Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
10h

Oh hell no! I went through the AIDS scare. Me and all my friends were scared. We all got tested.

We figured out it was a subset of the population that were getting sick. Many were drug addicts.

Now they got a Covid sounding like vaccine for HIV that lessons the chances of getting HIV? Good lord save us from these evil politicians, globalists, and evil doctors.

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J.-J.'s avatar
J.-J.
3h

My point is they won't ever stop making money and that the game is down already: the damage is done and irreversible since the first wave of safe and effective nanorobotic shots.

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