Marketing isn’t just about making you want things. It’s about making you believe in stories—preferably ones that sell. And no story has been sold harder in recent years than the one about Ivermectin.

Once a humble antiparasitic—used mostly for livestock and rural populations in parts of the world still reeling from colonial extraction—Ivermectin somehow got a glow-up and reemerged as a miracle drug for modern pandemics. Not because the science said so, but because the branding did.

Let’s start with the line everyone parrots when defending this stuff:

“It won a Nobel Prize!”

Yes, it did. In 2015. For its role in treating river blindness and other parasitic diseases in the developing world. And if you think that fact alone makes it beyond criticism, congratulations—you’ve been successfully marketed to. That’s not evidence; that’s a slogan.

The problem isn’t the Nobel. The problem is how it’s used like a holy relic to silence scrutiny. People forget that Nobel Prizes have been handed out like party favors to warmongers, eugenicists, and people who later got sued into oblivion. So let’s stop pretending it’s divine validation.

And let’s not ignore where Ivermectin was most heavily distributed: resource-rich regions in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Always under the pretext of “saving lives.” Always with plenty of PR fanfare. But was it really about eliminating disease—or just keeping populations compliant while the West kept bleeding them dry?

This is an old trick. You pump money into health campaigns, media blitzes, and NGO hero worship while quietly extracting trillions in minerals, oil, and labor (or just simply reducing populations under the guise of philanthropy and global health). You frame it all as charity. You make yourself the good guy. Anyone who questions the script gets accused of hating science, loving parasites, or hating America.

Truth is, many of these so-called “parasites” were never the crisis they were made out to be. Like everything else, the threat was exaggerated, and the solution came pre-packaged with profit margins. When populations started questioning vaccines and public health measures during “COVID”, the machine pivoted. Ivermectin was dusted off, rebranded, and sold as the antidote to tyranny—by the very same industry pretending to fight it.

The irony? The people pushing Ivermectin as some kind of savior weren’t rebels. They were marketers. Influencers, alt-doctors, podcast grifters. Same game, different jersey. They just swapped out “Trust the Science™” for “They Don’t Want You To Know This,” but the goal was the same: obedience, profit, distraction.

And damn, was it effective.

Suddenly, Ivermectin wasn’t just a drug—it was a movement. It became a symbol, a litmus test, a badge of belonging. Do you believe? Are you awake? Do you see through the lies?

But here's the twist: belief without question is still a cult—whether you're kneeling in a lab coat or waving a freedom flag. And Ivermectin cultism hit all the notes: uncritical worship, moral superiority, and an almost erotic relationship with authority disguised as rebellion.

Meanwhile, no one asked the obvious:

Why are we still trusting Nobel Prizes as if they come from God instead of committees with political and financial agendas?

Why was this drug handed out like candy in places full of natural wealth but conveniently short on resistance?

Why does every “global health breakthrough” always seem to follow the money trail back to the same corporate and geopolitical parasites who actually run the show?

If you hear “Ivermectin” and think miracle, savior, solution—you’ve been sold a story. Doesn’t matter if it came from CNN or your favorite conspiracy podcast. You were the target. And marketing hit the bullseye.

Next time someone tells you a drug is a gift from heaven, remember: the last time the West handed out mass medication campaigns “for the greater good,” it came wrapped in lies, laced with control, and followed by a fleet of oil tankers and private equity firms.

So yeah—congrats to the marketing team. They did their job.