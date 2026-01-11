Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
12m

Brilliant breakdown connecting EPCOT's geometry to behavioral control architecture. That observation about Disney not hiding anything but revealing it openly really landed for me,it's like hiding in plain sight through entertainment. I've always felt disoriented wandering theme parks without knowing exactly why, and the concentric ring design as a "controlled field" for attnetion makes way more sense than random fun layouts. The systematic nature of how Disney operates as its own quasi-government in Florida adds another unsettling layer too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Me & Stuff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture