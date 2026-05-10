Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Edilia Matos da Costa Ribeiro's avatar
Edilia Matos da Costa Ribeiro
15h

Gratidão pelo carinho!

"Que Deus abençoe e proteja você junto aos seus familiares!"

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JetteMae Abildgaard's avatar
JetteMae Abildgaard
14h

❤️❤️❤️

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