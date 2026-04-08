My friend went to get her routine labs because her brother had done the same and his Lipoprotein(a) came back high. They have a family history of heart problems, so it made sense that she wanted to see where she stood. When the results arrived, they were flagged with all the bells and whistles. She was told to start Repatha and aspirin immediately, and suddenly she was caught in a moment of uncertainty, knowing what the number meant but unsure whether she should trust the instructions she was being given. The number was not just a reading on a page. It was a signal, a reflection of the tension and patterns her body had carried for years, and the way it was presented made her chest tighten, her nervous system hum with alertness, before she even had a chance to process it.

The story she was being told was familiar. It is genetic. It is dangerous. It is what it is, and the solution is medication. That story is neat, convenient, and safe. But it does not align with how the body actually works. I do not buy that our bodies are passive machines following instructions written in DNA. That idea makes health feel inevitable and closes the door to the truth of what is really happening inside us.

The liver is where Lipoprotein(a) and many so-called bad lipids are produced, and it is not a passive factory. It listens constantly. It is in dialogue with the brain, the gut, the heart, and the rest of the nervous system. Anger, rage, resentment, grief, and unresolved trauma are not abstract. They are trapped energy lodged in the liver, shaping how it functions. This trapped energy influences blood chemistry, affects how lipids are produced, and can create the very environment in which plaques form. Cardiovascular disease is not simply a mechanical problem. It is a story of bioelectric energies as emotional tension held in the body over years and even across generations.

Researchers like Candace Pert, who studied the mind-body connection, showed that emotions are chemical and physical forces. They are bound to receptor sites throughout the body, moving through the nervous system and organs, carrying information, energy, and memory. When emotions are suppressed or unresolved, they lodge in tissues and organs, and the liver is one of the key places where this energy collects. Anger, rage, resentment, and grief are held in the liver, and over time they influence its function, altering lipid production, circulation, and inflammatory responses. This is why emotional health is inseparable from physical health, especially for cardiovascular outcomes.

Myofascial therapies, somatic release techniques, and other body-centered approaches work precisely because they engage with this stored energy. Fascia, the connective tissue wrapping muscles and organs, holds tension in patterns over years. Releasing this tension allows trapped energy and emotion to flow, restoring circulation, normalizing organ function, and even shifting bioelectric signaling in the blood. When a liver releases held emotion through such therapies, the liver’s production of lipids can shift, the environment in the bloodstream changes, and cardiovascular risk is affected at a fundamental level.

The vagus nerve is central to this story. It connects the brain to the heart, liver, and gut, regulating parasympathetic function and allowing organs to communicate efficiently. When the vagus is calm and responsive, circulation flows, inflammation reduces, and organs operate in balance. But when it is stressed, overstimulated, or underactive, messages are distorted, and organs work under altered input. Lipoproteins like Lp(a) do not exist in isolation. Their production, circulation, and interaction with arteries are all shaped by bioelectric signaling, the electrical charges in the blood, and the energetic landscape of the body.

Blood is not something that is neutral. It is electrically charged. Particles interact according to flow, voltage, and the state of surrounding tissues, and no standard lab or doctor’s explanation ever measures this. Yet it matters. It matters in how plaques form, how circulation adapts, and how risk manifests in the body. Most mainstream doctors do not account for the influence of trapped emotion, fascial tension, vagal tone, or zeta potential on markers like Lp(a). What we are taught about health rarely includes these factors, yet they are central to what is actually happening.

Medications like Repatha and aspirin are designed to suppress numbers. Repatha interferes with a protein, lowering a lab value, and aspirin thins the blood. On paper, it seems like progress has been made. In reality, these interventions do not resolve the underlying patterns. Suppressing a number while tension, trauma, and nervous system stress remain is like painting over a crack in a foundation. The structure underneath remains unstable, and the energetic and bioelectric imbalances persist.

It is also worth noting that Lp(a) was discovered by a scientist/researcher at Rockefeller University, which makes the whole thing feel suspect. A marker discovered in that context has become a trigger for pharmaceutical intervention, for a narrative that supports medication over understanding. We are told to accept it as fixed, dangerous, and urgent, but the system in which it exists is alive, responsive, and shaped by energy, emotion, and the body’s internal state.

When my friend looks at that flagged number, it is not just a lab result. It is a reflection of everything her body has carried over her life and through generations. It tells a story about stress, unresolved emotion, energetic patterns, and bioelectric signaling that shapes organ function and blood chemistry in ways no lab can fully capture. That number does not define her. It is a message from her body, a signal trying to tell her something deeper about what she has carried and how her system is functioning. Understanding it requires listening to the body, addressing tension and trauma, engaging the vagus nerve, releasing fascia, and recognizing that health is a dynamic, energetic, and bioelectrical process, not a fixed script written in DNA.

The number is a message. The medication is a tool that may manage (suppress) symptoms, but it cannot resolve the forces that created the pattern. True understanding and real healing come from engaging with the body’s energy, its emotional memory, and the patterns it carries. Fascia release, somatic therapies, and practices that restore vagal tone allow trapped emotions to move and dissipate, letting the liver and other organs return to balance. Only then can we begin to move beyond the story we have been told about health, risk, and what the body can and cannot do.