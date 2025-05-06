Bodhisattvas Betty

THE ARTILECT
13h

Thanks for this, it's really clear and well put <3

Betsy
5h

I've been warning anyone who would listen against the use of AI to write since ChatGPT became available, focusing on how it is a very steep and slippery slope to losing our ability to think as well as write. Just as you say here. As a former teacher of college writing, I hear about students who now refuse to read as well as write, using AI for papers, and I shudder to think that these are the future leaders. To use this very sharp and dangerous tool is to make oneself transhuman without the need for a brain chip. I hadn't focused on the actual contraction of language that could make the loss not just individual, but collective. That is truly scary.

