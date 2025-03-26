Share this postBodhisattvas BettyI am Still on the Fence About Mullis...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI am Still on the Fence About Mullis...But This is Still an Amazing Interview on HIV/AIDS, CD4 Counts, etc...Me StuffMar 26, 20252Share this postBodhisattvas BettyI am Still on the Fence About Mullis...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share2Share this postBodhisattvas BettyI am Still on the Fence About Mullis...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4Share
Why are you "on the fence" about Kary Mullis? Please explain.
I watched this video 5+ years ago, and realized that he wouldn't be around for long. He was too smart, plus he never intended for the PCR test to be used for a sham--the fake pandemic.