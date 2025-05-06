Language is the architecture of thought. When we lose words, we lose the ability to think clearly, to remember deeply, and to resist effectively. In this new age of algorithmic convenience and machine-generated speech, artificial intelligence is not just transforming language—it's quietly erasing it. And with it, our very capacity for freedom.
AI and the Shrinking of the Brain
When people stop using complex language, their brains adapt. Neural networks responsible for verbal fluency and higher-order reasoning weaken from disuse. If you rely on autocomplete to finish your sentences or on AI to write your ideas, you are outsourcing not just labor, but cognition. Cognitive offloading at this scale could literally shrink areas of the brain responsible for abstract thought, critical reasoning, and emotional expression.
This isn't science fiction—it's neuroscience. Language strengthens brain circuits. Remove the need to formulate precise, articulate ideas, and you diminish the brain's capacity to do so over time.
The Disappearance of Words
Every year, thousands of words fall out of use. This is natural in some respects, but AI accelerates the process by favoring the most common, the most neutral, the most palatable words. Machine learning models are trained to avoid offense, avoid controversy, avoid nonconformity.
Words like "freedom," "autonomy," "resistance," and even more subtle expressions of inner life are slowly being drained of their power or replaced with euphemisms. If you don’t know the word, how can you articulate the idea? If you can't articulate the idea, how can you fight for it?
Thought Policing Through Language Degradation
What happens when language is sanitized? When speech is guided by AI systems built to avoid risk? You get the illusion of intelligence without the substance. Words are filtered, speech becomes homogenized, and soon, the range of acceptable thoughts narrows.
This is thought policing through omission. Not by banning words, but by making them irrelevant or forgotten. Not by censorship, but by erosion.
The Death of Discourse
Real thinking is messy. It's full of contradiction, challenge, and risk. But AI doesn’t like risk. It likes probability. It replaces originality with averages. It replaces passion with predictability.
In this new world, depth is replaced by efficiency. Fluency is replaced by summarization. Understanding is replaced by search.
What We Lose When We Stop Speaking Freely
We lose the ability to:
Think independently
Express dissent
Pass on cultural memory
Understand freedom as something deeper than a buzzword
And once those things are gone, what's left is obedience in the guise of convenience.
Rewild the Mind: Restore the Language
Read old books. Use big words. Resist the urge to simplify everything into a tweet or a prompt. Speak dangerously, write clearly, and remember that every word you lose is a thought you can no longer think.
AI can be a tool. But if we let it shape our words, it will soon shape our minds.
And what follows won’t be progress. It will be forgetting.
Thanks for this, it's really clear and well put <3
I've been warning anyone who would listen against the use of AI to write since ChatGPT became available, focusing on how it is a very steep and slippery slope to losing our ability to think as well as write. Just as you say here. As a former teacher of college writing, I hear about students who now refuse to read as well as write, using AI for papers, and I shudder to think that these are the future leaders. To use this very sharp and dangerous tool is to make oneself transhuman without the need for a brain chip. I hadn't focused on the actual contraction of language that could make the loss not just individual, but collective. That is truly scary.