Language is the architecture of thought. When we lose words, we lose the ability to think clearly, to remember deeply, and to resist effectively. In this new age of algorithmic convenience and machine-generated speech, artificial intelligence is not just transforming language—it's quietly erasing it. And with it, our very capacity for freedom.

AI and the Shrinking of the Brain

When people stop using complex language, their brains adapt. Neural networks responsible for verbal fluency and higher-order reasoning weaken from disuse. If you rely on autocomplete to finish your sentences or on AI to write your ideas, you are outsourcing not just labor, but cognition. Cognitive offloading at this scale could literally shrink areas of the brain responsible for abstract thought, critical reasoning, and emotional expression.

This isn't science fiction—it's neuroscience. Language strengthens brain circuits. Remove the need to formulate precise, articulate ideas, and you diminish the brain's capacity to do so over time.

The Disappearance of Words

Every year, thousands of words fall out of use. This is natural in some respects, but AI accelerates the process by favoring the most common, the most neutral, the most palatable words. Machine learning models are trained to avoid offense, avoid controversy, avoid nonconformity.

Words like "freedom," "autonomy," "resistance," and even more subtle expressions of inner life are slowly being drained of their power or replaced with euphemisms. If you don’t know the word, how can you articulate the idea? If you can't articulate the idea, how can you fight for it?

Thought Policing Through Language Degradation

What happens when language is sanitized? When speech is guided by AI systems built to avoid risk? You get the illusion of intelligence without the substance. Words are filtered, speech becomes homogenized, and soon, the range of acceptable thoughts narrows.

This is thought policing through omission. Not by banning words, but by making them irrelevant or forgotten. Not by censorship, but by erosion.

The Death of Discourse

Real thinking is messy. It's full of contradiction, challenge, and risk. But AI doesn’t like risk. It likes probability. It replaces originality with averages. It replaces passion with predictability.

In this new world, depth is replaced by efficiency. Fluency is replaced by summarization. Understanding is replaced by search.

What We Lose When We Stop Speaking Freely

We lose the ability to:

Think independently

Express dissent

Pass on cultural memory

Understand freedom as something deeper than a buzzword

And once those things are gone, what's left is obedience in the guise of convenience.

Rewild the Mind: Restore the Language

Read old books. Use big words. Resist the urge to simplify everything into a tweet or a prompt. Speak dangerously, write clearly, and remember that every word you lose is a thought you can no longer think.

AI can be a tool. But if we let it shape our words, it will soon shape our minds.

And what follows won’t be progress. It will be forgetting.