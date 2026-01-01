November 21, 2015

The Committee of 300 is a product of the British East India Company’s Council of 300.

The East India Company was chartered by the British royal family in 1600. It made vast fortunes in the opium drug trade with China and became the largest company on earth in its time.



Today, through many powerful alliances, the Committee of 300 rules the world and is the driving force behind the criminal agenda to create a “New World Order“, under a “Totalitarian Global Government“.



There is no need to use “they” or “the enemy” except as shorthand.

We know who “they”, the enemy, is...

The Committee of 300 with its “aristocracy”, its ownership of,

the U.S. Federal Reserve banking system, insurance companies, giant corporations, foundations, communications networks,

...presided over by a hierarchy of conspirators - this is the enemy.



Secret societies exist by deception.



Each is a hierarchy with an inner circle at the top, who deceives those below with lies, such as claiming a noble agenda; thus, duping them into following a web of compartmentalized complicity.



The inner circle of the Committee of 300 is the Order of the Garter, headed by Queen Elizabeth Windsor II.

Net worths are estimated and are the Wikipedia figures, conspirator details are not implied to be exhaustive - please add to it - and in most cases includes only the information found in the Wikipedia link provided for most names.

Abdullah II King of Jordan - Important imperial puppet in Middle East, British-educated, American wife https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_II_of_Jordan



Roman Abramovich - Russian Oligarch, $12B net worth, major British ties https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_Abramovich

Josef Ackermann - Swiss Banker and CEO Deutsche Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josef_Ackermann

Edward Adeane - British trustee, Eton graduate, private secretary of Prince of Wales https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Adeane

Marcus Agius - British-Maltese financier, Group Chairman Barclay's Bank, sits on board of BBC, married to daughter of Edmund de Rothschild https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Agius

Martti Ahtisaari - ex-president of Finland, 2008 Nobel peace prize, involved in UN action in Kosovo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martti_Ahtisaari

Daniel Akerson - CEO General Motors, formerly CEO of MCI, General Instrument, Nextel, joined Carlyle group in 2003 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Akerson

Albert II King of Belgium - King of Belgium, same dynasty as Windsor (Saxe-Coburg-Gotha) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_II_of_Belgium

Alexander Crown Prince of Yugoslavia - heir to King of Yugoslavia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander,_Crown_Prince_of_Yugoslavia

Giuliano Amato - ex-PM of Italy, V.P of convention which drafted EU Constitution https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giuliano_Amato

Carl A. Anderson - 13th "Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus", sits on council at Vatican Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_A._Anderson

Giulio Andreotti - ex-PM of Italy, accused in court of mob ties and murder https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giulio_Andreotti

Andrew Duke of York - 2nd son of Elizabeth II, 4th in line to throne of 16 countries, connected to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Andrew,_Duke_of_York

Anne Princess Royal - daughter of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne,_Princess_Royal

Nick Anstee - 682nd "Lord Mayor of the City of London" connected to Arthur Andersen accounting scandal, director of int'l law firm SJ Berwin https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Anstee

Timothy Garton Ash - British historian, Professor at Oxford, European CFR, winner of "George Orwell Prize" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Garton_Ash

William Waldorf Astor - 4th Viscount Astor, heir to Astor dynasty, Eton graduate, sits on House of Lords https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Astor,_4th_Viscount_Astor

Pyotr Aven - Russian Oligarch with close British ties https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyotr_Aven

Jan Peter Balkenende - ex-PM of Netherlands, puppet of Queen Beatrix head of the Bilderbergs and cousin of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_Peter_Balkenende

Steve Ballmer - CEO of Microsoft, Net worth $15.7B, #5 on Jerusalem Post's "World's Richest Jews" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Ballmer

Ed Balls - British politician, Fabian society https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Balls

Jose Manuel Barroso - President of the European Commission, ex-PM of Portugal, former Maoist https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jose_Manuel_Barroso

Beatrix Queen of the Netherlands - Queen of Netherlands, head of Bilderberg Group, Club of Rome https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beatrix_of_the_Netherlands

Marek Belka - ex-PM of Poland, former IMF, former head of National Bank of Poland https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marek_Belka

Fred Bergsten - US economist, author, and political adviser, and member of globalist think tanks, ex-US Treasury Department https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._Fred_Bergsten

Silvio Berlusconi - ex-PM of Italy, $5.9B net worth, accused by courts of mafia collusion, false accounting, fraud, corruption and bribery https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silvio_Berlusconi

Ben Bernanke - Chairman of US Federal Reserve https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Bernanke

Nils Bernstein - Danish National Bank http://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nils_Bernstein

Donald Berwick - head of US Medicare, Medicaid, connected to Obamacare, Professor at Harvard Medical School, several British Titles https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Berwick

Carl Bildt - ex-PM of Sweden, involved in Balkans, globalist instigator, Club of Madrid https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Bildt

Sir Winfried Bischoff - chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, ex-CEO of Citigroup https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_Winfried_Bischoff

Tony Blair - ex British PM, connected to illegal invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, accused of war crimes https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_Blair

Lloyd Blankfein - CEO Goldman-Sachs, connected to Rockefeller https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lloyd_Blankfein

Leonard Blavatnik - Russian Oligarch living in London, net worth $10.1B, owner of Access Industries, connected to Harvard and Tel Aviv University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Blavatnik

Michael Bloomberg - Mayor of New York City, net worth $22B, owner of Bloomberg Media https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Bloomberg

Frits Bolkestein - Dutch politician involved in EU directives and globalism initiatives https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frits_Bolkestein

Hassanal Bolkiah - Sultan of Brunei, net worth $20B, British Higher education, connected to Royal Dutch Shell, honorary Admiral of the Royal Navy of UK https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hassanal_Bolkiah

Michael C Bonello - Governor of the Central Bank of Malta https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_C_Bonello

Emma Bonino - EU minister, ex-EU Parliament https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emma_Bonino

David L. Boren - US Presidential Advisor, ex-Governor of Oklahoma, ex-US Senate, ex-chairman of Intelligence Committee in Senate https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_L._Boren

Borwin Duke of Mecklenburg - Duke of Mecklenburg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borwin,_Duke_of_Mecklenburg

Charles Bronfman - Owner of Seagram liquor, net worth $2B, Canadian Jew, founder of a Zionist charity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Bronfman

Edgar Bronfman Jr. - ex-CEO of Warner Music Group, member of Bronfman dynasty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edgar_Bronfman_Jr

John Bruton - ex-PM of Ireland https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bruton

Zbigniew Brzezinski - head of Trilateral Commission, former US presidential adviser, involved in globalist think tanks and propaganda, connected to 911, connected to bin Laden, connected to illegal war in Afghanistan, ex-Harvard, member of CFR, former head of Amnesty International https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zbigniew_Brzezinski

Robin Budenberg - head of UK governmental body that oversaw the bailouts https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robin_Budenberg

Warren Buffett - Owner of Berkshire Hathaway, Net Worth $44B, profits off of American impoverishment, connect to Gulf of Mexico disaster as owner of Nalco which manufactured Corexit, a toxin still dumped in the Gulf, connected to 911 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Buffett

George HW Bush - ex-US President, ex-US Vice President, father connected to Nazis, international banking, big oil and drug trafficking, ex-CIA, connected to JFK and RFK assassinations, connected to 911 and both Iraq wars, head of an international terrorist crime family, known skull and bones and 33rd degree Freemason https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_HW_Bush

David Cameron - PM of UK, Eton and Oxford graduate, puppet of Elizabeth II, connected to Rothschilds https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Cameron

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall - 2nd wife of Prince of Wales https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camilla,_Duchess_of_Cornwall

Fernando Henrique Cardoso - ex-President of Brazil https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fernando_Henrique_Cardoso

Peter Carington - British Politician and Baron, House of Lords https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Carington

Carl XVI Gustaf King of Sweden - King of Sweden, close cousin of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_XVI_Gustaf_of_Sweden

Carlos Duke of Parma - Dutch royalty with many titles, and head of several orders, Knight of Malta https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos,_Duke_of_Parma

Mark Carney - governor of Bank of Canada, 13 years at Goldman Sachs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Carney

Cynthia Carroll - CEO of Anglo American platinum mining https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cynthia_Carroll

Jaime Caruana - GM of Bank for International Settlements (BIS), ex-Governor of Bank of Spain https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaime_Caruana

Sir William Castell - Chairman of Wellcome Trust, Director of General Electric and BP https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_William_Castell

Anson Chan - Chinese politician involved in British rule of Hong Kong https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anson_Chan

Margaret Chan - Director-General of World Health Organization, ex Hong Kong government https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Chan

Norman Chan - Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norman_Chan

Charles Prince of Wales - heir to throne of British Commonwealth, pushes "sustainable development" globalist and monetary manipulation of 3rd world countries in particular resource extraction and population control at United Nations and hundreds of NGO's, Freemason, connected to murder of his first wife Princess Diana https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_prince_of_wales

Richard Chartres - Anglican Bishop Of London https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Chartres

Stefano Delle Chiaie - "neofascist" Italian activist, Freemason, accused by a court of terrorism, connected to Operation Condor https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefano_Delle_Chiaie

Dr John Chipman - Director-General of globalist British think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Institute_for_Strategic_Studies

Patokh Chodiev - Uzbek Oligarch living in London, net worth $3.3B, involved in mining, oil, gas, and banking https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patokh_Chodiev

Christoph Prince of Schleswig-Holstein - Prince of Schleswig-Holstein https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christoph,_Prince_of_Schleswig-Holstein

Fabrizio Cicchitto - Italian politician, Marxist, admitted to being in the Masonic lodge P2, involved in putting Italy into the EU https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabrizio_Cicchitto

Wesley Clark - US general, ex-Supreme Allied Commander Europe in NATO, Rhodes Scholar, involved in Balkans, connected to Waco, ran for US President https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wesley_Clark

Kenneth Clarke - British politician and bureaucrat https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Clarke

Nick Clegg - Deputy Prime Minister of UK https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Clegg

Bill Clinton - ex-US President, ex-governor of Arkansas, Rhodes Scholar, involved in Balkans, involved in sheltering bin Laden, connected to Bush family, connected to international drug trafficking, connected to Rockefellers and Rothschilds, Freemason, connected to technology transfers to China https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton

Abby Joseph Cohen - US economist, Goldman Sachs, ex-Federal Reserve, Chairman of Jewish Theological Seminary of America, Trustee of Cornell University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abby_Joseph_Cohen

Ronald Cohen - Egyptian-born British Jewish venture capitalist, educated at Oxford https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Cohen

Gary Cohn - President and COO of Goldman Sachs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Cohn_(businessman%2529

Marcantonio Colonna di Paliano Duke of Paliano - Duke of Paliano https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcantonio_VIII_Colonna

Constantijn Prince of the Netherlands - third son of Queen Beatrix of Netherlands https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Constantijn_of_the_Netherlands

Constantine II King of Greece - last King of Greece https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Constantine_II_of_Greece

David Cooksey - British venture capitalist, ex-Director of Bank of England, chairman of Bechtel, knighted by Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Cooksey

Brian Cowen - ex-PM of Ireland, helped cause Ireland capitulation to IMF and EU https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Cowen

Sir John Craven - Director of Reuters, ex-Director of Deutsche Bank, ex-chairman of Deutsche Morgan Grenfell https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_John_Craven

Andrew Crockett - British Banker, ex-GM of Bank for International Settlements, ex-Bank of England, employed at JP Morgan Chase, member of Group of 30, knighted by Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Crockett_(British_banker%2529

Uri Dadush - Senior Associate of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, ex-World Bank, educated at Hebrew University and Harvard https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uri_Dadush

Tony D'Aloisio - Chairman of Australian Securities and Investments Commission, ex-Director of World Federation of Stock Exchanges, pushed globalist initiatives https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_D’Aloisio

Alistair Darling - Scottish politician and MP https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alistair_Darling

Sir Howard Davies - British economist, Director of London School of Economics and Political Science, globalist initiatives and propaganda https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Howard_Davies_(economist%2529

Etienne Davignon - Belgian politician, ex-VP of European Commission, chairman of Bilderberg, chairman of Brussels Airlines https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Etienne_Davignon

David Davis - British MP https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Davis_(British_politician%2529

Benjamin de Rothschild - Swiss Banker, descendant of French branch of Rothschild dynasty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjamin_de_Rothschild

David Rene de Rothschild - chairman of Rothschild Continuations Holdings, French branch of Rothschild dynasty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rene_de_Rothschild

Evelyn de Rothschild - British financier, partner at N M Rothschilds and Sons, ex-Director De Beers, ex-Director IBM UK, ex-director Daily Telegraph, knighted by Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evelyn_Robert_de_Rothschild

Leopold de Rothschild - British financier, ex-employee of Kuhn, Loeb, and Co., Morgan Stanley, partner at N M Rothschilds and Sons https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leopold_David_de_Rothschild

Joseph Deiss - Swiss economist and politician, ex-President of the United Nations General Assembly, globalist https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Deiss

Oleg Deripaska - Russian Oligarch, net worth $16.8B, CEO of Basic Element, CEO of United Company RUSAL aluminum, connected to Rothschilds https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oleg_Deripaska

Michael Dobson - British businessman, CEO of Schroders international asset management, connected to Rockefellers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schroders

Mario Draghi - President of European Central Bank, ex- Governor of Bank of Italy, ex-Harvard professor https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mario_Draghi

Jan Du Plessis - South African Businessman, CEO of British American Tobacco, director of Lloyds TSB Group, chairman of Rio Tinto mining https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jan_Du_Plessis

William C. Dudley - President of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, ex-Goldman Sachs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_C._Dudley

Wim Duisenberg - Dutch politician, ex-President of European Central Bank, ex-President of the Central bank of Netherlands, ex-IMF, DECEASED https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wim_Duisenberg

Edward Duke of Kent - Duke of Kent, First Cousin to Elizabeth II, Grand Master of Freemasons in England and Wales, President of Scout Association https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Edward,_Duke_of_Kent

Edward Earl of Wessex - Third son of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Edward,_Earl_of_Wessex

Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom - Monarch of the British Commonwealth, Supreme Governor of Church of England, head of International Freemasonry, head of the Order of the Garter, head of Committee of 300, owns 1/6th of worlds landmass, connected to most crimes and fraud in the world https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_II

John Elkann - Italian Industrialist, Owner of Fiat, Owner of Chrysler, CEO of Exor, member of Brookings Institution https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Elkann

Vittorio Emanuele Prince of Naples - Prince of Naples, Duke of Savoy, member of P2 masonic lodge, accused by a court of murder https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vittorio_Emanuele,_Prince_of_Naples

Ernst August Prince of Hanover - Prince of Hanover and married to heiress to throne of Monaco https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ernst_August_V,_Prince_of_Hanover

Martin Feldstein - American economist, Professor at Harvard, ex-adviser to Reagan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Feldstein

Matthew Festing - British Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, officer of the Order of the British Empire https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matthew_Festing

François Fillon - Prime Minister of France https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fran%C3%A7ois_Fillon

Heinz Fischer - President of Austria https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heinz_Fischer

Joschka Fischer - German politician, ex-Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor of Germany https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joschka_Fischer

Stanley Fischer - American-Israeli economist, Governor of the Bank of Israel, ex-Chief Economist of World Bank, Bilderberg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanley_Fischer

Niall FitzGerald - Irish Businessman, ex-CEO of Unilever, member of World Economic Forum, connected to Merck, Bank of Ireland and Prudential https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niall_FitzGerald

Franz Duke of Bavaria - Duke of Bavaria, co-heir of House of tuart https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franz,_Duke_of_Bavaria

Mikhail Fridman - Jewish Russian Oligarch, net worth $15.1B, member of Russian CFR, founder of Russian Jewish Congress https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikhail_Fridman

Friso Prince of Orange-Nassau - Prince of Orange-Nassau, second son of Queen Beatrix of Netherlands https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Friso_of_Orange-Nassau

Bill Gates - ex-CEO Microsoft, net worth $61B, allowed unfettered surveillance of MS Windows, connected to globalist depopulation efforts through vaccines https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Gates

Christopher Geidt - Private Secretary of Elizabeth II, educated at Oxford https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Geidt

Timothy Geithner - US Treasury Secretary, ex-President New York Federal Reserve, connected to TARP bailout theft https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Geithner

Georg Friedrich Prince of Prussia - Prince of Prussia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_Friedrich,_Prince_of_Prussia

Dr Chris Gibson-Smith - Chairman of London Stock Exchange https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_Stock_Exchange

Mikhail Gorbachev - Ex-Premiere of Soviet Union, Club of Madrid, Globalist Initiatives https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikhail_Gorbachev

Al Gore - ex-VP of USA, ex-US Senator, educated at Harvard, father was a senator connected to Armand Hammer - a communist Soviet, Nobel Peace Prize for pushing Global Warming Scam https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Gore

Allan Gotlieb - Canadian bureaucrat, member Trilateral Commission, member of Carlyle Group, chairman of Sotheby's Canada, globalist pushing North American Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allan_Gotlieb

Stephen Green - British baron, Minister of State for Trade and Investment, ex-Chairman HSBC, educated at Oxford and MIT https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Green,_Baron_Green_of_Hurstpier

Alan Greenspan - ex-Chairman of US Federal Reserve, Knight Commander of the British Empire https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Greenspan

Gerald Grosvenor 6th Duke of Westminster - Duke of Westminster, net worth 7.35B pounds, richest property developer in UK https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerald_Grosvenor,_6th_Duke_of_Westminster

Jose Angel Gurria - Secretary General of NGO OECD, ex-CEO of National Development Bank of Mexico, ex-CEO of Foreign Trade Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jose_Angel_Gurria

William Hague - Foreign Secretary of UK, educated at Oxford https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Hague

Sir Philip Hampton - Chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland, ex-finance director of Lloyds, BT Group, BG Group and British Steel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Hampton

Hans-Adam II Prince of Liechtenstein - Prince of Lichtenstein, owner of LGT Banking Group, net worth $7.6B https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hans-Adam_II,_Prince_of_Liechtenstein

Harald V King of Norway - King of Norway https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harald_V_of_Norway

Stephen Harper - Prime Minister of Canada, Zionist, pusher of globalism and North American Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Harper

François Heisbourg - President of International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based globalist think tank http://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fran%C3%A7ois_Heisbourg

Henri Grand Duke of Luxembourg - Duke of Luxembourg, Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henri,_Grand_Duke_of_Luxembourg

Philipp Hildebrand - ex-head of Swiss National Bank, Oxford-educated https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philipp_Hildebrand

Carla Anderson Hills - Co-chairman of Council on Foreign Relations, executive committee member of Trilateral Commission, ex-HUD secretary, pushes North American Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carla_Anderson_Hills

Richard Holbrooke - American bureaucrat, Presidential Advisor, connected to Vietnam, DECEASED https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Holbrooke

Patrick Honohan - Governor of Central Bank of Ireland https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrick_Honohan

Alan Howard - British hedge fund manager managing $26B of assets, ex-Salomon Brothers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alan_Howard_(hedge_fund_manager%2529

Alijan Ibragimov - Kyrgyzstani Oligarch, mining, oil and gas in Kazakhstan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alijan_Ibragimov

Stefan Ingves - Governor of central bank of Sweden https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefan_Ingves

Walter Isaacson - CEO of globalist think tank Aspen Institute, Managing Editor Time Magazine, Chairman of Broadcasting Board of Governors, connected to Katrina https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walter_Isaacson

Juan Carlos King of Spain - King of Spain, many other titles https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Carlos_I_of_Spain

Kenneth M. Jacobs - CEO of Lazard https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_M._Jacobs

DeAnne Julius - Chairman of Chatham House (RIIA), ex-World Bank, ex-CIA, founding member of Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DeAnne_Julius

Jean-Claude Juncker - Prime Minister of Luxembourg, ex-President of European Council https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Claude_Juncker

Peter Kenen - Senior Fellow in International Economics at CFR, Ford Foundation, Globalist https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Kenen

John Kerry - US Senator, Presidential Candidate, Skull and Bones, family wealth from Heinz ketchup and the opium trade before that, Freemason, false heroics in Vietnam https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Kerry

Mervyn King - Governor of the Bank of England, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mervyn_King_(economist%2529

Glenys Kinnock - Council Member of European Council on Foreign Relations, ex-European Parliament, House of Lords https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glenys_Kinnock

Henry Kissinger - ex-US Secretary of State, Bilderberg, CFR, Bohemian Club, Nobel Peace Prize, connected to Vietnam and Cambodia, involved in Chile mass murder, connected to Balkans, accused by courts of war crimes and terrorism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Kissinger

Malcolm Knight - Canadian Vice-Chairman of Deutsche Bank, ex-GM Bank for International Settlements, London education https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malcolm_Knight

William H. Koon II - Knights Templar, Rosicrucian, no link

Paul Krugman - American Economist and Globalist propagandist, educated at Yale and London School of Economics, CFR https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Krugman

John Kufuor - ex-President of Ghana, ex-Chairperson of the African Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Kufuor

Giovanni Lajolo - President of the Governate of Vatican City State, Cardinal emeritus President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giovanni_Lajolo

Anthony Lake - Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthony_Lake

Richard Lambert - ex-Director-General of the CBI, Chancellor of University of Warwick UK, knighted by Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Lambert

Pascal Lamy - Director-General of World Trade Organization https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pascal_Lamy

Jean-Pierre Landau -ex-IMF, ex-Board of Directors for Bank for International Settlements, ex Bank of France https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Pierre_Landau

Timothy Laurence - husband of the only daughter of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timothy_Laurence

James Leigh-Pemberton - British Banker, Receiver-General for Duchy of Cornwall (Prince of Wales), educated at Eton, ex-S.G. Warburg and Co. and managing director at Credit Suisse https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Leigh-Pemberton

Leka Crown Prince of Albania - Prince of Albania, heir to King of Albania https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leka_Crown_Prince_of_Albania

Mark Leonard - British globalist in think tanks and propagandist, co-founder and director of European CFR https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Leonard_(writer%2529

Peter Levene - British Baron, chairman of NBNK Investments, ex-Lord mayor of City of London https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Levene

Lev Leviev - Bukharian-Israeli Oligarch, net worth $12B, diamond mining in Angola, and Palestinian settlements https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lev_Leviev

Arthur Levitt - ex-Chairman of SEC, advisor at Carlyle Group https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arthur_Levitt

President of CSV Jewish Care, Jewish Free School, and JLGB https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Levy

Joe Lieberman - American-Israeli Senator, connected to 911, connected to Patriot Act, connected to many tyrannical laws https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Lieberman

Ian Livingston - CEO of BT (British Telecom) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_Livingston

Lee Hsien Loong - Prime minister of Singapore, British-educated https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lee_Hsien_Loong

Lorenz of Belgium Archduke of Austria-Este - Belgian royalty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Lorenz_of_Belgium,_Archduke_of_Austria-Este

Louis Alphonse Duke of Anjou - Duke of Anjou, claimant to defunct King of France https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Alphonse,_Duke_of_Anjou

Gerard Louis-Dreyfus - chairman of Louis Dreyfus Energy Services, net worth $2.9B https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerard_Louis-Dreyfus

Mabel Princess of Orange-Nassau - wife of 2nd son of Queen Beatrix of Netherlands https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princess_Mabel_of_Orange-Nassau

Peter Mandelson - British bureaucrat, MP, ex-European Commissioner for Trade, connected to Rothschilds https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Mandelson

Sir David Manning - ex-British Ambassador to the United States, connected to Iraq invasion, ex-British ambassador to Israel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_David_Manning

Margherita Archduchess of Austria-Este - Wife of Archduke of Austria-Este https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margherita,_Archduchess_of_Austria-Este

Margrethe II Queen of Denmark - Queen of Denmark https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margrethe_II_of_Denmark

Guillermo Ortiz Martinez - Mexican bureaucrat, ex-ambassador to IMF https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guillermo_Ortiz_Martinez

Alexander Mashkevitch - Khazak-Israeli Oligarch, metals and gas in Khazakstan, connected to ENRC https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Mashkevitch

Stefano Massimo Prince of Roccasecca dei Volsci - Scion of Massimo dynasty and Italian royalty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massimo

Fabrizio Massimo-Brancaccio Prince of Arsoli and Triggiano - Massimo dynasty and royalty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massimo

William Joseph McDonough - vice chairman of Merril Lynch, ex-President of NY Federal Reserve, ex-First National Bank of Chicago, CFR https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Joseph_McDonough

Mack McLarty - ex-White House Chief of Staff under Clinton, CEO of McLarty Companies, board of directors Arkla Gas, National Petroleum Council, connected to Kissinger https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mack_McLarty

Yves Mersch - Governor of Central Bank of Luxembourg, member of European Central Bank governing council, connected to BIIS https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yves_Mersch

Michael Prince of Kent - British Royalty, 1st cousin of Elizabeth II, grandmaster of two Masonic lodges https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Michael_of_Kent

Michael King of Romania - King of Romania, 3rd cousin of Elizabeth II, connected to communism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_of_Romania

David Miliband - British bureaucrat https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Miliband

Ed Miliband - British bureaucrat and MP, educated at Oxford and London School of Economics, father was Marxist https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Miliband

Lakshmi Mittal - Indian steel magnate, CEO of ArcelorMittal - – world's largest steel company, connected to Goldman Sachs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lakshmi_Mittal

Glen Moreno - acting chairman of UK Financial Investments Limited which manages the UK government bank shareholdings, ex-Citigroup, director of Fidelity International, chairman of Pearson, connected to Lloyds Banking https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glen_Moreno

Moritz Prince and Landgrave of Hesse-Kassel - Prince of Hesse-Kassel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moritz,_Landgrave_of_Hesse

Rupert Murdoch - Australian-American media mogul, owner of NewsCorp and Fox, accused by courts of bribery, wiretapping , libel, lying, insider trading, Freemason, connected to Norway mass shooting, connected to 911, connected to illegal Iraq War https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rupert_Murdoch

Charles Napoleon - head of Imperial House of France https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Napoleon

Jacques Nasser - Lebanese Chairman of BHP Billiton, connected to JP Morgan Chase, Sky Corp and Ford Motors https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacques_Nasser

Robin Niblett - Director of Chatham House (RIIA) - connected to every war, mass theft and atrocity since 1920 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chatham_House

Vincent Nichols - Archbishop of Westminster, head of Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, connected to abuse of boys https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vincent_Nichols

Adolfo Nicolas - 30th Black Pope, Superior General of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), head of largest male order of Vatican https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolfo_Nicolas

Christian Noyer - Chairman of the Bank for International Settlements, governor of Bank of France, ex-VP Executive Board of the European Central Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Noyer

Sammy Ofer - Israeli shipping tycoon, net worth $10.3B with brother Yuli, DECEASED https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sammy_Ofer

Alexandra Ogilvy Lady Ogilvy - Princess of UK, cousin of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princess_Alexandra,_The_Honourable_Lady_Ogilvy

David Ogilvy 13th Earl of Airlie - married to Princess Alexandra, Lord Chamberlain, educated at Eton, Knight of the Thistle, ex-Director of Schroders https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Ogilvy,_13th_Earl_of_Airlie

Jorma Ollila - Chairman of Nokia, board of directors of Ford Motor Company, non-executive chairman of Royal Dutch Shell, ex-Citibank, Bilderberg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jorma_Ollila

Nicky Oppenheimer - South African chairman of De Beers diamond mining, shareholder in Anglo American mining, net worth $6B https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicky_Oppenheimer

George Osborne - British Bureaucrat, Chancellor of the Exchequer of UK, ex-MP, Bullingdon Club at Oxford, connected to Rotshchilds https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Osborne

Frederic Oudea - CEO Societe Generale https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederic_Oudea

Sir John Parker - ex-Chairman of National Grid and Anglo American mining, ex-Bank of England, knighted by Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_John_Parker

Chris Patten - chairman of BBC Trust, last Governor of British-held Hong Kong, ex-MP, connected to Pope Benedict https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Patten

Michel Pebereau - Chairman of National Bank of Paris https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michel_Pebereau

Gareth Penny - CEO of AMG Mining the #1 mining company in world, ex-De Beers and Anglo American mining, Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, Eton https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gareth_Penny

Shimon Peres - President of Israel, ex-PM of Israel, connected to assassination of Y. Rabin, false peacemaker, connected to 911 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shimon_Peres

Philip Duke of Edinburgh - husband of Elizabeth II, a German-Danish royal, patron of over 800 organizations, globalist, racist, has spoken publicly in favor of mass genocide and depopulation, Freemason, alleged to have given order to murder his grandson's mother Princess Diana https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Duke_of_Edinburgh

Dom Duarte Pio Duke of Braganza - Duke of Braganza https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duarte_Pio,_Duke_of_Braganza

Karl Otto Pohl - German economist, President of Deutsche Bundesbank, ex-Chairman of Central Bank Council https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Otto_Pohl

Colin Powell - ex-US Secretary of State, retired general, ex-Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, ex-National Security Adviser to Reagan, connected to both Iraq wars https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colin_Powell

Mikhail Prokhorov - Russian Oligarch, ex-owner of Norilsk Nickel, ex-chairman of Polyus Gold, ex-President of ONEXIM GROUP $17B investment fund, net worth $13.2B https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikhail_Prokhorov

Guy Quaden - Governor of National Bank of Belgium, member of governing board of European Central Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guy_Quaden

Anders Fogh Rasmussen - Secretary-General of NATO, ex-PM of Denmark, ex-President of European Union, connected to Iraq war https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anders_Fogh_Rasmussen

Joseph Alois Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI) - 265th Pope, ex-Hitler Youth, participated in Vatican II, head of Inquisition at Vatican, covered up untold number of abuse cases allowing them to continue and the perpetrators to remain unpunished, covered up Native Canadian Holocaust (by UK and Vatican) discoveries https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Alois_Ratzinger

David Reuben - British Jewish Oligarch, net worth with brother of $9B, CEO of Reuben Brothers, owner Trans-World Metals, owner of Global Switch, many other business interests https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Reuben

Simon Reuben - British Jewish Oligarch, net worth with brother of $9B, CEO of Reuben Brothers, owner Trans-World Metals, owner of Global Switch, many other business interests https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Reuben

William R. Rhodes - CEO William R. Rhodes Global Advisers, ex-Citigroup and Citibank, involved in international banking schemes in South America, Director of Private Export Funding Corporation, CFR, globalist, and much much more https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_R._Rhodes

Susan Rice - US Ambassador to United Nations, ex-National Security Council, Rhodes Scholar, connected to Clinton https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_Rice

Richard Duke of Gloucester - Duke of Gloucester, cousin of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_Richard,_Duke_of_Gloucester

Sir Malcolm Rifkind - British Bureaucrat, ex-Secretary of State for Scotland, Defence Secretary, Foreign Secretary, ex-MP https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_Malcolm_Rifkind

Sir John Ritblat - ex-CEO of British Land Company, head of several British royal organizations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Ritblat

Stephen S. Roach - A senior executive at Morgan Stanley, professor at Yale and Jackson Institute for Global Affairs https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_S._Roach

Mary Robinson - ex-President of Ireland, ex-United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, received Presidential medal for Freedom for knowing when to talk and when not to as it refers to human rights https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Robinson

David Rockefeller Jr. - eldest son of David Rockefeller, 4th generation member of Rockefeller dynasty, Rockefeller foundations used to sew evil worldwide and particularly in USA, in the guise of good https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rockefeller,_Jr

David Rockefeller Sr. - patriarch of Rockefeller family, net worth $2.9B, owner Chase Manhattan Bank, owner of Exxon Mobil, connected to CIA, connected to Kissinger, admitted head of a globalist cabal, strict control of much of US media, Trilateral Commission https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rockefeller

Nicholas Rockefeller - Rockefeller dynasty, warned Aaron Russo of 911, no link

Javier Echevarria Rodriguez - Spanish Roman Catholic Bishop, Head of Opus Dei https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Javier_Echevarr%C3%ADa_Rodr%C3%ADguez

Kenneth Rogoff - Professor of Economics at Harvard, ex-IMF, Board of Governors Federal Reserve https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Rogoff

Jean-Pierre Roth - Chairman of Board of Bank for International Settlements, governor of IMF for Switzerland, ex-Chairman Swiss National Bank, director of Nestle and Swatch https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Pierre_Roth

Jacob Rothschild - 4th Baron Rothschild, Chairman of RIT Capital investments, Eton education, ex-chairman N M Rothschild & Sons, Council for the Duchy of Cornwall of Prince of Wales, Advisory Board of Blackstone Group, ex-Chairman of BSkyB Television, Director of RHJ International https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Rothschild

David Rubenstein - co-founder Carlyle Group, net worth $2.6B, CFR, presidential advisor To Carter https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rubenstein

Robert Rubin - ex-US Treasury Secretary, ex-Goldman Sachs, ex-Citigroup, Co-chair of CFR, executive board at Harvard, ex-board of directors of NYSE, board of trustees Carnegie Corp. and U.s Securities and Exchange Commission, connected to Enron https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Rubin

Francesco Ruspoli 10th Prince of Cerveteri - Italian royalty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francesco_Ruspoli,_10th_Prince_of_Cerveteri

Joseph Safra - Syrian-Brazilian Jewish banker, Owner of Safra Group, net worth $11.4B https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Safra

Moises Safra - Syrian-Brazilian Jewish banker, co-founder Banco Safra https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moises_Safra

Peter Sands - British banker, CEO of Standard Chartered, Oxford and Harvard-educated, Board of Directors - Institute of International Finance https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Sands_(banker%2529

Nicolas Sarkozy - ex-President of France (5/15/12), bureaucrat https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Sarkozy

Isaac Sassoon - born into Sassoon dynasty of London, Sephardic Rabbi, author https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_S.D._Sassoon

James Sassoon - Commercial Secretary to the Treasury in UK Treasury, House of Lords, adviser to UK PM David Cameron https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Sassoon

Sir Robert John Sawers - Chief of Secret Intelligence Service of UK (MI6), ex-British Permanent Representative to UN, ex-Foreign Affairs Advisor to Tony Blair https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Sawers

Marjorie Scardino - CEO Pearson PLC, non-executive director of Nokia, ex-CEO of Economist Group https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marjorie_Scardino

Klaus Schwab - founder of World Economic Forum, ex-Professor at Geneva University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab

Karel Schwarzenberg - Prince of Schwarzenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karel_Schwarzenberg

Stephen A. Schwarzman - co-founder Blackstone Group, net worth $4.7B, Yale Skull and Bones, also educated at Harvard, ex-Lehman Brothers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_A._Schwarzman

Sidney Shapiro - Jewish-American, naturalized Chinese, member of China's People's Political Consultative Council https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidney_Shapiro

Nigel Sheinwald - British bureaucrat, ex-British Ambassador to US, adviser to Tony Blair, Knight Grand Cross https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigel_Sheinwald

Sigismund Grand Duke of Tuscany Archduke of Austria - Grand Duke of Tuscany and Archduke of Austria, Grand Master of the Order of Saint Joseph https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archduke_Sigismund,_Grand_Duke_of_Tusca

Simeon Borisov of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha - Prime Minister of Bulgaria, ex-Tsar of Bulgaria, cousin of Elizabeth II (Saxe-Coburg-Gotha Dynasty) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simeon_Saxe-Coburg-Gotha

Olympia Snowe - US Senator, worked for William Cohen, connected to Rockefeller, helped acquit Bill Clinton during impeachment, supported Kosovo war, Afghanistan and Iraq, pro-abortion https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Olympia_Snowe

Sofia Queen of Spain - Wife of King Juan Carlos of Spain, Princess of Greece and Denmark, cousin of Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen_Sof%C3%ADa_of_Spain

George Soros - Jewish Hungarian-American Oligarch, chairman of Soros Fund Management hedge fund, net worth $20B, chairman of Open Society Institute, described Nazi occupation of Hungary and his accompanying an official seizing Jewish property as "the best time of my life", attended London School of Economics, globalist and vulture tied to numerous economic upheavals and contrived revolutions especially in Eastern Europe https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Soros

Arlen Specter - US Senator, Jewish, educated at Yale, ex-Federal Judge, devised "single bullet theory" in Warren Commission JFK assassination cover-up, professor at University of Pennsylvania Law School, helped push Iraq war and Patriot Act https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arlen_Specter

Ernest Stern - ex-Managing Director of World Bank, ex-Director JP Morgan, member of Group of 30, Director of Center for Global Development, on Board of Overseers International Center for Economic Growth http://sourcewatch.org/index.php?title=Ernest_Stern

Dennis Stevenson - British Baron, House of Lords, Commander of the Order of the British Empire award, knighted by Elizabeth II, Director of British Technology Group, Tyne Tees Television, Manpower Inc., Thames Television, J. Rothschild Assurance, English partnerships, BSkyB, Lazard Bros, St. James Place Capital, Chairman of Maocap and Aldeburgh Music, director of Western Union, Loudwater Partners and the Economist, Chair of HBOS formerly Halifax plc and Bank of Scotland, Chancellor of University of Arts London https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Stevenson,_Baron_Stevenson_of_Coddenham

Tom Steyer - founder of Farallon Capital Management hedge fund, Board of Trustees Stanford University, connected to Warren Buffett, educated at Yale, ex-Goldman Sachs, connected to Robert Rubin, ex-Morgan Stanley, connected to Hillary Clinton https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Steyer

Joseph Stiglitz - Jewish-American economist author and professor, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist of World Bank, Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for a technique called screening used to extract private information from another economic agent, founder of globalist think tank Initiative for Policy Dialogue, professor at Columbia University, member of Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, ex-professor MIT, Yale, Stanford, Duke, Oxford and Princeton, chair of President's Council of Economic Advisers under Clinton https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Stiglitz

Dominique Strauss-Kahn - French politician, ex-Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), ex-Minister of Economy and Finance, ex-Minister of Industry and Foreign Trade, Communist, accused by a court of sexual assault https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominique_Strauss-Kahn

Jack Straw - British politician, MP, ex-Home Secretary, ex-Foreign Secretary, ex-Leader of the House of Commons, ex-Lord High Chancellor, ex-Secretary of State for Justice, ex-Shadow Lord High Chancellor, allegations of rendition and torture https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Straw

Peter Sutherland - chairman of Goldman Sachs International, EU Commissioner, ex-Attorney General of Ireland, ex-Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), ex-director of Royal Bank of Scotland, formerly on board of ABB, steering committee of Bilderberg, Honorary Chairman of Trilateral Commission, ex-vice chairman of European Round Table of Industrialists, connected to getting Ireland into the EU, President of globalist British think tank Federal Trust for Education and Research, member of British pro-European and globalist think tank Businesses for New Europe, Goodwill Ambassador to the UNIDO (UN), Chair of London School of Economics council, financial adviser to the Vatican, co-Chairman of High Level Group, connected to Rockefeller, honorary knighthood by Elizabeth II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Sutherland

Mary Tanner - British Anglican, President of the World Council of Churches, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Tanner

Ettore Gotti Tedeschi - Italian Banker, President of the Vatican Bank http://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ettore_Gotti_Tedeschi

Mark Thompson - Director-General of the BBC, Jesuit-educated, also Oxford-educated, general public accusations of bias https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Thompson

Dr. James Thomson - ex-President and CEO of RAND Corporation, ex-National Security Council, CFR, member of globalist think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies, director of AK steel Corporation, Encysive Pharmaceuticals, and Object Reservoir https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Thomson_(executive)

Hans Tietmeyer - Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bank for International Settlements (BIS), ex-President of Deutsche Bundesbank, ex-President of London Business School, member of Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Professor at Catholic University of Eichstatt-Ingolstadt https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hans_Tietmeyer

Jean-Claude Trichet - French ex-President of European Central Bank, member of Group of 30, ex-governor of Banque de France, pushes for greater European Integration, chairman of Breugel's, on board of European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean-Claude_Trichet

Paul Tucker - executive director Bank of England, Deputy Governor of Bank of England https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Tucker_(banker)

Herman Van Rompuy - President of the European Council, Grand Cordon of the Order of Leopold, ex-PM of Belgium https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herman_Van_Rompuy

Alvaro Uribe Velez - President of Colombia, educated at Harvard, awarded Simon Bolivar Scholarship of the British Chevenin Scholarships, Senior Associate member at St. Antony's College at Oxford, alleged connections to Medellin Drug Cartel, major proponent of Communitarianism, connected to IMF and World Bank, awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom by Bush 43 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alvaro_Uribe_Velez

Alfons Verplaetse - ex-Governor National Bank of Belgium, board of governors of the European Monetary Institute, Governing Council of European Central Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfons_Verplaetse

Kaspar Villiger - ex-Chairman of the Board of Swiss bank UBS (Union Bank of Switzerland), ex-member of Swiss federal Council, board of directors of Nestle and Swiss Re, member of globalist Global Leadership Foundation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaspar_Villiger

Maria Vladimirovna Grand Duchess of Russia - Grand Duchess of Russia, Oxford-educated, disputed heiress to Empress of Russia and to head of Romanov dynasty, Dame Grand Cross Sovereign Military Order of Malta https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grand_Duchess_Maria_Vladimirovna_of_Russia

Paul Volcker - ex-Chairman of the Federal Reserve, ex-Chairman of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board under Obama, educated at Princeton, Harvard, and London School of Economics, Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Fellow, connected to end of the dollar gold standard in US, ex-chairman of Wolfensohn & Co., Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Group of Thirty, Trilateral Commission, member of Trust Committee of Rockefeller Group, Inc. ex- Chase Bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Volcker

Otto von Habsburg - Archduke of Austria, ex-Crown Prince of Austria-Hungary, ex-Head of Imperial House of Habsburg, Sovereign of the Order of the Golden Fleece, ex-Vice President of International Paneuropean Union, ex-European Parliament, played a role in Eastern European revolutions against Communist rule, DECEASED https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otto_von_Habsburg

Jacob Wallenberg - Swedish banker and industrialist, ex-President and CEO of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, board of directors of Atlas Copco, SAS Group, ABB group, Coca-Cola Company, Investor, Stockholm School of Economics, Knight of the Order of the Seraphim https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacob_Wallenberg

John Walsh -ex-US Comptroller of Currency, ex-executive director of Group of 30, ex-staff of US Senate Banking Committee, ex-US Treasury Department, helped implement Basel III in US, DECEASED https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_G._Walsh

Max Warburg - Owner of M.M. Warburg and Co. , scion of Jewish Warburg banking dynasty https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Warburg

Axel Alfred Weber - German economist and banker, chairman of the Board of UBS, ex-President of Deutsche Bundesbank, ex-member of European Central Bank Governing Council, professor at University of Chicago, ex-Board of Directors Bank for International Settlements https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Axel_Alfred_Weber

Michel David-Weill - French Investment banker, ex-Chairman of Lazard Freres, director of Groupe Danone foods, Commander of the Legion of Honor, Commander of Ordre des Arts et des Lettres https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michel_David-Weill

Nout Wellink - Dutch economist and central banker, President of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), Director of the Bank for International Settlements, member of Governing Council of European Central Bank, Governor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), member of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), ex-Dutch Ministry of Finance, Trilateral Commission, ex-chairman of Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, Knight of the Order of the Netherlands Lion https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nout_Wellink

Marina von Neumann Whitman - ex-Director Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Professor at University of Michigan, and Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, board of directors at Peterson Institute, ex-VP of General Motors Corp., ex-Council of Economic Advisors, ex-board of Trustees Princeton University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marina_von_Neumann_Whitman

Willem-Alexander Prince of Orange - Prince of Orange, Prince of Netherlands, heir to throne of Kingdom of Netherlands, eldest son of Queen Beatrix, head of House of Amsberg, cousin of Elizabeth II, member of Global Water Partnership established by World Bank, UN and Sweden, member of Raad van State, member of many international orders https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Willem-Alexander_of_the_Netherlands

William Prince of Wales - Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Second in Line to throne of British Commonwealth, educated at Eton College, Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, descendant of several powerful royal dynasties https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince_William,_Duke_of_Cambridge

Dr Rowan Williams - Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of all England, titular head of Anglican Church, educated at Oxford, Professor at Oxford https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rowan_Williams

Shirley Williams - President of Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), British Baron, House of Lords, ex-MP, Professor at Harvard, educated at Oxford, CFR, Bilderberg, member of many globalist think tanks and organizations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shirley_Williams

David Wilson - Baron Wilson of Tillyorn, ex-Governor of Hong Kong, ex-Chairman of Scottish Hydro Electric, member of Board of British Council, Knight of the Thistle, President of Royal Society of Edinburgh https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Wilson,_Baron_Wilson_of_Tillyorn

James Wolfensohn - ex-President of World Bank Group, educated at Harvard, ex-director J. Henry Schroder & Co investment bank, ex-Salomon Brothers executive, founder of Wolfensohn & Company, chairman of International Advisory Board of Citigroup, member of International Advisory Council for China Investment Corporation, trustee of globalist Brookings Institution, trustee of Rockefeller Foundation, CFR, Bilderberg, World Economic Forum, globalist Aspen Institute, knighthood of the Order of the British Empire, connected to Rothschilds https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Wolfensohn

Neal S. Wolin - US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, National Security Council under Clinton, educated at Yale, executive assistant to 3 CIA directors, member of Brookings Institution, CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group, CFR https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neal_S._Wolin

Harry Woolf - Baron Woolf, Jewish-British, Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, ex-Master of the Rolls, ex-judge in Hong Kong https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_Woolf

James Jr. Woolsey - ex-head of CIA, Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, also educated at Yale, member of many globalist foundations, think tanks and NGO's, ex-chairman of Freedom House, Senior Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton, member of Project for a New American Century linked to 911 and Iraq war, tied to global warming scam, employee of Lux Capital, co-founder US Energy Security Council, accused of profiting from Iraq War and a crusader-like zealousness for conflict with Islam https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R._James_Woolsey,_Jr.

Sir Robert Worcester - founder of Market and Opinion Research International (MORI), International Director of Ipsos Group, Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Freeman of the City of London, trustee of Magna Carta Trust, member of many globalist organizations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sir_Robert_Worcester

Sarah Wu - Director General of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (London) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hong_Kong_Economic_and_Trade_Office,_London