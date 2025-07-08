I was out walking today—just me and my dad—I casually dropped a conversation bomb about how vaccines are essentially military-grade chemical weapons on the population (you know, light stuff). I even mentioned Albert Stubblebine III, the high-ranking Army general who said the quiet truth out loud: vaccines were engineered to sterilize and poison the population.

https://archive.org/details/bigpharmamajorgeneralalbertstubblebinebigpharmasdangerousvaccines

Naturally, I ask:

“What vaccines did you get?”

And without missing a beat, he fires back like he’s reading from a Cold War coloring book:

“The good ones. Polio, smallpox. They killed the bad viruses.”

I tell him polio wasn’t caused by a virus—it was caused by DDT, arsenic, lead, and a whole buffet of mid-century toxins. And he tells me that he was sprayed by DDT because they had to get rid of malaria. He said this like he’s just remembering his favorite summer camp activity, he casually adds:

“Oh yeah, they sprayed us with DDT too. It was serious.”

I blink.

Sprayed. With DDT. To fight a virus.

Like he’s talking about sunscreen. Or bug spray at a picnic.

Then he hits me with the encore:

“I turned out fine.”

Except… you didn’t.

🧠 "Fine" Is a Moving Target

My dad now sounds like he’s cosplaying an industrial vacuum. His breathing has more sound effects than a horror movie trailer. His hands shake like he’s defusing a bomb no one can see. But no, he’s fine. He claims the tremors are from a “bike injury” from 1994. Sure. Because bicycles famously cause decade-delayed nervous system glitches.

“I knew people with polio. They were paralyzed. It was the virus!”

Right. And you’re just auditioning for the live-action version of “Dust Bowl Grandpa: The Musical.”

🦠 The Polio Virus: The Sacred Cow With Invisible Hooves

Try questioning polio and you’re suddenly burning medical Bibles in front of a crowd of white coats. The rules:

🧬 The virus is always the villain.

🧪 The vaccine is always the hero.

🧴 And the chemicals? Divine anointing oils.

Try mentioning DDT, arsenic, lead, mercury, nutritional collapse, or literal mass spraying events and you’ll get that wide-eyed look people reserve for flat earthers and karaoke disasters.

☠️ DDT: Now in a Flavor the Whole Family Can Suffer From

This wasn’t a few rogue blasts on the cornfield. They sprayed kids at recess. Sprayed pools. Sprayed inside schools. Sprayed your grandma's knitting circle. They sprayed like it was Febreze, and we were roaches. And then came the neurological damage, the chronic respiratory failure, the hormonal wipeouts, the “mysterious” waves of paralysis.

“It was worth it. It killed the virus.”

No. It killed untold amounts of innocent people. The virus just took the blame like a good little fictional scapegoat.

🎲 Why the Symptoms Were All Over the Place

So let’s talk logic. If it was a virus, why did people react so differently?

Some kids fell into paralysis like they hit a tripwire.

Others had a mild fever and bounced back.

Others—like my dad—had nothing… until six decades later, when his nervous system started glitching like an old Windows computer.

And then some? Zero symptoms. Perfectly fine. Never “infected.”

That’s not a virus. That’s a chemical crapshoot. It’s called terrain theory, baby. Toxin load, genetics, nutrition, stress. Different people break in different places.

🧬 Vaccines Were Never Medicine. They Were Military Mood Rings.

Stubblebine wasn’t being dramatic. He was being accurate. Vaccines were rolled out under national security programs. They were tested on prisoners, minorities, poor people, soldiers. And then—boom—mass rollout, dressed up as public health. They didn’t save us. They shifted disease. They changed the name. They moved the goalposts and left us drooling in the bleachers. But my dad still believes in “the good ones.” Meanwhile, his nervous system is tap dancing in Morse code and his lungs sound like a haunted espresso machine. But he’s “fine.”

💭 Closing Thoughts From the Walk From Hell

He kept stopping to “take in the view,” but I’m pretty sure he just didn’t want to pass out in front of me. I couldn’t even hear myself think over his Darth Vader audition tape. His hand trembled like he was trying to Morse-code “SEND HELP” to passing birds. But he thought he’d won. Because in the 1900s, someone he knew got paralyzed. Boom. That’s it. That’s the whole defense. No studies. No critical thought. Just trauma on repeat and a deep, ancestral trust in lab coats and tanks full of poison. He doesn’t read my Substack. If he did, maybe he’d pause before defending his childhood DDT shower like it was a patriotic rite. But I write anyway.

Because someone has to say:

The virus never did what they said it did—because it never existed. None of them do. But the chemicals? Oh, they are very real. And they did exactly what you’d expect poison to do.

And yeah, Dad. Great views!