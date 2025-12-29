Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
15m

I ponder the electromagnetic input many critters seem to feel... Like earthquakes, which have an EM component.

Good look at the BS of 100 monkeys. They never confirmed that monkeys not in contact started the behavior too. LOL! But They keep saying it as if true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Me Stuff and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture