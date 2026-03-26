Pronunciation: Yez-TOO-go

Generic name: lenacapavir

Dosage form: tablets for oral use (300 mg), injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial (463.5 mg/1.5 mL)

Drug class: Miscellaneous antivirals

Medically reviewed by Carmen Pope, BPharm. Last updated on June 23, 2025.

What is Yeztugo?

Yeztugo is used for HIV-1 PrEP to reduce the risk of getting HIV-1 in adults and adolescents who weigh at least 77 pounds (at least 35 kg). The initial dose consists of 2 Yeztugo injections (day 1) and 2 Yeztugo tablets (day 1 and day 2). After completing the initial dose, you will receive 2 Yeztugo injections every 6 months.

Do not receive Yeztugo if you:

Already have HIV-1 . If you already have HIV-1, you will need to take other medicines to treat HIV-1. Yeztugo is not approved for the treatment of HIV-1.

Do not know your HIV-1 status. You may already have HIV-1. If you have HIV-1, you will need to take other medicines to treat it. Yeztugo can only help reduce your risk of getting HIV-1 before you get it.

Yeztugo works by binding to capsid protein subunit interfaces with high affinity (KD=1.4nM). Its mechanism involves disrupting multiple viral lifecycle stages, including blocking the nuclear import of proviral DNA, interfering with virus assembly/release by reducing capsid production, and preventing proper capsid core formation through malformed capsid assembly. Yeztugo belongs to the drug class called selective HIV-1 capsid inhibitors.

Yeztugo (lenacapavir) gained FDA approval on June 18, 2025, as the first HIV PrEP to offer 6 months of protection. Approval was based on positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials: Purpose 1 (NCT04994509, cisgender women) and Purpose 2 (NCT04925752, cisgender men, transgender women, transgender men, and gender nonbinary people ≥ 16 years of age who have sex with male partners and are at risk for HIV infection).

At least 99.9% of people receiving Yeztugo in these clinical trials remained HIV negative.

Side effects

The most common side effects of Yeztugo injection are:

injection site reactions (a lump or bump, pain, skin hardening, swelling, itching, redness, bruising, or warmth at the injection site. This may be felt but not seen, and may take longer to go away than other injection site reactions)

headache

nausea.

Serious injection site reactions. Rarely, some Yeztugo injection site reactions caused by improper technique by a healthcare provider can lead to serious injection site reactions like severe skin damage (necrosis) or open sores (ulcer). Tell your healthcare provider if you have any injection site reactions or other side effects.

Warnings and serious side effects

Yeztugo carries a Boxed Warning for the risk of drug resistance with use in people with undiagnosed HIV-1 infection.

Yeztugo Side Effects

Generic name: lenacapavir

Medically reviewed by Drugs.com. Last updated on Feb 26, 2026.

Note: This document provides detailed information about Yeztugo Side Effects associated with lenacapavir. Some dosage forms listed on this page may not apply specifically to the brand name Yeztugo.

Applies to lenacapavir: oral tablet.

Other dosage forms:

Precautions

It is very important that your doctor check your progress at regular visits to make sure that this medicine is working properly. Blood tests may be needed to check for unwanted effects.

Do not use this medicine together with carbamazepine (Tegretol®), phenytoin (Dilantin®), rifampin (Rifadin®), or St. John’s wort.

Your immune system may get stronger when you start using HIV medicines. Tell your doctor right away if you notice any changes in your health. Sometimes the immune system will start to fight infections that were hidden in your body, including pneumonia, herpes, or tuberculosis. Autoimmune disorders (eg, Graves disease, polymyositis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome) may also occur.

Do not take other medicines unless they have been discussed with your doctor. This includes prescription or nonprescription (over-the-counter [OTC]) medicines and herbal or vitamin supplements.

Serious side effects of Yeztugo

Along with its needed effects, lenacapavir (the active ingredient contained in Yeztugo) may cause some unwanted effects. Although not all of these side effects may occur, if they do occur they may need medical attention.

Check with your doctor immediately if any of the following side effects occur while taking lenacapavir:

Incidence not known

dark urine

fever

inability to move the arms and legs

joint pain

light-colored stools

muscle tenderness, weakness, or pain

nausea and vomiting

skin rash

sudden numbness and weakness in the arms and legs

unusual tiredness or weakness

upper right abdominal or stomach pain

weight loss

yellow eyes and skin

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Managing side effects (general information)

For healthcare professionals

Applies to lenacapavir: oral tablet, subcutaneous solution.

General adverse events

The most common adverse reactions reported in at least 3% patients were nausea, headache, and injection site reactions.[Ref]

Dermatologic

Frequency not reported: Dermatitis

Gastrointestinal

Very common (10% or more): Nausea (up to 12%)

Common (1% to 10%): Diarrhea, vomiting[Ref]

Hepatic

Common (1% to 10%): Increased ALT, increased AST, increased direct bilirubin[Ref]

Local

Very common (10% or more): Injection site reactions (up to 83%)

Postmarketing reports: Injection site necrosis[Ref]

Injection site reactions included, swelling (up to 36%), pain (up to 56%), erythema (up to 31%), nodule (up to 64%), induration (up to 16%), bruising (3%), warmth (2%), pruritus (up to 6%), extravasation (3%) discomfort (1%), mass (3%), hematoma (1%), edema (1%) and ulcer (1%)[Ref]

Metabolic

Common (1% to 10%): Glycosuria, hyperglycemia, proteinuria[Ref]

Musculoskeletal

Very common (10% or more): Increased creatinine (13%)[Ref]

Nervous system

Common (1% to 10%): Headache, dizziness

References

1. (2022) “Product Information. Sunlenca (lenacapavir).” Gilead Sciences

2. (2023) “Product Information. Sunlenca (lenacapavir).” Gilead Sciences Pty Ltd, SUNLENCA Product Inf

3. (2025) “Product Information. Yeztugo (lenacapavir).” Gilead Sciences

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More about Yeztugo (lenacapavir)

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Further information

Yeztugo side effects can vary depending on the individual. Always consult your healthcare provider to ensure the information displayed on this page applies to your personal circumstances.

Note: Medication side effects may be underreported. If you are experiencing side effects that are not listed, submit a report to the FDA by following this guide.

For healthcare professionals

Applies to lenacapavir: oral tablet, subcutaneous solution.

General adverse events

The most common adverse reactions reported in at least 3% patients were nausea, headache, and injection site reactions.[Ref]

Dermatologic

Frequency not reported: Dermatitis

Gastrointestinal

Very common (10% or more): Nausea (up to 12%)

Common (1% to 10%): Diarrhea, vomiting[Ref]

Hepatic

Common (1% to 10%): Increased ALT, increased AST, increased direct bilirubin[Ref]

Local

Very common (10% or more): Injection site reactions (up to 83%)

Postmarketing reports: Injection site necrosis[Ref]

Injection site reactions included, swelling (up to 36%), pain (up to 56%), erythema (up to 31%), nodule (up to 64%), induration (up to 16%), bruising (3%), warmth (2%), pruritus (up to 6%), extravasation (3%) discomfort (1%), mass (3%), hematoma (1%), edema (1%) and ulcer (1%)[Ref]

Metabolic

Common (1% to 10%): Glycosuria, hyperglycemia, proteinuria[Ref]

Musculoskeletal

Very common (10% or more): Increased creatinine (13%)[Ref]

Nervous system