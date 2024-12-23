Share this postBodhisattvas BettyIs There any Turning Back From This or Have They Gone too far to Turn Back now?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIs There any Turning Back From This or Have They Gone too far to Turn Back now?Happy Monday! Me StuffDec 23, 20245Share this postBodhisattvas BettyIs There any Turning Back From This or Have They Gone too far to Turn Back now?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore73Share5Share this postBodhisattvas BettyIs There any Turning Back From This or Have They Gone too far to Turn Back now?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore73Share
They are slowly revealing the whole method and the marks will be fully read-in to the agendas because cognitive dissonance is painful and they are big important and did important work and if it was all a giant lie/operation then their lives were in service of dystopia.
I Don't Think So...Americans have allowed It to go too far...