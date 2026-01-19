Prevalence of Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome

In France, the number of women given diethylstilbestrol (Distilbène®, Stilbestrol-Borne® or Furostilboestrol®) is estimated at 200,000 and the number of children exposed in utero at 160,000.

As there is no patient register, the prevalence of the disease is unknown.

This is why we have launched a national census of patients affected by diethylstilbestrol, below which you will find the resulting statistics.

Diagnosis and management of Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome

It is currently impossible for a patient to be diagnosed.

Indeed, there is no Reference Center for this rare iatrogenic disease, and no French National Diagnostic and Care Protocol (PNDS).

The PNDS is a reference document for health professionals, written by the experts of the Reference Center using a methodology proposed by the High Authority of Health (HAS).

The objective of a PNDS is to explain to the professionals concerned the current optimal diagnostic and therapeutic care and the care path of a patient suffering from a rare disease given.

The D.E.S is it association has set itself the objective of filling all these gaps, starting by joining one or more Reference Centers, in order to constitute a group of experts and work, hand in hand, on the development of a PNDS for Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome (DES).

Orphanet — The portal for rare diseases and orphan drugs — defines Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome (DES) as a malformative syndrome reported in the offspring (children and grandchildren) of women exposed to DES (diethylstilbestrol) during pregnancy.

DES is a non-steroidal synthetic estrogen that was widely prescribed to pregnant women between 1940 and 1977 to prevent miscarriage and premature birth.

DES was sold in France under the brand names Distilbène®, Stilbestrol-Borne® and Furostilboestrol® (delayed-release form).

Synonyms:

DES embryofetopathy

DES syndrome

Diethylstilbestrol embryofetopathy

Distilbene embryofetopathy

ICD-11 (International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision) : LB44.6

Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome is (currently) characterized by:

In men exposed to DES

Reproductive malformations: hypospadias (birth defect in boys in which the opening of the urethra is not located at the tip of the penis), cryptorchidism (undescended testicle) or testicular hypoplasia (poor development of sperm-producing tissue and reduced size of testicles).

We also find epididymal (a narrow, tightly-coiled tube connecting rear of the testicles to the deferent duct) cysts, microphallus (or micropenis, is defined as a stretched penile length of less than 2.5 standard deviations (SDs) below the mean for age), subfertility (reduced fertility).

In women exposed to DES

There is an increased risk of developing clear cell carcinoma of the vagina and cervix (or ACC, a rare variant of adenocarcinoma), cervical or vaginal dysplasia (a precancerous condition in which abnormal cells grow on the surface of your cervix/vagina).

These women may also experience decreased fertility, reproductive malformations which include a vaginal septum, a hypoplastic (underdeveloped) T-shaped uterus or abnormalities of the fallopian tubes, which increase the risk of obstetric complications and miscarriages.

Updating the definition of Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome

Studies carried out at the same time as the definition of Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome have highlighted other disorders which would justify its updating.

Other health problems not listed in Diethylstilbestrol Syndrome are numerous. They include:

Known health effects of DES for both men and women exposed in utero (second generation)

There is an 11-fold increased risk of any pancreatic disorder and a 7-fold increased risk of pancreatitis 1 .

The data from the Hhorages association cohort show a link between prenatal exposure to DES and the appearance of psychological and psychiatric disorders such as: schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorders, eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, aggressiveness, and suicide attempts 2 , 3 , 4 .

Epigenetic anomalies: in French psychotic patients exposed to DES in utero, modifications in the expression of two genes were found. These are the ADAM TS9 gene, involved in controlling the shape of the sexual organs during development, and the ZFP57 gene, an alteration of which can impact neurodevelopment.5.

In women exposed to DES in utero

An increased risk of pancreatic cancer 1, endometriosis6,7, osteoporosis8.

In men exposed to DES in utero

Increased risk of testicular cancer 9 .

A higher prevalence of transgender woman (male to female)10.

People exposed in utero to diethylstilbestrol (DES) are called “DES Children”. Thus, “DES Daughters” and “DES Sons” are children whose mothers received a drug containing diethylstilbestrol during pregnancy. They represent the second generation of patients exposed to DES (in color on the tree above), the first generation being represented by the “DES Mothers”.

In DES Grandchildren, i.e. the third generation

An increased rate of Cerebral Palsy (CP), related to premature, even very premature births 11 .

A significant increase of attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder or ADHD — a neurodevelopmental disorder 12 .

An increased risk of cardiovascular malformations 13 .

An increased number of esophageal atresia, malformations of the oral cavity, and abnormalities of the musculoskeletal system13,14.

In DES Granddaugthers

Uterovaginal aplasia has been found, i.e. MRKH syndrome (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome), that is to say aplasia of the uterus and the upper two thirds of the vagina. 15 .

Precocious puberty : breast development in girls less than 8 years, pubic or underarm hair, start of menstruation before age 10... 16 .

Endometriosis 7 .

Irregular menstrual cycle , amenorrhea 17 .

Risk of ectopic pregnancy , premature deliveries 17 .

3 cases of ovarian cancer have been reported by the NCI in: two women aged 20 and 22 years included in the cohort, and one girl too young to be included. These are really rare cancers in young women18.

