Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Your Body Knows by K.Covington's avatar
Your Body Knows by K.Covington
30m

You are speaking my language! When we listen to our bodies, they will tell us what they need. Every symptom is an invitation to release what no longer serves us.

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Denise Grigsby's avatar
Denise Grigsby
15h

Beautifully written! Get to the root cause or buy stock in band aides.

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