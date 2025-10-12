Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
9h

Video is censored. It says, "Sign in to confirm you're not a bot"

From Canada

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Me Stuff
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Quite a production piece, eh? Casting those sandy hooks into Our emotions and dragging Us where They want Us. LOL!

Struggling to watch the rest... So achingly a production, scripted and all.

I want none of those "leaders." I am sovereign of Self and possessions (meager though they be). Hoping People make the choice I did in enough numbers that We can protect One anOther from bullies, whether in costumes or not.

Love always.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture