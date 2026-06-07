Jules Horn- Mindful Movement Lymph Fascia Flow 18min
The fascia jumps were almost the end of me! 😄 😁 😂 🤣 😊 😆 😃 🙂 😅 😍
Here is a version if you have any knee or other health issues where you can’t stand to complete these moves. Jules is amazing.
Here is a version if you have any knee or other health issues where you can’t stand to complete these moves. Jules is amazing.
No posts
Me, in advance, I'm sorry. Feel free to delete this comment. I kind of want you too. I lament that I am intrinsically skeptical.
He pitches manna from heaven.
😹 Listen to the heavy handed music on this interminable "interview".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSoCZCLYV7c
"What's your wellness priority?"
https://mannavitality.com/