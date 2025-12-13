HAAVARA , a company for the transfer of Jewish property from Nazi Germany to Palestine. The Trust and Transfer Office Haavara Ltd., was established in Tel Aviv, following an agreement with the German government in August 1933, to facilitate the emigration of Jews to Palestine by allowing the transfer of their capital in the form of German export goods. The Haavara Agreement is an instance where the question of Jewish rights, Zionist needs and individual rescue were in deep tension. Jewish organizations outside of Germany had declared a boycott against German goods and hoped to delegitimate the Nazi regime. The Zionists saw this agreement as a way of attracting Jews to Palestine and thus rescuing them from the Nazi universe even if that meant cooperation with Hitler. For a time the Nazi program of making Germany Judenrein and the Zionist policy of seeking olim coincided. The amounts to be transferred were paid by prospective emigrants into the account of a Jewish trust company (paltreu – Palestina Treuhandstelle zur Beratung deutscher Juden) in Germany and used for the purchase of goods, which the Haavara then sold in Palestine. The proceeds, in Palestine currency, were paid to the emigrants living in Palestine. The rate of exchange was adjusted from time to time by the Haavara according to the disagio, necessitated by the subsidy which the Haavara granted the Palestinian importers, to make up for the steadily deteriorating value of the Reich mark, so the German goods could compete with other imports. The ensuing disagio, borne by the emigrants, accordingly increased from 6% in 1934 to 50% in 1938. The major part of the transfer proceeds provided the 1,000 Palestine Pounds (then $4,990) necessary for a “capitalist” immigration certificate of the Mandatory administration, but also for other categories of immigration, such as Youth Aliyah, students, and artisans as well as for the transfer of public funds. The transfer weakened the boycott of German goods declared by many Jewish organizations around the world, and thus met with considerable opposition. The controversy was settled at the Zionist Congress in Lucerne (1935) which decided by a vast majority in favor of the transfer and placed the Haavara under the supervision of the *Jewish Agency. The Zionists sought to attract immigrants to Palestine, most especially the affluent German Jewish immigrants and the Germans sought to get rid of their Jews, increase their exports and a propaganda victory by dividing the Jews regarding the boycott. The Haavara continued to function until World War ii, in spite of vigorous attempts by the Nazi Party to stop or curtail its activities. The total transfer amounted to lp 8,100,000 (Palestine Pounds; then $40,419,000) including lp 2,600,000 (then $13,774,000) provided by the German Reichsbank in coordination with Haavara. The Haavara transfer was a major factor in making possible the immigration of approximately 60,000 German Jews to Palestine in the years 1933–1939, and together with the money invested by the immigrants themselves, in providing an incentive for the expansion of agricultural settlement and for general economic development. It also served as a model for a similar arrangement with the Czech government and the immigration of several thousand Jews on the eve of World War ii. bibliography: E. Marcus, in: Yad Vashem Studies, 2 (1958), 179–204; S. Esh. in: Am Yisrael be-Dorenu (1964), 330–43; L. Pinner, in: In zwei Welten (1962), 133–66. add. bibliography: E. Black, The Transfer Agreement: The Dramatic Story of the Pact between Nazi Germany and Jewish Palestine (2001).

“Philip Sassoon, left, with King Edward VIII, center, and Winston Churchill, right, on August 1, 1936. (Public domain).” Image from https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-rise-and-fall-of-the-opium-fueled-sassoon-dynasty-the-rothschilds-of-the-east/

Phillip Sassoon (left) and King Edward the VIII. Image from https://www.statons.com/trent-park-discovering-world-war-twos-top-secret-intelligence-base/

Edward with Hitler. Image from https://allthatsinteresting.com/edward-viii

When you step back and look at the early twentieth century through the lens of elite relationships rather than isolated events, the official story begins to feel far less settled. Philip Sassoon and Edward VIII did not exist on the margins of power. They moved within the same rarefied social world, one defined by proximity to royalty, finance, diplomacy, and influence. They knew each other through shared circles, shared spaces, and shared access. When that context is placed alongside Britain’s issuance of the Balfour Declaration and the cascade of events that followed, it becomes reasonable to ask whether history unfolded purely through ideology and public debate, or whether private relationships quietly shaped global outcomes.

Was Wallace Simpson King Edward’s “beard”?

Edward VIII was widely rumored to have had same sex relationships (and his wife was rumored to have a gay lover), and Sassoon was openly homosexual within elite society. That alone proves nothing. But it does open the door to a larger question about vulnerability and leverage in an era when reputation could destroy a throne. What was the true nature of their relationship, and how much informal influence flowed through these private channels? How much of what followed, from the Balfour Declaration to the Haavara Agreement to Edward’s sudden abdication, can really be understood without considering the pressures operating behind closed doors?

As the timeline unfolds, the pieces become harder to neatly reconcile. Edward VIII’s abdication is officially framed as a matter of love, yet his later friendliness toward Nazi leadership, his meetings with Hitler, filmed Nazi salutes within royal circles, and the carefully curated optics of his marriage complicate that explanation. His union has often been portrayed as romantic defiance, but some have long speculated it functioned more as reputational repair in a rigid social order deeply hostile to homosexuality. These details do not prove conspiracy, but they do suggest that public narratives may have simplified far more complex realities.

The Holocaust itself must be addressed with seriousness and restraint. As someone of Jewish descent, I do not question that immense atrocities were committed, that people suffered (even though the official narrative is pretty questionable), and that the crimes were real and horrific. That is not the issue. The question is whether every dimension of that era has been examined with the same openness. The scale of medical experimentation, the machinery of forced labor, the massive and poorly tracked transfers of wealth, and the role of mechanisms like the Haavara Agreement in reshaping capital flows all deserve sustained scrutiny rather than silence. Complexity is not denial. It is historical responsibility.

Viewed as a whole, the period begins to resemble something uncomfortably familiar. Was the political arena of that time “Epstein’d” in ways we are only beginning to recognize? Were powerful figures compromised, coerced, or quietly controlled through secrets that could never surface? How many decisions that permanently altered the world were shaped not by public mandate, but by private pressure, reputational threat, or elite bargaining invisible to the public record?

None of this requires rejecting established history. But it does require questioning whether the story we inherited is complete. History is written in official documents and public speeches, but power often moves elsewhere, through relationships, favors, silences, and fear. If we refuse to ask these questions simply because they are uncomfortable, we risk mistaking a curated narrative for the full truth.