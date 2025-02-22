Cal Fire Captain Rebecca "Becky" Marodi was a veteran firefighter with over 30 years of service, known for her dedication and leadership. She was involved in responding to major fires, including the Eaton Fire in Altadena, where she recorded a video describing the scene, later shared on YouTube by her division. However, questions remain about her role in the Los Angeles fires…did she witness or uncover something she wasn’t meant to see? On February 17, 2025, she was found stabbed to death in her Ramona home, and authorities have named her wife, Yolanda Marodi (also known as Yolanda Olejniczak), as the primary suspect.

Yolanda, who supposedly has a prior conviction for voluntary manslaughter, is currently at large (supposedly). But given the circumstances, how can we trust the official story? Her tragic death, paired with her extensive experience fighting fires, raises unsettling questions about whether something bigger was at play.