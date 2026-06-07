Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
7h

Me, in advance, I'm sorry. Feel free to delete this comment. I kind of want you too. I lament that I am intrinsically skeptical.

He pitches manna from heaven.

😹 Listen to the heavy handed music on this interminable "interview".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSoCZCLYV7c

"What's your wellness priority?"

https://mannavitality.com/

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