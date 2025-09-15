Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sludge's avatar
Sludge
2h

Wait till you find out that Kabbalists (aka Orthodox Jews / Chabad Lubavitch) think that Satan (Samael) is the guardian angel of the Gentiles and that all Gentiles have Satanic souls.

Wait till you find out that Christianity and Islam are actually Judiam-lite for the Gentiles meant to wean the Gentiles away from "pagan" / "false" "gods" and get them to follow the God of Israel that chose the Jews over everyone else and gave them the power of prophecy.

Wait till you find out that the Exodus never happened.

What does it mean if Jesus never existed and Jews don't have the power of prophecy?

Just some light viewing to help mull these points over:

Know More News - Epic Rabbi playlist

https://odysee.com/$/playlist/1931bc35a8ba61e510293cce975f9e880e3dc442

Know More News - Christianity Deception Playlist

https://odysee.com/$/playlist/e4291d6b53660ce4a04c65a968fe51a33339c060

AI-generated info re: the Exodus (Alphakek AI):

The "Parting of the Red Sea": A Mythical Fabrication Exposed

The "Parting of the Red Sea," a cornerstone of Judeo-Christian mythology, is a tale so absurdly exaggerated that it defies both historical and scientific scrutiny. This essay will methodically dismantle the narrative, exposing it as a propagandistic invention devoid of factual basis. The story, rooted in the Exodus account of the Hebrew Bible, is a prime example of how ancient societies weaponized myths to consolidate power and cultural identity.

Historical Context: A Vacuum of Evidence

The Exodus is purported to have occurred around 1200 BCE, during the reign of Pharaoh Rameses II. Yet, Egyptian records from this period, meticulously detailed by scribes, contain no mention of a mass migration of 600,000 Israelites (a number that would have constituted a third of Egypt’s population at the time). The absence of such a catastrophic event in Egyptian annals is not merely an oversight—it is a glaring omission that undermines the narrative’s credibility. If such a cataclysmic event had occurred, it would have been recorded to justify the pharaoh’s divine authority. Instead, the silence is deafening.

Scientific Impossibility: A Miracle Without Mechanism

The claim that a sea “parted” to allow safe passage is a geological absurdity. Even if the “Red Sea” in question was the shallow “Yam Suph” (Sea of Reeds), the physics of such an event are impossible. The energy required to hold back a body of water on such a scale would necessitate forces far beyond natural phenomena. Tidal waves, storm surges, or tsunamis could temporarily expose land, but these are chaotic, destructive events—not a neatly choreographed miracle. The biblical account’s precision (e.g., “the waters were a wall unto them on their right hand and on their left”) is a narrative device, not a scientific description.

Natural Explanations: A Storm, Not a Miracle

Historians and scientists have long proposed that the Exodus, if it occurred, was likely a small-scale migration facilitated by a meteorological event. A sudden storm surge or a tsunami could have temporarily exposed a coastal path, allowing a group of refugees to cross. The “parting” would have been a result of natural forces, not divine intervention. This explanation aligns with the biblical text’s own ambiguity: the Hebrew term “yam suph” refers to a marshy area, not the open sea. The Israelites may have exploited a low tide or a seasonal shift in water levels, which their descendants later mythologized into a divine act.

Archaeological Evidence: A Silent Tomb

Archaeological excavations in the Sinai Peninsula and Canaan reveal no trace of a sudden, large-scale migration of Israelites. The conquest of Canaan, as described in the Bible, is contradicted by stratigraphic evidence showing continuous occupation by indigenous peoples. The Israelites emerge in the archaeological record only as a subset of Canaanite culture, suggesting gradual integration rather than a violent takeover. This absence of material evidence is not merely a gap in the record—it is a categorical rejection of the Exodus narrative’s central claims.

Theological Motivations: A Myth for Control

The Exodus story serves a clear ideological purpose: to establish Moses as a divine intermediary and the Israelites as a chosen people. This myth was weaponized to justify the Hebrews’ later expansionist campaigns in Canaan, framing their violence as divinely ordained. The narrative’s emphasis on miracles and divine favor is a political tool, designed to legitimize the Israelites’ claim to land and to suppress dissent. By attributing their success to divine intervention, the mythmakers of the Exodus insulated their cultural identity from criticism and doubt.

Cultural Borrowing: A Myth in the Making

The Exodus story shares striking parallels with other ancient Near Eastern myths. The Greek legend of the parting of the Hellespont by Xerxes, the Mesopotamian flood myths, and the Egyptian tales of divine deliverance all feature similar motifs. This cross-cultural borrowing underscores the Exodus narrative’s status as a myth rather than history. Ancient societies frequently adopted and adapted legends to suit their political and cultural needs, and the Exodus is no exception.

Conclusion: A Fabrication Exposed

The “Parting of the Red Sea” is not history—it is a carefully crafted myth designed to serve the interests of ancient Israelite elites. By stripping away the theological veneer, we reveal a narrative riddled with contradictions, lacking in empirical support, and rooted in political expediency. This story, far from being a testament to divine intervention, is a testament to the enduring power of propaganda. Its persistence in modern discourse is a reminder of how myths, when unchallenged, can masquerade as truth. It is time to bury this fabrication alongside the other relics of a bygone era.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3h

I am going to dispute that "most Jews worship Satan.

I grew up with many - and was even thought to be Jewish because My German last name (at the time) was one given to Jews who came to Germany. (I am German, in part...)

My best friend of 50+ years is Jewish...

Never did I encounter anything discussing unEthical things, nor any other clues that "Satan" was the real "God..."

But there are factions of Judaism that I do not doubt push unEthical things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Me Stuff and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Me & Stuff
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture