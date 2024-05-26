In the expansive realm of grocery shopping, the unassuming produce sticker may appear trivial, yet its encoded information carries profound insights into our consumption habits. Traditionally, PLU (Price Look-Up) codes provide key details about produce. Four-digit codes in the range of 3000 to 4999 indicate conventionally grown produce. For example, a conventionally grown banana might have the code 4011. Conventionally grown means that the produce is cultivated using modern agricultural methods, including the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. These practices aim to maximize yield and efficiency but often raise concerns about the long-term environmental and health impacts.

Five-digit codes starting with a 9 (90000 to 99999) signify organic produce. An organic banana would have the code 94011, indicating it was grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.

Five-digit codes starting with an 8 (80000 to 89999) were originally intended to indicate genetically modified organisms (GMO). However, the use of these codes has decreased, and they are less commonly seen.

The transition from GMO to bioengineered labels adds another layer of complexity. The USDA’s new guidelines require products containing detectable genetic material from GMOs to be labeled as "bioengineered." This change has left consumers puzzled and, in some cases, misled. The term "bioengineered" often masks the same genetic modifications once flagged as GMO, now dressed in a more palatable name.

A new player has emerged on the produce scene: Apeel. APEEL Sciences, the company behind this innovation, was founded by James Rogers, who envisioned a way to reduce food waste by creating a protective barrier around produce.

Marketed as a "plant-based protection" that extends the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, Apeel boasts a chemical coating that prevents produce from browning or decomposing at a normal rate. Despite its seemingly innocuous label, Apeel raises concerns about the undisclosed composition of its coating and its potential health implications for consumers. While the company touts formulations listed for USDA Certified Organic produce, questions linger about the inclusion of purified mono-and diglycerides, additives with a troubling history linked to trans fats.

Despite assurances from the FDA and the UN/WHO Codex Alimentarius, doubts persist regarding the safety of Apeel-coated produce, particularly for vulnerable populations like infants and the elderly. While the company emphasizes its edible nature, the reality remains murky, with concerns raised about the long-term effects of ingesting Apeel-treated fruits and vegetables. The lack of mandatory labeling requirements for Apeel-coated products leaves consumers in the dark about the presence of this chemical intervention in their food.

Studies suggest potential health risks associated with the consumption of Apeel-coated produce, including adverse reactions to additives like mono-and diglycerides. The prolonged exposure to Apeel's chemical coating may raise concerns about its impact on gut health and overall well-being. Despite these concerns, Apeel has garnered support from prominent figures like Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Katy Perry, further complicating the discourse surrounding its safety and usage.

Bill Gates’ influence extends beyond APEEL. He is also a significant player in the realm of cellular agriculture, an emerging field. Cellular agriculture encompasses the production of a wide range of animal products, including meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, and leather, using cell cultures grown in a laboratory setting. This method promises to be a sustainable (Agenda 30 much) solution to food shortages and environmental concerns. Countries like the United States, Singapore, and Israel are at the forefront of this industry, with companies like Memphis Meats and Aleph Farms pioneering lab-grown meat products. Gates has invested heavily in these ventures, seeing them as crucial to addressing future food security challenges and reducing the environmental footprint of traditional livestock farming.

While cellular agriculture holds promise, it also raises questions about transparency and consumer choice. Are we fully aware of the origins of our food, and are these lab-grown alternatives truly safe? The health impacts of consuming lab-grown meat are still under investigation. Proponents argue that cellular agriculture reduces the risk of zoonotic diseases and contamination common in traditional meat production. However, skeptics worry about potential unknowns, such as the nutritional profile of lab-grown meat, its long-term health effects, and the possibility of unforeseen allergens or contaminants.

3D printed meat is produced using a process called bioprinting, where living cells are precisely layered to create a three-dimensional structure that resembles meat. This involves obtaining animal cells, typically from a biopsy of live animals, and then proliferating them in a nutrient-rich medium to create cell cultures. These cell cultures are then carefully deposited layer by layer using a specialized 3D printer, which allows for the precise formation of complex meat-like structures. Finally, the printed meat is harvested, processed, and prepared for consumption. Yum (barf)!

Bill Gates has also thrown his weight into the Beyond Meat, as well as other fake meat substitutes like Impossible Burger and Quorn. While touted as healthier and more sustainable alternatives to traditional meat, concerns have arisen about the potential health impacts of consuming such heavily processed products. Critics argue that these substitutes often contain high levels of sodium, saturated fats, and other additives, raising questions about their long-term effects on cardiovascular health and overall well-being. Despite Gates' endorsement, consumers are urged to approach these products with caution and consider the broader health implications of heavily processed foods in their diets.

Plastic fruits and vegetables, or those with synthetic appearances and potentially plastic-derived coatings, have also sparked fears. While these may seem like outlandish claims, the reality of plastic contamination in our food supply is undeniable. Microplastics, tiny plastic particles, have been found in various food items, leading to concerns about their long-term health implications. Studies have shown that microplastics can cause inflammation, disrupt endocrine function, and even contribute to cancer risk when ingested over time.

Adding another layer of complexity are nanoparticles, tiny particles that can be used in coatings to enhance the appearance and longevity of produce. Nanoparticles are tiny particles, typically between 1 and 100 nanometers in size, made from materials like metals, polymers (plastics), and ceramics, designed for various applications due to their unique properties.

Most nanoparticles used in commercial and industrial applications are synthetic, designed for specific functions and purposes, but their impact on health and the environment depends on their composition, size, and usage.

Countries like China and India have been known to use nanoparticles in their agricultural practices. These substances help to improve crop yield and resist spoilage, but their long-term safety remains under scrutiny. The European Union has implemented strict regulations on the use of nanoparticles in food, reflecting growing concerns over their health implications.

In the United States, the regulation of nanoparticles in food and agricultural products is primarily overseen by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These agencies ensure that the use of nanotechnology in food production and packaging is safe for consumers. The FDA monitors and regulates the use of nanoparticles in food products through its authority over food additives and Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) substances. The FDA evaluates the safety of any new food ingredient, including those involving nanotechnology, to determine whether they meet the GRAS criteria or require formal premarket approval. The FDA also provides guidance to manufacturers on how to address safety and regulatory concerns related to nanotechnology.

The EPA regulates nanoparticles under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) when they are used in pesticides and agricultural chemicals. The EPA assesses the environmental and health impacts of nanoparticles used in these applications and ensures that they do not pose undue risks to human health or the environment.

Several types of nanoparticles are commonly used in food and agricultural applications, primarily supposedly for their antimicrobial properties, ability to enhance shelf life, and improve food quality. It appears that as food science advances, like the addition of nanoparticles, there is a correlation with increasing health issues such as obesity and illness among the population.

For instance, titanium dioxide is often used as a whitening agent and to enhance the appearance of food, commonly found in products like candies, chewing gum, and some dairy products. However, there are concerns about its potential to cause DNA damage and oxidative stress when ingested in nanoparticle form.

Nanoparticles such as titanium dioxide and silver are often used for their antimicrobial properties and to maintain the freshness of fruits and vegetables.

However, these particles can penetrate cells and tissues, raising red flags about their potential health impacts. Research has suggested that nanoparticles might cause oxidative stress, DNA damage, and inflammatory responses, making their presence in our food supply a serious concern.

Silver nanoparticles, known for their antimicrobial properties, are used in food packaging and storage containers to inhibit microbial growth. Despite their effectiveness, concerns about their long-term impact on human health, particularly their potential to cause cellular damage and contribute to antibiotic resistance, remain.

Zinc oxide nanoparticles, used in food packaging for their antimicrobial and UV-blocking properties, help to extend the shelf life of food products by preventing the growth of bacteria and fungi. Studies suggest they can induce oxidative stress, inflammation, and cytotoxicity, potentially leading to cellular damage. Zinc oxide nanoparticles have been linked to several gut issues, including inflammation, disruption of the gut microbiota balance, and increased intestinal permeability. These effects can lead to gastrointestinal distress and may contribute to broader health problems by compromising gut health. Additionally, there are concerns about their ability to penetrate biological membranes, which could lead to the accumulation of nanoparticles in organs and tissues, potentially causing adverse health effects.

Silicon dioxide nanoparticles are used as an anti-caking agent in powdered foods to prevent clumping and improve flow properties. Foods that may contain silicon dioxide include powdered coffee creamers, powdered drink mixes, spices, seasonings, salt, baking powder, and some processed snack foods.

Silicon dioxide nanoparticles, while generally considered safe in bulk form, have raised concerns when used at the nanoscale. Potential negative health effects include respiratory issues when inhaled, oxidative stress, inflammation, and cellular damage. There is also ongoing research into their impact on gut health, as they may disrupt the gut microbiota and contribute to gastrointestinal irritation or other digestive issues.

Nanoclays, used in food packaging to improve barrier properties and prevent the ingress of gases and moisture, thereby extending shelf life, are effective in preserving food quality, but their safety in nanoparticle form is still under investigation. The health side effects of nanoclays are still being researched, but potential concerns include respiratory issues when inhaled, skin irritation upon contact, and possible toxicity when ingested. There are concerns about the long-term effects of nanoclays on human health, particularly their potential to accumulate in the body and cause adverse reactions. Further studies are needed to fully understand the health implications of nanoclay exposure.

So why has this been approved if the health impacts are unknown? Despite ongoing research into the potential health effects of nanoclays, regulatory approval may have been granted based on limited data or assessments of their safety. The uncertainty surrounding their health impacts seems ridiculous and highlights the importance of continued research and vigilant oversight to ensure the safety of nanoclay usage in consumer products. Especially since most people don’t even know they are being exposed to this substance.

The potential health impacts of nanoparticles in food are a subject of ongoing research and debate. Some key concerns include cellular and DNA damage, as certain nanoparticles, such as titanium dioxide and silver nanoparticles, have been shown to cause oxidative stress and damage to DNA in laboratory studies. This raises concerns about their long-term health effects when ingested. Nanoparticles can also trigger inflammatory responses in the body, potentially leading to chronic health conditions. There is also the risk that nanoparticles can accumulate in the body over time, leading to toxic effects. Nanoparticles with antimicrobial properties might disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, which is crucial for maintaining overall health.

In addition to nanoparticles, many popular food items consumed regularly in the United States are bioengineered, yet this fact often goes unnoticed. Corn and soybeans are two of the most prevalent bioengineered crops, found in a myriad of processed foods. High-fructose corn syrup, a common sweetener derived from bioengineered corn, is found in sodas, snacks, and many other packaged foods.

Soy lecithin, a common emulsifier derived from bioengineered soybeans, is present in a wide range of products, from chocolates to baked goods.

Canola oil, derived from bioengineered canola plants, is another widespread ingredient in processed foods. The health impacts of bioengineered (genetically modified) canola oil are a subject of ongoing research and debate. While bioengineered canola oil has been developed to resist pests and herbicides, concerns have been raised about potential health risks associated with genetic modification and the use of associated chemicals. Some studies suggest that consumption of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) may have negative effects on health, such as allergic reactions, disruption of gut microbiota, and the development of antibiotic resistance. The overall consensus on the health impacts of bioengineered canola oil supposedly remains inconclusive (or is just being censored), and more research (if anyone is allowed to conduct this type of research) is needed to fully understand its effects on human health.

Bioengineered sugar beets, used to produce a significant portion of the sugar supply in the U.S., are present in countless sweetened products. These ingredients, often listed under innocuous names on ingredient labels, highlights the pervasive presence of bioengineered foods in the American diet.

Known health impacts of bioengineered sugar beets primarily revolve around concerns related to the use of associated herbicides, such as glyphosate (weed killer). Glyphosate is commonly used on genetically modified crops, including sugar beets engineered to tolerate the herbicide.

Studies have linked glyphosate exposure to potential health risks, including disruptions in endocrine function, damage to DNA, and adverse effects on the gut microbiome. There are concerns about glyphosate residues persisting in food products derived from bioengineered sugar beets, which may contribute to human exposure. The extent of these health impacts and their long-term implications remain subjects of ongoing research and debate within the scientific community.

In this ever-evolving food landscape, understanding what we’re eating requires more than just reading labels. It demands a critical eye and a willingness to question the origins and safety of our food. From five-digit PLU codes and bioengineered labels to APEEL coatings and the rise of cellular agriculture, the food on our plates is changing in ways that are often hidden from plain sight. As consumers, staying informed and diligent is not just a choice but a necessity in ensuring the health and safety of our diets. The best thing one can do for their health is to read food labels and make informed choices!