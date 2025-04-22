Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Black's avatar
Paul Black
12h

I have Prostate Cancer. Rejected slash, burn and poison. Doing keto, Fasting, supplements and alternative treatments. Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, soon to switch to Mebendazole. I agree it is now a religion hijacked by marketeers but is IVM a waste of time for me? Is this a double bluff reverse psychology to put people off it? I am 58 with grown up kids. Don't need to be fertile! Will let you know if I am still around to tell the tale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Me Stuff and others
Ann Pettus's avatar
Ann Pettus
11h

Well, I got scabies from some puppies I rescued in Mexico (from a hurricane and an owner who refused to feed them); I tried various natural remedies that didn't help and finally got some ivermectin. It made no difference whatsoever.

This is an EXCELLENT article. Thank you so much, including the expose of Nobel prizes!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture