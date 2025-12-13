I am Starting to Think History MIGHT not be What We're Told! LOL.
The Haavara Agreement
HAAVARA , a company for the transfer of Jewish property from Nazi Germany to Palestine. The Trust and Transfer Office Haavara Ltd., was established in Tel Aviv, following an agreement with the German government in August 1933, to facilitate the emigration of Jews to Palestine by allowing the transfer of their capital in the form of German export goods. The Haavara Agreement is an instance where the question of Jewish rights, Zionist needs and individual rescue were in deep tension. Jewish organizations outside of Germany had declared a boycott against German goods and hoped to delegitimate the Nazi regime. The Zionists saw this agreement as a way of attracting Jews to Palestine and thus rescuing them from the Nazi universe even if that meant cooperation with Hitler. For a time the Nazi program of making Germany Judenrein and the Zionist policy of seeking olim coincided. The amounts to be transferred were paid by prospective emigrants into the account of a Jewish trust company (paltreu – Palestina Treuhandstelle zur Beratung deutscher Juden) in Germany and used for the purchase of goods, which the Haavara then sold in Palestine. The proceeds, in Palestine currency, were paid to the emigrants living in Palestine. The rate of exchange was adjusted from time to time by the Haavara according to the disagio, necessitated by the subsidy which the Haavara granted the Palestinian importers, to make up for the steadily deteriorating value of the Reich mark, so the German goods could compete with other imports. The ensuing disagio, borne by the emigrants, accordingly increased from 6% in 1934 to 50% in 1938. The major part of the transfer proceeds provided the 1,000 Palestine Pounds (then $4,990) necessary for a “capitalist” immigration certificate of the Mandatory administration, but also for other categories of immigration, such as Youth Aliyah, students, and artisans as well as for the transfer of public funds. The transfer weakened the boycott of German goods declared by many Jewish organizations around the world, and thus met with considerable opposition. The controversy was settled at the Zionist Congress in Lucerne (1935) which decided by a vast majority in favor of the transfer and placed the Haavara under the supervision of the *Jewish Agency. The Zionists sought to attract immigrants to Palestine, most especially the affluent German Jewish immigrants and the Germans sought to get rid of their Jews, increase their exports and a propaganda victory by dividing the Jews regarding the boycott. The Haavara continued to function until World War ii, in spite of vigorous attempts by the Nazi Party to stop or curtail its activities. The total transfer amounted to lp 8,100,000 (Palestine Pounds; then $40,419,000) including lp 2,600,000 (then $13,774,000) provided by the German Reichsbank in coordination with Haavara. The Haavara transfer was a major factor in making possible the immigration of approximately 60,000 German Jews to Palestine in the years 1933–1939, and together with the money invested by the immigrants themselves, in providing an incentive for the expansion of agricultural settlement and for general economic development. It also served as a model for a similar arrangement with the Czech government and the immigration of several thousand Jews on the eve of World War ii.
bibliography:
E. Marcus, in: Yad Vashem Studies, 2 (1958), 179–204; S. Esh. in: Am Yisrael be-Dorenu (1964), 330–43; L. Pinner, in: In zwei Welten (1962), 133–66. add. bibliography: E. Black, The Transfer Agreement: The Dramatic Story of the Pact between Nazi Germany and Jewish Palestine (2001).
Hmmmm???
Sir Philip Albert Gustave David Sassoon, 3rd Baronet (4 December 1888 – 3 June 1939) was a British politician and aristocrat. He served as a staff officer during the First World War, from July 1914 to November 1918.
Sassoon was a member of the prominent Jewish Sassoon family and Rothschild family. He was born in his mother’s mansion on Avenue de Marigny, Paris. His father was Sir Edward Albert Sassoon, 2nd Baronet, MP, son of Albert Abdullah David Sassoon; his mother was Aline Caroline, daughter of Gustave Samuel de Rothschild. His sister was Sybil Sassoon, who married the Marquess of Cholmondeley. He was a cousin of the war poet Siegfried Sassoon. He was descended from the banking family of Frankfurt. When aged only nineteen years old his great-grandfather, James Rothschild was sent to Paris to set up the family business in France. James became wealthy. When he died in 1868 he was buried in Père Lachaise Cemetery. His branch of the Sassoon-Rothschild family kept the Jewish faith, donated to Jewish charities and founded synagogues.
His great-grandfather David Sassoon had been imprisoned in Baghdad in 1828, and in 1832 he established his business David Sassoon & Co. at Bombay. He took advantage of British rule to return to Baghdad to trade. The family eventually established a Head Office at 12, Leadenhall Street, London and a company branch in Manchester. The Sassoons became assimilated Jews, dressing, acting and thinking like Englishmen. The Sassoon brothers, David and Albert, were friends of the Prince of Wales, and built the ‘Black Horse’ brand. The business came with a baronetcy of Kensington Gore. His father bought Shorncliffe Lodge, in Sandgate Kent, where his cousin Mayer Rothschild was the MP. His father was not a successful backbencher, but the political influences had a profound effect on young Philip.
He was educated at Farnborough Prep school and Eton before going up to Oxford. At Eton, Sassoon made friends such as Denys Finch-Hatton.[1] Old Etonian Arthur Balfour recommended the Debating Society to him. His father was also friendly with Frances Horner, wife of Sir John Horner, a longtime friend of Gladstone who lived at Mells Manor in Somerset. His house master was a member of the secret society of liberals, the Young Apostles. Also a near contemporary was Osbert Sitwell, the Yorkshireman and author. A French scholar, he learned the language doing classes at Windsor Castle. Sassoon was taught aesthetics by Henry Luxmoore giving an insight into philosophy and social realism. However he chose to read Modern History at Christ Church, Oxford. He was one of only 25 Jewish undergraduates, but was invited to join the Bullingdon Club. He joined the East Kent Yeomanry while still at Oxford and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.
Philip Sassoon entered Parliament in 1912.[2] After the death of his relative David Gubbay (1865–1928), Sassoon became chairman of his family’s company, David Sassoon & Co., although his participation in the management of it was only nominal. However, he continued to be a shareholder.[3]
A 2016 biography, Charmed Life: The Phenomenal World of Philip Sassoon by Damian Collins, his successor as Member of Parliament for Hythe, provides a great deal of additional information about Sassoon. A summary by The Guardian includes this comment:[4]
Sassoon enjoyed witty gossip, but was never spiteful. He spoke with a clipped sibilant lisp, and liked to relax in a blue silk smoking jacket with slippers of zebra hide. He had fickle, moody fascinations with young men with whom he soon grew bored, but was loyally appreciative of female friends and kept an inner court of elderly, cultivated, ironical bachelors. His sexuality was central to his character and activities, but there is never any hint of sexual activity in the many memories of him. One hates to think that he was as sublimated as he sounds. His restlessness and fatalism, which were notorious among his friends, killed him at the age of 50 in 1939: although his physicians ordered bed rest after a viral infection, he hurtled about in unnecessary gaieties until his body was beyond recovery.
He was Unionist Member of Parliament (MP) for Hythe from 1912, succeeding his father, initially as the “Baby of the House“. As an MP, he advocated aviation and bought his own aeroplane in 1919. In his role as undersecretary in the air ministry, he promoted civilian air travel.[4]
Sassoon was Parliamentary Private Secretary to David Lloyd George in 1920. Between 1924 and 1929 and again from 1931 until 1937 he served as Under-Secretary of State for Air, and gained much prominence in political circles. He was appointed a Privy Councillor in the 1929 Dissolution Honours. In 1937 he became First Commissioner of Works, a post which he held until his death, aged fifty, two years later.
He idolised the Prince of Wales, and supported the King during the abdication crisis of 1936. According to a review of the 2016 biography, “he wanted international peace at any cost, and convinced himself that Hitler’s promises were dependable.”[4]
He had a reputation for being one of the greatest hosts in Britain. Although he owned a house at Park Lane, Sassoon arranged for Herbert Baker to design another home for him in 1912, Port Lympne in Kent. (Decades later, it became the Port Lympne Wild Animal Park.) “It was a unique building, Italianate and Moorish in its influence, built for a voluptuary of the senses who wanted his rooms to be a rapturous medley of strong, exotic colours and filled with the luscious fragrance of flowers. The formal grounds at Port Lympne were like a Hollywood version of Tuscany,” according to a summary of his 2016 biography.[4]
He also owned Trent Park and hired Philip Tilden to largely rebuild that mansion located in Cockfosters. Stylistic differences between the two houses illustrate changes in taste among members of British high society of the period. Trent Park possessed a landscape designed by Humphrey Repton but the existing house was Victorian and undistinguished. Sassoon had the Victorian additions demolished or altered, except for the west service wing, between 1926 and 1931. The projecting wings were added to the entrance (south) front. These modifications led to a large mansion in early Georgian-style.[7] It became one of the houses of the age according to one report, “a dream of another world – the white-coated footmen serving endless courses of rich but delicious food, the Duke of York coming in from golf... Winston Churchill arguing over the teacups with George Bernard Shaw, Lord Balfour dozing in an armchair, Rex Whistler absorbed in his painting... while Philip himself flitted from group to group, an alert, watchful, influential but unobtrusive stage director – all set against a background of mingled luxury, simplicity and informality, brilliantly contrived...”[8]
This atmosphere, as Clive Aslet has suggested, represented a complete about-face from Sassoon’s earlier extravagance at Port Lympne to what Aslet called “an appreciation of English reserve.”[9] In the words of Christopher Hussey, at Trent Sassoon caught “that indefinable and elusive quality, the spirit of a country house... an essence of cool, flowery, chintzy, elegant, unobtrusive rooms that rises in the mind when we are thinking of country houses.”[10]
Sassoon conducted excavations of Camlet Moat at Trent Park in the 1920s and was reported to have found oak beams which formed the basis of a drawbridge, Roman shoes and daggers as well as mosaic tiles depicting a knight mounted on a white horse. The foundations of a large stone building were also found. English Heritage refilled the excavations in 1999.[11]
Sassoon was said to have lived a homosexual life.[18] According to a reviewer of a 2016 biography of Sassoon, “his personal life was something that he shut away from the world”. There was only a single intimate letter among his personal papers, to “Jack”, a travel companion. The reviewer adds, “despite his many gay and bisexual friends, away from ‘bohemian circles’ it was still a taboo subject (homosexual acts were illegal). Sassoon was consequently regarded as an enigmatic solitary figure”.[19] Another reviewer offered that, “His sexuality was central to his character and activities, but there is never any hint of sexual activity in the many memories of him”.[4]
When you step back and look at the early twentieth century through the lens of elite relationships rather than isolated events, the official story begins to feel far less settled. Philip Sassoon and Edward VIII did not exist on the margins of power. They moved within the same rarefied social world, one defined by proximity to royalty, finance, diplomacy, and influence. They knew each other through shared circles, shared spaces, and shared access. When that context is placed alongside Britain’s issuance of the Balfour Declaration and the cascade of events that followed, it becomes reasonable to ask whether history unfolded purely through ideology and public debate, or whether private relationships quietly shaped global outcomes.
Was Wallace Simpson King Edward’s “beard”?
Edward VIII was widely rumored to have had same sex relationships (and his wife was rumored to have a gay lover), and Sassoon was openly homosexual within elite society. That alone proves nothing. But it does open the door to a larger question about vulnerability and leverage in an era when reputation could destroy a throne. What was the true nature of their relationship, and how much informal influence flowed through these private channels? How much of what followed, from the Balfour Declaration to the Haavara Agreement to Edward’s sudden abdication, can really be understood without considering the pressures operating behind closed doors?
As the timeline unfolds, the pieces become harder to neatly reconcile. Edward VIII’s abdication is officially framed as a matter of love, yet his later friendliness toward Nazi leadership, his meetings with Hitler, filmed Nazi salutes within royal circles, and the carefully curated optics of his marriage complicate that explanation. His union has often been portrayed as romantic defiance, but some have long speculated it functioned more as reputational repair in a rigid social order deeply hostile to homosexuality. These details do not prove conspiracy, but they do suggest that public narratives may have simplified far more complex realities.
The Holocaust itself must be addressed with seriousness and restraint. As someone of Jewish descent, I do not question that immense atrocities were committed, that people suffered (even though the official narrative is pretty questionable), and that the crimes were real and horrific. That is not the issue. The question is whether every dimension of that era has been examined with the same openness. The scale of medical experimentation, the machinery of forced labor, the massive and poorly tracked transfers of wealth, and the role of mechanisms like the Haavara Agreement in reshaping capital flows all deserve sustained scrutiny rather than silence. Complexity is not denial. It is historical responsibility.
Viewed as a whole, the period begins to resemble something uncomfortably familiar. Was the political arena of that time “Epstein’d” in ways we are only beginning to recognize? Were powerful figures compromised, coerced, or quietly controlled through secrets that could never surface? How many decisions that permanently altered the world were shaped not by public mandate, but by private pressure, reputational threat, or elite bargaining invisible to the public record?
None of this requires rejecting established history. But it does require questioning whether the story we inherited is complete. History is written in official documents and public speeches, but power often moves elsewhere, through relationships, favors, silences, and fear. If we refuse to ask these questions simply because they are uncomfortable, we risk mistaking a curated narrative for the full truth.
You Think? 😳😂🥸
“I don’t want to be a student of history. I want to Make history.”~ Karl Marx explains why Marxism is always a 100% genocidal failure. And why they keep needing to rewrite history to keep selling Marxist snake oil. After the two strains of human nature Marxist cancers, Atheist Communism and Socialist Fascism (NAZI= German Socialist Worker’s Party) genocided 200+ million since 1900 in their Man in the High Castle wars for world dominance. And currently enslave Billions.
Mean while back at history unfolding Ranch,
China can never win the A I war with out energy from coal, oil and nuclear. None of which they have. Russia can never win the Ukraine war with out oil. Cubar can’t continue its Marxist gorilla war with the U.S. with out Venezuelan oil.
And notice the Bush-Cheney Kuwaitis are no where in the Trumpian USPetro$ to
USA.I.$ conversion plan so far. 80% of Persian Gulf oil and gas goes to China and India.
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/ukraine-war-comes-tocaspian-sea
Indeed, the stories We see on the stage can bear little resemblance to the truth of things. Thanks for this deep look into that era!