Paul E. Vallely, Commander of the 7th PSYOP Group, wrote “From PSYOP To MindWar: The Psychology Of Victory,” inspired by Col. John B. Alexander’s “The New Mental Battlefield” published in the same year. The MindWar paper argued for the application of Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) and “psychotronics” at the national level both in the target country and at home. Vallely and Aquino wrote:

Psychotronic research is in its infancy, but the U.S. Army already possesses an operational weapons systems designed to do what LTC Alexander would like ESP to do – except that this weapons system uses existing communications media. It seeks to map the minds of neutral and enemy individuals and then to change them in accordance with U.S. national interests. It does this on a wide scale, embracing military units, regions, nations, and blocs. In its present form it is called Psychological Operations (PSYOP).

Maj. Michael Aquino

These new proposed methods of psychic warfare represented the adaptation of psychotronics to military warfare, which contributed the First Earth Battalion, inspired by the New Age thinking that emerged from the influence of Esalen and the psychic research of the Stanford Research Institute (SRI). Willis Harman’s protégé Marilyn Ferguson was the author of the 1980 bestseller The Aquarian Conspiracy, which became regarded as the “handbook of the New Age.” Ferguson eventually earned numerous honorary degrees, and befriended such diverse figures as Buckminster Fuller, Ram Dass, Nobel Prize-winning chemist Ilya Prigogine and billionaire Ted Turner. Ferguson’s work also influenced Vice President Al Gore, who participated in her informal network while a senator and later met with her in the White House.

Maj. Gen. Albert Stubblebine

Ferguson’s friend Lt. Col. Jim Channon was responsible for introducing New Age ideas that were to use psychotronic methods of Project Stargate as a form of psychic warfare.[7] Project Stargate was overseen until 1987 by Lt. Frederick Holmes “Skip” Atwater, an aide and “psychic headhunter” to Maj. Gen. Albert Stubblebine, the head of US Army Intelligence & Security Command (INSCOM). The unit was small-scale, comprising about 15 to 20 individuals, and was run out of “an old, leaky wooden barracks.”[8] Stubblebine was convinced of the possibility of a wide variety of psychic phenomena. He required that all of his battalion commanders learn how to bend spoons in the manner of celebrity psychic Uri Geller, and he himself attempted several psychic feats, in addition to walking through walls, such as levitation and dispersing distant clouds with his mind.

Colonel John B. Alexander

One of Stubblebine’s closest officers was Colonel John B. Alexander, a leading advocate for the development of non-lethal weapons and of military applications of the paranormal.[9] Alexander (born 1937) is a retired US Army infantry officer and colonel and a leading advocate for the development of non-lethal weapons and of military applications of the paranormal. He spent part of his career as a Commander of Green Berets Special Forces in Vietnam, led Cambodian mercenaries behind enemy lines, and took part in a number of clandestine programs, including of the notorious Phoenix program, where John Singlaub was his boss at Project MASSTER.

Dr. C.B. Scott Jones, aide to Senator Claiborne Pell, member of the Club of Rome, and founder of the Human Potential Foundation.

Alexander has long been interested in what used to be regarded as “fringe” areas. In 1971, while a Captain in the infantry at Schofield Barracks, Honolulu, he was diving in the Bimini Islands looking for the lost continent of Atlantis. According to psychic Edgar Cayce, Atlantis—located from the Gulf of Mexico to Gibraltar—was destroyed in a final catastrophic event circa 10,000 BC. The focus of the efforts of the Association for Research and Enlightenment (ARE) has been in the Bimini Islands. With his former wife, Jan Northup, Alexander performed ESP experiments with dolphins, along with Dr. C.B. Scott Jones and Theodore Rockwell, a prominent nuclear engineer who has worked on naval nuclear propulsion systems and who also serves as vice-president of the U.S. Psychotronics Association.[10] Alexander was an official representative for the Silva mind control organization and also a past President and a Board member of the International Association for Near Death Studies.

Gordon Novel. It was claimed by Jim Garrison that Novel was formerly a member of the CIA and was an associate of Sergio Arcacha Smith, David Ferrie and Guy Banister.

Alexander was connected to Gordon Novel, a member of Permindex and a former associate of Kerry Thornley, the founder of Discordianism and also a JFK assassination suspect. Novel came to the attention of Garrison after allegedly making claims that he was an employee of the CIA in 1963 and knew both Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby.[11] In February 1961, Novel had been part of an action planned by Guy Banister and David Ferrie to procure weapons from a munitions bunker in Louisiana, owned by the Schlumberger Company. Although Garrison hired Novel as an investigator, Novel later admitted, “I was working as Garrison’s chief of security, while at the same time working for the White House to destabilize Garrison’s operation.”[12] Novel was somehow able to evade extradition attempts of Garrison, who concluded that Novel’s intelligence connections were projecting him.[13] As a private investigator, Novel also provided strategic advice to various celebrities including Michael Jackson and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Other peculiarities in his background included a conviction for illegally transporting electronic surveillance equipment in Nevada, pleading guilty to illegal possession of firearms in Georgia, and a charge of firebombing in Louisiana. He achieved further notoriety for making spurious claims about having seen a CIA photograph of J. Edgar Hoover engaging in homosexual activity. [14]

Alexander wrote the first proclamation of psychotronic technologies for military uses, titled “The New Mental Battlefield: ‘Beam me up, Spock’”, which was published in the December 1980 edition of Military Review, the professional journal of the US Army. Alexander’s article advocated the introduction of New Age and occult practices into US military intelligence, including remote viewing, telepathic communication, telekinesis, levitation, invisibility, even the power to kill without violence, and the power to induce hypnosis from a distance. Alexander wrote:

Psychotronics may be described as the interaction of the mind and matter. While the concepts may stretch the imagination of many readers, research in this area has been underway for years, and the possibility for employment as weaponry has been explored. To be more specific, there are weapons systems that operate on the power of the mind and whose lethal capacity has already been demonstrated.[15]

Lt. Col. Jim Channon, friend of Willis Harman’s protege, Marilyn Ferguson, author of The Aquarian Conspiracy.

During his career in the army Alexander showed exceptional interest in esoteric techniques explored by Channon in his First Earth Battalion manual. A former Army master sergeant who is now a fixture on the human-potential circuit, Channon wrote a paper in 1979 called the “First Earth Battalion Operations Manual,” a long and loopy treatise on using New Age concepts to create a breed of mind-expanded future soldiers, “Warrior Monks,” who would utilize paranormal abilities and counterculture principles to better prevail in future conflicts with the nation’s adversaries. Heavy on graphics, it was partly inspired by the Whole Earth Catalog counterculture magazine, created by Stewart Brand, who in 1979, Brand had been assigned to investigate the Human Potential Movement for Task Force Delta. Channon served in the US Army as an infantry officer from 1962 to 1982 and had two tours in Vietnam. Channon particularly spent a good deal of time training under Michael Murphy, the co-founder of Esalen. In 1979 he wrote a 125-page “operations manual” for a proposed “First Earth Battalion.” At a subsequent 1979 briefing at the Fort Knox, Kentucky, officer’s club, Channon presented his concepts to “commanders”, who he claims immediately made him the first commander of the First Earth Battalion.

Channon’s First Earth Battalion slide show was brought to General Stubblebine by Alexander, and by 1981 Stubblebine established a secret “psychic spies unit” at Fort Meade, to test out such techniques as remote viewing. Working from ‘s blueprint, a Special Operations experimental team, dubbed “Jedi Warriors,” were trained in a wide array of Eastern oriental martial arts and meditation techniques, combined with strenuous physical training programs.[16] In 1983, the Jedi master provided the model and a name for the Jedi Project.[17] Stuart Heller, a New Age psychologist, who gave classes in stress control to corporate executives and officials at NASA, was brought in to provide similar schooling to the commandos. had been introduced to Heller by Marilyn Ferguson, the author of the 1980 book The Aquarian Conspiracy, whose mentor was Willis Harman of SRI.

Jedi Project’s aim was to seek and “construct teachable models of behaviorable/physical excellence using unconventional means.”[18] Warrior Monks would harness “basic technologies” like carrying baby lambs to greet the enemy and offer “automatic hugs”, they would attain the ability to pass through walls, operate based on spirit communication, feel plant auras, stop their own hearts without ill effect, changing the mind of the enemy through sub-sonic frequencies and acid rock music out of sync. Barbara Marx Hubbard, a delta psychologist, suggested that the First Earth Battalion could bombard the Soviets with psychic love rather than hate and suspicion.

Andrija Puharich’s protégée Robert Monroe, the Monroe Institute (TMI), specializing in “out of body experiences,” now also commonly referred to as OBEs.

After some controversy involving these experiments, including alleged security violations from uncleared civilian psychics working in Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs), Major General Stubblebine was placed on retirement. Stubblebine was later president of the Monroe Institute (TMI), which was founded by Andrija Puharich’s protégée Robert Monroe, after he started having what he called “out of body experiences,” now also commonly referred to as OBEs. The Monroe Institute (TMI) is a nonprofit education and research organization devoted to the exploration of human consciousness, based in Faber, Virginia. Upwards of 20,000 people are estimated to have attended TMI’s residential Gateway program during its first thirty years, with consumers of the audio industry founded on its research running into millions. In 1978, the U.S. military evaluated TMI and arranged to send officers there for OBE training.[19] In fact, according to Remote Viewers: The Secret History of America’s Psychic Spies, by Jim Schnabel, Stubblebine signed contracts with the Monroe Institute to test various hypnosis techniques to enhance remote viewer’s performance.

Stubblebine and Alexander are on the board of a “remote viewing” company called PSI-TECH. The company also employs Major Edward Dames (ex Defense Intelligence Agency), Major David Morehouse (ex 82nd Airborne Division), and Ron Blackburn (former microwave scientist and specialist at Kirkland Air Force Base). PSI-TECH has received several government contracts. For example, during the Gulf War crisis the Department for Defense asked it to use remote viewing to locate Saddam’s Scud missiles sites. Last year (1992) the FBI sought PSI-TECH’s assistance to locate a kidnapped Exxon executive.[20] After retiring from the Army in 1988, Alexander joined the Los Alamos National Laboratories and began working with Janet Morris, Le Cercle’s Research Director of the US Global Strategy Council (USGSC), chaired by ASC member Dr. Ray Cline, also a member of Shackley’s “Secret Team” involved in the WACL.[21]

Be All That You Can Be

Vice President Al Gore

Alexander and USGSC research director Janet Morris teamed up with Newt Gingrich on his first book, Window of Opportunity, released in 1984. Gingrich acknowledges in the book that Morris coached him through the book and gave form to his ideas. In 1990, Alexander wrote The Warrior’s Edge, with Morris and Major Richard Groller, which discusses meditation, active listening, intuition, visualization, biofeedback, martial arts and psychokinesis as researched by the US military.[22] These methods, to promote “human excellence and optimum performance” among soldiers, were based on a course Alexander taught in 1983 called Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).

Among the students of Alexander’s NLP course were then-Senator and later Vice President Al Gore, Gen. Max Thurman and General Stubblebine. By his own account, Alexander and Gore became close friends in 1983, and remain so to this day.[23] Thurman (1931 –1995) was a US Army general, Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army, and former commander of US Army Training and Doctrine Command. After completing the US Army War College in 1970, Thurman held numerous troop and staff assignments before assuming command of US Army Recruiting Command in 1979, where he initiated the highly successful “BE ALL YOU CAN BE” recruiting campaign devised by Jim Channon.

Groller served on the staff of the Directorate of Intelligence, US Forces Command, the US Army Intelligence School, and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Groller has published an article in Military Intelligence titled “Soviet Psychotronics - A State of Mind.” Morris is best known as a science fiction writer but has been a member of the New York Academy of Sciences since 1980 and is a member of the Association for Electronic Defense. She is also the Research Director of the US Global Strategy Council (USGSC). She was initiated into the Japanese art of bioenergetics, Joh-re, the Indonesian brotherhood of Subud, and graduated from the Silva course in advanced mind control. She has been conducting remote viewing experiments for fifteen years. She worked on a research project investigating the effects of mind on probability in computer systems. Her husband, Robert Morris, is a former judge and a key member of the American Security Council.[24]

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Alexander ran the “non-lethal” weapons lab at Los Alamos. Los Alamos Laboratory is one of two laboratories in the United States where classified work towards the design of nuclear weapons has been undertaken, the other being the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. It conducts multidisciplinary research in fields such as national security, space exploration, renewable energy, medicine, nanotechnology, and supercomputing. Morris confirmed John Alexander’s involvement in mind control and psychotronic projects in the Los Alamos National Laboratories.

Alexander and his team have recently been working with Dr. Igor Smirnov, a psychologist from the Moscow Institute of Psychocorrelations. They were invited to the US after Janet Morris’ visit to Russia in 1991. [25] There she was shown the technique which was pioneered by the Russian Department of Psycho-Correction at Moscow Medical Academy. The Russians employ a technique to electronically analyze the human mind in order to influence it. They input subliminal command messages, using key words transmitted in “white noise” or music. Using an infrasound very low frequency-type transmission, the acoustic psycho-correction message is transmitted via bone conduction - earplugs would not restrict the message. To do that would require an entire body protection system. According to the Russians the subliminal messages by-pass the conscious level and are effective almost immediately.[26]

Terrorist Training

American personnel stand behind a pyramid of naked Iraqi prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison

Barney the Dinosaur

In The Men Who Stare at Goats, about Operation Stargate, Ronson has speculated that the same mindwar capabilities proposed by Stubblebine, John B. Alexander, Paul E. Vallely and Michael Aquino were used by the military in the bizarre torture methods employed in Iraq. Ronson confirmed that a facility at al-Qa’im was conducting “interrogations” of captured Iraqi insurgents, after playing, non-stop, for days at a time, the theme song from Barney the Purple Dinosaur, “I Love You.” Ronson is convinced that the music was a cover for subliminal frequencies, very high- or very low-frequency sounds that affect brain functioning, to break prisoners’ resistance. The prisoners were kept in metal shipping containers in the scorching sun, blindfolded and in crouching positions, surrounded by barbed wire, with the music (and subliminals) blaring.

Ronson also convincingly connects some of the bizarre torture techniques used on prisoners at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison, with similar techniques employed during the FBI siege of the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas. FBI agents blasted the Branch Davidians all night with such obnoxious sounds as screaming rabbits, crying seagulls, dentist drills, and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walking.” The U.S. military employed the same technique on Iraqi prisoners of war, instead using the theme song from the PBS kids series Barney and Friends.

Waco siege of the Branch Davidians (1993)

Bert Rodriguez

At one point in his probe, Ronson asked Stuart Heller, the friend of Marilyn Ferguson and Jim Channon, if he could name one soldier who was “the living embodiment” of the First Earth Battalion. Without a second thought, Heller replied: “Bert Rodriguez.” “He’s a martial arts guy down in Florida… His gym is always full of ex-military guys, ex-Special Forces, Spooks… Bert’s one of the most spiritual guys I’ve ever met,” Heller told Ronson. “No. Spiritual is the wrong word. He’s occultic. He’s like a walking embodiment of death. He can stop you at a distance. He can influence physical events just with his mind. If he catches your attention he can stop you without touching you.”[27]

Ziad Jarrah

Rodriguez trained Ziad Jarrah for six months, and gave him copies of several knife-fighting books he had written. Jarrah shared them with a friend, Marwan al-Shehhi, who boarded with him at the Panther Motel and Apartments in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Marwan al-Shehhi the hijacker-pilot of United Airlines Flight 175, crashing the plane into the South Tower of the World Trade Center as part of the September 11 attacks. Marwan al-Shehhi the right-hand man of Mohammed Atta, the alleged terrorist ringleader and pilot of Flight 11.

Daniel Hopsicker, in Welcome to Terrorland: Mohamed Atta & the 9-11 Cover-up in Florida, reveals that least eight of the 9/11 terrorist pilots received their initial training in Venice, Florida, at either of the flight schools owned by Arne Kruithof and Rudi Dekkers, including Atta and al-Shehhi. Yeslam bin Laden also provided several students for training at Huffman, though he claimed to be estranged from his step-brother Osama.[28] More might have been known about Dekkers’ dubious history, but following 9/11, the FBI removed the files at Huffman, and loaded them onto a C-130 military cargo plane at the Sarasota airport, which took off for Washington with governor Jeb Bush on board.[29]

Less than three months before the two terrorists began flight training, a Lear jet owned by Dekkers’ financier Hilliard, carrying 43 pounds of heroin, was seized by the DEA. Hilliard had gotten his Lear jet from World Jet Inc., owned by drug smuggling brothers Don and Bill Whittington, who had supplied Barry Seal his plane.[30] Charges were dropped for “lack of evidence,” but the DEA refused to return Hilliard his plane. Hilliard was then loaned a plane by Truman Arnold, the chief fund-raiser for the Democratic Party in 1995. When the Whitewater scandal broke, Arnold was investigated for dubious money-raising schemes, from renting out the White House’s Lincoln Bedroom, to selling tickets on Air Force One. Arnold, who played golf with Clinton, had also been responsible for coordinated payments to convicted Clinton friend Web Hubbell, of the Mena cocaine ring.[31] Arnold was defended during the Whitewater Investigation by Washington lawyer Richard Ben-Veniste, who had also not only served on the Watergate and then Whitewater panels, and defended Barry Seal, he served on the official 9/11 probe as well. The plane was conveyed from Arnold to a Hilliard company, Oryx, founded by Sheik Kamal Adham, former director of Saudi intelligence, and BCCI front-man, and Adnan Khashoggi.

When Britannia Aviation, which operated from a hangar at Huffman Aviation at the Venice Airport, had a “green light” from the Justice Department’s Drugs Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Venice Police Department “had been warned to leave them alone.”[32] It was also found that Britannia had been providing maintenance services for Caribe Air, a CIA proprietary carrier that had been seized a decade before by federal officials, at the Mena airbase. Britannia’s move to Lynchburg was eased because Hilliard had loaned Falwell a million dollars, which he showed no indication of intending to repay. Falwell needed the money because he was being foreclosed upon by Jackson Stephens. Many flight trainers who trained the Arab terrorists also moonlighted by flying “Christian missionary” flights to Central and South America, out of the Venice and Sarasota Airports, for Falwell crony Pat Robertson’s Operation Blessing.[33]

