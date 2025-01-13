Ivermectin, widely touted by some as a miracle cure for everything from parasitic infections, HIV, COVID-19 to cancer, has become a polarizing topic.

While its origins as a miracle Merck anti-parasitic drug in the late 1970s and early 1980s in impoverished areas where we can’t really see WTF they are really doing to these people… let’s just ignore the fact that this World Bank special project in partnership with their stakeholders sprayed these areas heavily with pesticides and larvicides which if one cares to look they would notice these chemicals can cause the same symptoms claimed to be caused by supposed “parasites”… nay nay look away.

This ended up earning the supposed creators of this miracle cure a Nobel Prize (see my article on Robert McNamara, Cosmos Club and Nobel Prize winner connection here), the narrative surrounding its safety and efficacy, even at standard doses, warrants a deeper investigation.

Merck claims to be focused on helping ALL the peoples worldwide, especially offering free assistance to impoverished communities—conveniently located in resource-rich regions. This effort is carried out in partnership with entities like the UN and World Bank. #heroes #excellenceinexecution #philanthropy 😂😂😂😂

It’s time to ask whether ivermectin, like other big pharma quick fixes, is suppressing symptoms of the body attempting to detox poisons while potentially causing widespread and further long-term harm. And if so, should those who promote “safe and effective” ivermectin without any real scrutiny be held accountable, just as those advocating for those “safe and effective” vaccines?

Gut Microbiome: Collateral Damage

The gut microbiome is the foundation of human health, influencing immunity, nutrient absorption, and even mental well-being.

Ivermectin’s impact on this delicate ecosystem is an VERY underexplored but critical concern.

Microbiome Disruption: Evidence suggests that ivermectin may harm beneficial gut bacteria. This disruption—known as dysbiosis—can lead to chronic inflammation, weakened immunity, and malabsorption of vital nutrients.

Parasites and the Microbiome: Parasites, despite their reputation, interact with the gut microbiome in ways that modulate immune responses and manage (get rid of) toxins (like heavy metals). Eliminating them indiscriminately could destabilize this balance, potentially worsening health outcomes. When ivermectin kills parasites while they are still in the body, it can release significant amounts of toxins that the parasites had been helping to eliminate, which can cause additional harm.

Long-Term Risks: A damaged microbiome is linked to conditions such as autoimmune diseases, mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal cancers. Even at recommended doses, ivermectin’s potential to harm gut flora poses serious questions about its long-term safety.

Toxicity Beyond the Dose

Proponents often claim that ivermectin is safe when taken at recommended doses, but even within these parameters, its effects on the body are not benign.

Lipophilic Properties: Ivermectin loves it some fat cells. Ivermectin’s ability to accumulate in fatty tissues raises concerns about toxicity over time. This accumulation could interfere with cellular functions, organ health, and detoxification processes.

Neurotoxicity: Ivermectin can supposedly cross the blood-brain barrier in certain individuals (and I suspect also has an impact on the second brain in the gut microbiome), leading to neurological symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, and even seizures. These effects highlight the drug’s potential dangers, even at standard doses.

Organ Stress: Studies suggest that prolonged exposure to ivermectin may burden the liver and kidneys, organs crucial for detoxification and excretion. This could lead to subtle organ dysfunction that worsens over time.

Fertility and Reproductive Health

Emerging research raises concerns about ivermectin’s potential impact on fertility, particularly with long-term or repeated use.

Hormonal Disruption: Ivermectin may interfere with endocrine signaling, potentially affecting reproductive hormones like estrogen and testosterone. This could lead to irregular menstrual cycles, reduced sperm quality, or decreased libido, etc...

Reproductive Toxicity: Animal studies have shown that ivermectin exposure can impair reproductive function. In male animals, it has been linked to decreased sperm motility and altered testicular structure. In females, it has been associated with ovarian dysfunction and reduced fertility.

Impact on Pregnancies: While ivermectin is contraindicated during pregnancy in many guidelines, its use could potentially disrupt fetal development by crossing the placental barrier, leading to concerns about teratogenic effects (birth defects) or long-term developmental issues in offspring.

Cancer and Oxidative Stress

While ivermectin has been explored for its potential anti-cancer properties, the drug’s long-term safety profile tells a more complicated story.

Oxidative Stress: Ivermectin has been shown to induce oxidative stress in animal studies. This can lead to DNA damage, which is a precursor to cancer. Chronic exposure, even at low doses, may elevate this risk.

Microbiome-Cancer Link: Dysbiosis caused by ivermectin could indirectly promote cancers, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract, where gut flora plays a crucial protective role.

Suppression vs. Cure: The idea that ivermectin “inhibits” cancer seems pretty misleading; it might suppress tumor growth in controlled environments (if you can trust the results of any diagnostic test you take) but fails to address the root causes of supposed abnormal cell behavior deemed “cancer”. I’ve lost several people to “cancer” who I love, but seriously don’t think it’s being diagnosed or treated correctly. There are many anecdotal stories of ivermectin and fenbendazole curing cancer. But did these people really have cancer to begin with? Can we really trust any modern medicine diagnoses or test? What really is cancer? Can we really trust ANY of the science on cancer? And if this “cheap” pharma drug really cured cancer (along with fenbendazole) do you really think that big pharma would let it stay on the market? Me thinkest not.

Broader Implications of Toxicity

The potential for toxicity extends beyond immediate side effects, raising serious questions about ivermectin’s role in long-term health degradation.

Immune Dysregulation: Regular use could lead to an overtaxed “immune system”, increasing susceptibility to illness or even contributing to autoimmune conditions.

Delayed Toxicity: Unlike acute toxicity, long-term effects may take years to manifest, making it harder to directly link them to ivermectin use.

Systemic Inflammation: By interfering with natural processes, ivermectin may contribute to chronic inflammation, a known driver of numerous health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders and beyond.

Holding Promoters Accountable

The fervent push for ivermectin as a “miracle cure” mirrors the zeal seen in the promotion of vaccines. Both camps have exploited fear, uncertainty, and desperation to peddle solutions that may carry significant and largely unknown long-term risks (there is major gaps in the data no matter how anyone wants to spin this water into wine miracle Merck drug).

Image from https://www.mprnews.org/story/2022/02/09/npr-what-a-bottle-of-ivermectin-reveals-about-the-shadowy-world-of-covid-telemedicin

Those promoting ivermectin as a cure-all often ignore its potential harms, such as microbiome disruption, long-term toxicity, and immune suppression. This selective presentation of facts misleads the public and could lead to widespread health consequences that are seen over and over with drug recalls and endless pharma company lawsuits over their products.

Just as vaccine manufacturers and promoters are criticized for downplaying side effects, those championing ivermectin without acknowledging its risks or the major gaps in the data dealing with safety and long-term side effects should be held to the same standard.

Both groups contribute to a culture of over-reliance on pharmaceutical solutions, often at the expense of holistic, preventative approaches for “disease processes” the majority of doctors don’t even really understand (but think they do). They are taught from a Rockefeller medical model framework that only pushes pharmaceuticals that suppress symptoms and keep people sick and reliant on this model.

But who can blame these doctors really? This model helps them afford very lavish lifestyles, so why would they want to change anything really? Faghet about do no harm when you can take big fancy vacations and drive big fancy cars for pimping out pharmaceuticals. They are paid to do the great work of big pharma…a pill for an ill.

No Magic Pills

Ivermectin is not the miracle it is often claimed to be. Its potential to suppress symptoms while causing long-term harm highlights the dangers of adopting quick fixes without fully understanding their implications. Whether it’s gut microbiome damage, immune interference, toxicity, or fertility issues, the harms of ivermectin deserve as much scrutiny as the vaccines it’s often positioned against.

The war on parasites raises serious questions when considering their potential role in managing the heavy metal toxicity bombarding us from every direction. These organisms, often vilified, might actually be serving as tiny detoxifiers, absorbing and sequestering harmful substances within our bodies. Instead of viewing them solely as threats, it’s worth exploring whether their presence offers a form of protection against the overwhelming toxic load we face today. Why, then, is there such an aggressive campaign to eliminate them? And did you ever think about this: medications like ivermectin and fenbendazole, often promoted as solutions, might actually be part of an effort to harm these critters and keep us in a cycle of illness.

In a world desperate for cures, we must remember that true health doesn’t come from symptom suppression but from addressing root causes and restoring balance. Which if big pharma products really did this they would have been out of business a long time ago. They’re still going strong and doctors trained in the medical model seem to help perpetuate this.

Those pushing ivermectin as a panacea (just like the pro-vaxxers)—without acknowledging its risks—should be as accountable as any pharmaceutical company that promotes incomplete solutions. The cost of blind trust in any drug is too high to ignore.