Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
6h

pure evil

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5h

Pure psychopaths...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture