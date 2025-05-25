Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
2h

I think that CIA-Mossad Studios makes flicks like Jacob's Ladder and Capricorn One and Manchurian Candidate and another one is SAFE, starring Julianne Moore to hang out what they do in an "It's only a movie" type of fashion.

It's predictive programming, for sure, but also a form of "pre-bunking".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture