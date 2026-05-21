Great find, and some of the other videos on that channel sound interesting too.
Money... Money is what allows this. Without a need for money in this world (and it IS an archaic tool), no One could affect this mess We see. No One could pay Others to do the dirty work. When We all are living as richly as We choose, convincing enough of Us to poison Our planet like We see now becomes impossible.
Ethics would be the Law of the day and We would not see any of the mess the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are creating for Us.
When We get free energy flowing the foundational function of money vanishes - accounting for the energy We each add into a system. And the wealth of Our planet will effectively be returned to Us. We will all live as richly as We choose with Our planet's vast abundance.
A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is
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Great find, and some of the other videos on that channel sound interesting too.
Money... Money is what allows this. Without a need for money in this world (and it IS an archaic tool), no One could affect this mess We see. No One could pay Others to do the dirty work. When We all are living as richly as We choose, convincing enough of Us to poison Our planet like We see now becomes impossible.
Ethics would be the Law of the day and We would not see any of the mess the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) are creating for Us.
When We get free energy flowing the foundational function of money vanishes - accounting for the energy We each add into a system. And the wealth of Our planet will effectively be returned to Us. We will all live as richly as We choose with Our planet's vast abundance.
A Breakdown of Why Abundancism is the Solution (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/a-breakdown-of-why-abundancism-is