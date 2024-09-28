Share this postIncase you Missed it Because you Were Being Distracted by the P Diddy Stuff...mestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIncase you Missed it Because you Were Being Distracted by the P Diddy Stuff...The UN Recently Adopted the Pact of the Future on Global Governance. Me StuffSep 28, 20241Share this postIncase you Missed it Because you Were Being Distracted by the P Diddy Stuff...mestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postIncase you Missed it Because you Were Being Distracted by the P Diddy Stuff...mestuff.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare