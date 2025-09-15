The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview - 1976 The Truth Publications (2009)

http://thetruthisfreedom.wordpress.com the-truth@post.com

Jews worship and adore Satan Posted on June 27, 2010 by thetruthisfreedom

The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview By Charles A. Weisman

The Jews Hidden Tyranny Plans

Introduction

This writing contains the most revealing and shocking interview of a Jew by the name of Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Mr. Rosenthal who was [he died in August 1976] a wealthy and influential Jew involved with the US government as an administrative assistant to Senator Jacob K. Javits of New York, explained the role of Jewry involvement in the major world problems we face today. By exposing certain aspects of the inner invisible world of Jewry he revealed the modes and tactics Jews have used in destroying Christian civilization and the covertly ways used for attaining control over our lives, government and future as a nation. The result has been the creation of an invisible but real hidden tyranny upon us like the one waged against the Saints by the red beast system of revelation referred to as Mystery Babylon. But how could such a small number of Jews enslave so many people and gain such an overwhelming control over the government without most of us not being aware of it? The answer to this may be found in Jesus parable of the unjust steward which represents Jewry. They are able to prevail in the world despite their ungodly ways because of their cunning and shrewd ways. In other words, the Jew with his worldly mind set is wiser than Christians and when you read and truly understand the words of Mr. Rosenthal the reality of his statements come to light. The US and the rest of the world are covered in political, economic, moral and social problems which need to be acted upon by Christian people, but before we can properly act we need a proper and an in-depth understanding of the problem. What you are about to read should act as a warning to all nonJews throughout the world as it is obvious indeed that what he discloses here is not fiction or imagination. It is real although not so visible thanks to Jews serpent-like abilities to hide what they are really up to from those around them. Mr. Rosenthal was not pretending as he spoke during the interview with great knowledge and intelligence. Many things have been said and written about the Jewish satanic conspiracy known as “one world government,” but never before it has been described so direct and openly as he did during our conversation. It staggers the imagination! The Zionist plans for world enslavement are shocking and many will be astonished at these contents on which this writer prefers not to elaborate and let you the reader instead be the judge.

When looking back at the time our interview took place and having had enough space to analyze Mr. Rosenthal’s rather candid ways, one is compelled to think of him as a very intelligent and very knowledgeable man, but also ruthless, evil, boastful, and determined to accomplish his goals. He is also an egotist and egoist whose cruelty surfaced with venom, particularly when referring to us as “stupid Christians” or “goyim” [cattle] as he also referred to you and me.

Charles A. Weisman (1992)

The Conversation

Mr. Rosenthal: “It is a marvel that people do not rise up and drive every Jew out of this country.” Harold Wallace Rosenthal, himself a Jew, made this statement after admitting Jewish dominance of all significant national programs. “We Jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Christians have fallen into our hands. While the naive goyim wait for Khrushchev to bury them we have taught them to submit to our every demand.” When asked how a nation could be captured without their knowing it he attributed this victory to “the absolute control of the media.” He boasted of Jewish control of all news and said that any newspaper which refused to be controlled by them was brought to its knees by withdrawing all advertising and other methods. Failing in this the Jews stop the supply of news print and ink. “It’s a very simple matter,” he said. When asked about the role of those in high political office, he said that “no one in the last three decades has achieved any political power without Jewish approval. Americans have not had a real presidential choice since 1932. Roosevelt was our man and every president since him has been our man.”

When US foreign policy was mentioned, with great disdain and mockery he sneered at the American stupidity in failing to see through the entire scope of Henry Kissinger’s strategy. “It is Zionist policy from beginning to end yet the stupid citizens think it will benefit America.” He then cited “detente” and Angola as examples of Jewish policy and diplomacy. The credulous nature of Americans drew only contempt from him. The interview continued on an almost omniscient plane. “We Jews have put issue upon issue to the American people. Then we promote both sides of the issue as confusion reigns. With their eyes fixed on the issues they fail to see who is behind every scene. We Jews toy with the American public as a cat toys with a mouse.” As the conversation went on into the late hours one could sense that perhaps America deserves the reign of terror being planned for us. The Jewish pits every ethnic group against the other and it works with excellence. “The blood of the stupid masses will flow as we wait for our day of world victory” he said coldly. For hours after this incredible discussion a sense of inadequacy prevailed. Is it possible that another group of people could be so treacherous in spirit and so evil in intent? The words heard and the evidence at hand is real. Is it possible that the American people can remain docile even while their life blood is being drained from them? It seems so according to what we can see. What does all this say to you?

This writer is not easily shocked but as this egotist raved on-and-on I found so much of what he said to be actually horrifying and the actual betrayal of which he admitted, was a part of and he appeared to gloat over the apparent success of a Jewish world conspiracy to enslave people everywhere. His mind was thoroughly immersed in the “one world government” plan controlled by Jewry. With arrogance he boasted that Jews conquest of the world was almost complete thanks to “Christian stupidity.” At the foundation of the issue is the traditional Zionist concept of “aliyah” which is a Hebrew term meaning “in gathering” or return of the Jewish diaspora (dispersed Jews) to “their” Palestine stolen homeland. Every since 1948 with the creation of Israel “aliyah” has become a basic imperative of Israeli government policy. “What is “aliyah,” I asked? His reply: “It means a permanent physical migration to Palestine not just a visit.” I asked him what is Zionism and that I have heard Jews define it as anything from permanent migration to financial and spiritual support of Israel from around the world. He replied: “Our first leader former Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion said that Zionism without a return to Zion is phoney. Not many American Jews migrate permanently to Israel. Some say that all Jews are Zionists. Others say that a Jew is not a Zionist unless he/she is a member who pays dues to an actively Zionist organization. Definitions have been tossed everywhere since the Jewish homeland became a reality.”

I said to him that millions of tax-exempt dollars are sent to Israel yearly and we Americans don’t like it. To this he replied: “The naive politicians in Washington are gullible. Most of them are not bright enough to see that powerful Jewish lobbyists influenced this practice many years ago and there is no one strong enough to stop it. Some of the money is even returned to the US and spent on Zionist propaganda and support for Israel. There is nothing wrong with sending US dollars to Israel tax-free so long as we are smart enough to get away with it.” I made clear to him that I despised the Jews corruptive influence on our Christian culture and properly Christ-oriented way of life to which Mr. Rosenthal said:

“During the time of Christ we Jews were seeking a material and earthly kingdom but he offered us only a spiritual kingdom. This we could not accept so we rejected Jesus and had him crucified.“ What do you mean had him crucified? Doesn’t history prove that Jews crucified Jesus Christ? To which he answered: “Yes I guess we did. I don’t beat around the bush so I tell you that two thousand years ago your people would have done the same thing to a man who mistreated them as Christ did to us Jews.”

Weisman: “You speak of Jesus Christ as merely a man.”

Rosenthal: “That is all he was, a man who walked on the earth like any other man and this myth about Christ rising from the dead and returning to earth to visit with his disciples is a bunch of crap. The Jews who drove the Arabs out of Palestine did so to disprove Jesus Christ mission for a spiritual kingdom. You see, instead of a leader who would make an empire for the Jews your kind of people gave the Jews a peaceful preacher called Jesus Christ who instead of an eye-foran-eye methods would turn the other cheek. Rubbish! We are building and in fact have built an earthly empire without your kind and your disappointing Messiah.”

Weisman: “I can see that it is you and your kind who try to get Jesus Christ out of Christmas. I feel sorry for you”

Rosenthal: “Don’t give me that shit. I don’t want your pity. I don’t need it! Too many Jews do not have the guts to tell you how we live and plan but I am not intimidated by anyone or anything.”

Weisman: “Why do Jews frequently change their names?”

Rosenthal: “Jews are the most intelligent people in the world so if it benefits them to change the name we do so. That’s all there is to it. We mix in your society which is fully corrupt and while the Jews are benefiting themselves the dumb goyim doesn’t realize that these Jews with non-Jew names are Jews. We have infiltrated you effectively! I know what you are thinking about as Jews in government who use non-Jew names. Well don’t be concerned because in the foreseeable future there will be no real presidential power in the US. The invisible government is taking strength in that direction.”

Weisman: “To your knowledge are the Jews in Russia really persecuted or are they given any kind of freedom”?

Rosenthal: “Most Jews throughout the world know what is really happening to our people. We have communication unequalled anywhere. It is only the jerks, the ignorant, and misinformed and degenerates who can find peace in your society and you bastards hide your sins by donning sheep’s clothing. You are the hypocrites not the Jews as you say and write about. To answer your question, in Russia there are two distinct governments, one visible and the other invisible. The visible is made up of different nationalities whereas the invisible is composed of only Jews. The powerful Soviet Secret Police takes its orders from the Jewish-controlled invisible government. There are about six to seven million communist in Soviet Russia, 50% are Jews and 50% are gentiles, but the gentiles are not trusted. The communist Jews are united and trust each other, while the others spy on one another. About every five to six years the secret Jewish Board calls for the purge of the party and many are liquidated because they begin to understand too much about the Jewish secret government. Russian communists have a secret group order which consists of Jews only. They rule over everything pertaining to the visible government. It was this powerful organization that was responsible for the secret removal of the centre of Communism to Tel Aviv from where all instructions now originate.”

Weisman: “Does our government and the United Nations have knowledge of this?”

Rosenthal: “The United Nations is nothing but a trap-door to the Red World immense concentration camp. We created and control the UN and it will play a vital role when we establish a one world government.

Weisman: “Why do the communist destroy the middle class or educated and their entire families when they control a country?”

Rosenthal: “It is an established rule to destroy all members of pre-existing government, their families and relatives, but never Jews. We destroy all members of the police, State police, Army officers and their families but never Jews. You see, we know when a government begins to search for the communists within its borders they are really attempting to uncover Jews in their area. We are not fooled! The invisible rulers in the communist countries have a world control over the propaganda and governments in free countries. In every country or system we control all forms of media expression including newspapers, magazines, radio and television. We even control the music you hear and the performing artists. We censor songs released for publication long before they reach the publishers. Before long we will have complete control of your thinking through our media.”

Weisman: The way you boast if this is true it is frightening to think about our future and that of Christianity.

Rosenthal: “There will be forced class warfare in the US and many will be liquidated. You will unquestionably be among them. The Jews will not be harmed. I am not boasting. I am giving you facts. It is too late for Christians to put up a defence. That time is long past. Long ago we had to become the aggressors and that is undoubtedly one of our great purposes in life. We are aggressors because you stole your pretended religious beliefs from our Talmud.”

Weisman: “I had thought that you were intelligent but now realize that you don’t know what you are talking about”

Rosenthal: “Judaism is the unequalled culture with nothing anywhere in the world to compare with it. Your so-called Christianity is an outgrowth of Judaism. The cultural and intellectual influence of Judaism is felt throughout the entire world throughout civilization.”

Weisman: “Do you think we faced a problem with blacks and their demands?”

Rosenthal: “Blacks are in our grip and helping us to serve our purpose; they are under our total control which means several things. As long as they get the attention they want they will serve and help us with our program”

[We discussed the black invasion of Cities, County, State and their allowed prominence in television, movies, all mass media and how ridiculous it is for them to become converted to Jews like Sammy Davis Jr.]

Rosenthal: “That doesn’t mean anything to us. We know that a black can’t become a Jew and Sammy Davis Jr. is still what he is no matter what he does. It may have been to his advantage to become converted but in reality he is a n*gger and can never be a Jew.”

I told him of my in-depth study of the Jews and that there were few who have done more research on world Jewry than me and about my unpleasant discoveries reminding he that there is no morality among Jews.

Rosenthal: “Money to us is more important than morality. We can accomplish anything with money. Our people are proving that in Israel where strength against an attack is permanently in a state of war readiness. Israel can now win in any encounter. The kibbutz-raised intellectual elements are going to build that small country into a mid-east wonderland. It will also eventually be the base for our one world government headquarters.” [Talmudic Judaism is a religion of Jewish for world control and slavery]

Note: We discussed Watergate and corruption at all levels of Government and suggested that representatives practice more openness and candour in dealing with people.

Rosenthal: “What good would it do? What the hell does the public know about the running of government? The great majority are ignorant and stupid jack asses!”

Weisman: “May we quote you on that?”

Rosenthal: “I don’t care what you do and as I have said, only a few have the guts to speak out. We would all have a better understanding between each other -Jews and gentiles- if we spoke out more openly. Your people don’t have guts. We establish your thinking and we even place within you guilt, fear and complex making you afraid to criticize Jewry openly.”

The Jewish belief and religion

Note: In the quietness of this enlightening conversation it became clear that understanding poured forth did not come from a novice and Mr. Rosenthal was asked how Jews gain acceptance so easily among other races. His answer was long and thorough.

Rosenthal: “At a very early date urged on by the desire to make our way in the world, Jews began to look for a means whereby we might distract all attention from the racial aspect. What could be more effective and at the same time more above suspicion than to borrow and utilize the idea of a religious community. We’ve been forced to borrow this idea from the Aryans. We Jews never possessed any religious institution which developed out of our own consciousness for we lack any kind of idealism. This means that a belief in life beyond this terrestrial existence is foreign to us. As a matter of fact, our Talmud does not lay down principles with which to prepare the individual for a life to come but furnishes only rules for a sumptuous life in this world.

It is a collection of instructions for maintaining the Jewish race and regulating intercourse between us and the goyim. Our teachings are not concerned with moral problems but rather with how to get.” [Note: This explains the parasitic nature of Jewish people as they never get rich off one another but seek to "get" the labour and wealth of others through crime and exploitation]

He continued: “Regarding the moral value of Jews religious teaching there exist quite exhaustive studies which show the kind of religion that we have in a light that makes it look uncanny to the Aryan mind. We are the best example of the kind of product which religious training evolves. Our life is of this world only and our mentality is as foreign to the true spirits of Christianity as our character was to the founder of this new creed two thousand years ago. The founder of Christianity made no secret of his estimation of the Jews and the fact that he was not one of us. When Jesus found it necessary he drove us out of the temple of God because then, as always, we used religion as a means of advancing our commercial interest. [The merchants of Babylon have commercialized our society]. But at that time we managed to nail Jesus to the cross for his attitude and actions towards us Jews whereas the modern Christians enter into party politics and in order to win elections, they debase themselves by begging for Jewish votes. They even enter into political intrigues with us against the interests or their own nation. These people have been called by various names such as scallywags, political prostitutes, carpetbaggers, charlatans, traitors, stooges, pawns, etc. We can live among other nations and states only as long as we succeed in persuading them that Jews are not a distinct people, but are the representatives of a religious faith and who therefore, constitute a religious community though this be of a peculiar character. As a matter of fact this is the greatest of our falsehoods.” The Jews have established five major falsehoods which work to conceal their true nature and protect their status and power, to wit:

1) Jews are Israelites and thus the “chosen people.”

2) Jesus Christ was a Jew.

3) Six million Jews were killed in a holocaust during WW II.

4) All races are equal or that all people are “brothers.”

5) Jews are just another religious group.

Mr. Rosenthal: “We are obliged to conceal our own particular character and mode of life so that we will be allowed to continue our existence as a parasite among the nations. Our success in this line has gone so far that many believe that Jews among them are genuine Frenchmen, Englishmen, Italians, or Germans who just happen to belong to a religious denomination which is different from that prevailing in those countries. Especially in circles concerned with government where the officials have only a minimum of historical sense, we are able to impose our infamous deception with comparative ease. Therefore, there is never the slightest suspicion that we Jews form a distinct nation and are not merely the adherents of a confession. Though one glance at the press which we control ought to furnish sufficient evidence to the contrary, even for those who possess only the smallest degree of intelligence?”

The money power

When questioned about the ways in which the Jews have gained power, Mr. Rosenthal said: “Our power has been created through the manipulation of the national monetary system. We authored the quotation ‘money is power.’ As revealed in our master plan it was essential for us to establish a private national bank. The Federal Reserve System fitted our plan nicely since it is owned by us but the name falsely implies that it is a government institution. From the very outset our purpose was to confiscate all the gold and silver and replacing them with worthless nonredeemable paper notes. This we have done. Money does not have any value.”

When asked about the term “non-redeemable notes” He said: “Prior to 1968 the gullible goyim could take a one dollar bill into any bank and redeem it which was by law a coin containing 412 1/2 grains of 90 per cent silver. Up until 1933 one could have redeemed the same note for a coin of 25 4/5ths grains of 90 per cent gold. All we do is give the goyim more non-redeemable notes or else copper slugs but we never give them our gold and silver, only more paper,” he said contemptuously. He continued: “We Jews have prospered through the paper gimmick scam as our method in which we give only paper in return for real value. It is the method through which we take money and give only paper in return.” [The economic problem of America and the world is ultimately a Jewish problem or as Henry Ford stated: "The money question -properly solvedis the end of the Jewish question and every other question of a mundane nature."] I asked him to give me an example of this. He said: “The examples are numerous but a few readily apparent are the stocks and bonds market, all forms of insurance, and the fractional reserve system practiced by the Federal Reserve corporation, not to mention the billions in gold and silver that we have gained in exchange for paper notes stupidly called money. Money power was essential in carrying out our master plan of international conquest through propaganda.” When asked how they proposed doing this he said: “At first by controlling the banking system we were able to control corporation capital. Through this, we acquired total monopoly of the movie industry, the radio networks, and the newly developing television media. The printing industry, newspapers, periodicals and technical journals had already fallen into our hands. The richest plum was later to come when we took over the publication of all school materials. Through these vehicles we could mold public opinion to suit our own purposes. The common people are only stupid pigs that grunt and squeal the chants we give them whether they are truth or lies.”

Mind control and conditioning

When asked if the Jews felt any threat from the “silent majority” he laughed at the idea by saying: “There is no such thing as the silent majority because we control their cry and hue. The only thing that exists is an unthinking majority and unthinking they will remain as long as their escape from our rigorous service is the opiate of our entertainment industry. By controlling industry we have become the task masters and the people the slaves. When the pressure of daily toil builds to an explosive degree we have provided the safety valve of momentary pleasure. The television and movie industries furnish the necessary temporary distraction. These programs are carefully designed to appeal to the sensuous emotions but never to the logical thinking mind. Because of this, the people are programmed to respond according to our dictates and not according to reason. Silent they never are and thinking they will remain.”

On continuing with his thoughts of Jewish control over the “goyim” Mr. Rosenthal said: “We have castrated society through fear and intimidation. Manhood exists only in combination with a feminine outward appearance. Being so neutered the populace has become docile and easily ruled. As all geldings in nature their thoughts are not involved with the concerns of the future and their posterity but only with the present toil and the next meal.” Unfortunately, when looking around the present reality in society today we must admit that Mr. Rosenthal knows about his subject well however disturbing it may be to you and me.

The manipulation of labour and industry

Note: It was obvious that the excitement of Mr. Rosenthal was triggered when mention was made of the nation’s industry.

Rosenthal: “We have been successful in dividing society against itself by pitting labour against management.”

[Note: The social-labour movement employing labour unions, manipulation of wages, prices and government regulation of business, was the brainchild of Jews such as Karl Marx and Samuel Gompers, and the result was a destruction of free enterprise.]

He continued: “This perhaps has been one of our greatest feats since in reality it is a triangle though only two points ever seem to occur. In modern industry where there exists capital which force we represent is the apex, both management and labour are on the base of this triangle; they continually stand opposed to each other and their attention is never directed to the head of their problem. Management is forced to raise prices since we are ever increasing the cost of capital. Labour must have increasing wages and management must have higher prices thus creating a vicious cycle. We are never called to task for our role which is the real reason for inflation since the conflict between management and labour is so severe that neither has time to observe our activities. It is our increase in the cost of capital that causes the inflation cycle. We do not labour or manage and yet we receive the profits. Through our money manipulation the capital that we supply industry costs us nothing. Through our Federal Reserve we extend book credit which we create from nothing and issue to all local banks who are members of our central bank. They in turn extend book credit to industry. Thus, we do more than God for all of our wealth is created from nothing. You look shocked. Don’t be. It is true and we actually do more than God. With this supposed capital we bring industry, management and labour into our debt, which only increases and is never liquidated. Through this continual increase we are able to pit management against labour so they will never unite and attack us and usher in a debt-free industrial utopia. We are the necessary element since we expend nothing. Management can create its own capital and profits. Their business would grow and profits increase. Labour would prosper as well while the price of the product would remain constant, the prosperity of industry, labour and management would continually increase. We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goyim have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less.

The control of religion

[Note: As the hours rolled on in this intense but cordial interview Mr. Rosenthal exposed his thoughts concerning religion.]

Rosenthal: “Religion too must be taught and through this necessity we have laboured and obtained good results. With our control of the text book industry and the news media we have been able to hold ourselves up as the authorities on religion. Many of our rabbis now hold professorships in supposed Christian theological seminaries. We are amazed by the Christians stupidity in receiving our teachings and propagating them as their own. [This is one of the main reasons for the power and the control Jews have attained over white nations by adopting of Jewish ways. As Henry Ford stated: "Christians cannot read the Bible except through Jewish spectacles and therefore reads it wrong."]

Rosenthal continued: “As a result Christians doesn’t have God’s word on a certain matters, they have the Jew’s word. Judaism is not only the teaching of the synagogue but also the doctrine of every Christian Church in America. Through our propaganda the Church has become our most avid supporter. This has even given us a special place in society by them believing the lie that we are the chosen people and they are gentiles. These deluded children of the Church defend us to the point of destroying their own culture. Jews need not have their finger on every button that causes a destruction of Christian civilization as in many cases we have our proselytes or gentile fronts to do it for us. This truth is evident even to the dullard when one views history and sees that all wars have been white-fighting-white in order that we maintain our control. We controlled England during the revolutionary war, the North during the civil war and England and America during World War I and II. Through our influence of religion we were able to involve the ignorant white Christians in war against themselves which always impoverished both sides while we reaped a financial and political harvest. Anytime truth comes forth which exposes us we simply rally our forces, the ignorant Christians. They attack the crusaders even if they are members of their own families.” [Anyone who has been in the forefront exposing the truth of the Jewish issue can attest to this fact stated by Mr. Rosenthal.] He continued: Through religion we have gained complete control of society, government and economics. No law is ever passed except when its merits have previously been taught from the pulpits. An example is the race equality laws which led to integration of Negros and ultimately to mongrelization. The gullible clergy in one breath instruct their parishioners that we are a special, chosen people while in another breath proclaim that all races are the same. Their inconsistency is never discovered. So we Jews enjoy a special place in society while all other races are reduced to racial equality. It is for this reason that we authored the equality hoax thereby reducing all to a lower level.” [We have been taught that our current economic practices are benevolent therefore Christian] Mr. Rosenthal continued: “These pulpit parrots extol our goodness for loaning them the money to build their temples never realizing that their own holy book condemns all usury. They are eager to pay our exorbitant interest rates. They have led society into our control through the same practice. Politically, they hail the blessings of democracy and never understand that through democracy we have gained control of their nation. Their book [notice that he refers to the Bible as "their" book and never as "our" book or the Jews' book] again teaches a benevolent despotic form of government in accordance with the laws of that book while a democracy is mob rule which we control through their Churches, our media and economic institutions. Their religion is only another channel through which we can direct the power of our propaganda. These religious puppets stupidity is only exceeded by their cowardice for they are ruled easily.”

The light dawns

[Note: Rarely does any man confess the intimacy of his soul as Mr. Rosenthal did during our conversation. Hindsight suggests that there was a greater force compelling this man to reveal what has been written here. The remainder of the interview seems to confirm this.]

Rosenthal: “Since we do not believe in a life after death all our efforts are directed to the now. We are not as foolish as you and will never adopt an ideology that is rooted in self-sacrifice. Whereas you will live and die for the benefit of the community we will live and die only for our own individual self. The idea of self- sacrifice is abhorred by Jews. It is abhorrent to me. No cause is worth dying since death is the end. The only time we unite is to preserve our individual selves. As a group of wolves unite to attack a prey but then disperse after each is filled, so we Jews unite when peril is pending and not to preserve our community but to save our own skin. This attitude permeates our entire being and philosophy. We are not the creators for to create would only benefit another. [Note: The white race has clearly been the leaders in terms of inventions or achievements which proves Jews are not the "chosen people"] We are the acquirers interested only in satisfying the self. To understand our philosophy is to understand the term ‘to get.’ We never give but only take. We never labour but enjoy the fruits of others labour. We do not create but confiscate. We are not producers but parasites. We can physically live within any society but always remain spiritually apart. To work would be to produce and the highest form of that labour would be to create. Your race has always worked for the satisfaction of what it produces. We would never work for anyone’s benefit only for what we can get. We have used this Aryan attitude to achieve our greatest prosperity.

You will work for the enjoyment you derive out of producing while never being concerned about the pay. We take your productivity for a paltry fee and turn it into fortunes. Until recently the pride of workmanship exceeded the quest for high incomes. However, we have been able to enslave society to our own power which is money by causing people to seek after it. We have converted the people to our philosophy of getting and acquiring [buying] so that they will never be satisfied. A dissatisfied people are the pawns in our game of world conquest. Thus, they are always seeking and never able to find satisfaction. The very moment they seek happiness outside themselves they become our willing servants. Your people never realize that we offer them only worthless baubles that can not bring fulfilment. They procure one and consume it and are not filled. We present another. We have an infinite number of outward distractions to the extent that life can not again turn inward to find its definite fulfilment. You have become addicted to our medicine through which we have become your absolute masters. On the first and fundamental lie the purpose of which is to make people believe that we are not a nation but a religion and other lies are subsequently based. Our greatest fear is that this falsehood will be discovered for we will be stamped out the moment the general public comes into possession of the truth and acts upon it. It is one thing to put a man in possession of the truth to get him to understand, but it is another to get him to act upon it. Truth by itself has no value unless used or applied in some way. It is becoming apparent that an awakening is occurring here in America. We had hoped that through our devastation of Christians in Germany that any subject dealing with us would be a fearful taboo. However, there seems to be resurgence here in the one nation that we so strongly control. We are presently making plans for a rapid exodus. We know that when the light begins to dawn there will be no stopping. All efforts on our part will only intensify that light and draw focus upon it. We fear that light is coming forth in movements across this land. It has amazed us how you have been successful in reaching the people after we closed every door of communication. This we fear for is a sign of a coming pogrom that will take place in America soon. The American public has realized that we are in control which is a fatal mistake on our part. This nation could never be the land of the free as long as it is the land of the Jew. This is a concept most patriots cannot understand. Patriots have spent untold man-hours fighting the IRS, the Federal Reserve, the media, Congress or government in general. These things are merely tools which the Jew now uses against the detestable goyim. The problem is not the tool or device but the heathen in control of it. This is the revelation that will be our undoing. The American people have been easily ruled through our false propaganda that ‘the pen is mightier than the sword.’

We virtually get away with murder and all the goyim do is to talk about it which is ineffective since we are the masters of propaganda who always publish a contradicting account. If the Aryan would review history and apply those lessons of the past then the pen will be thrown down in disgust and the sword wielded in the heat of passion. [A recurrence to history would edify our minds and show us that the European countries solved their Jewish problem only by use of force] Thus far, we have escaped the sword when the only reprisal is some periodical of no repute or some pamphlet with limited circulation. Their pen is no match for ours but our constant fear is that they may open their eyes and learn that no change was ever brought about with a pen. History has been written in blood not with ink. No letter editorial or book has ever rallied the people or stopped tyranny. We understand this principle and are continually propagandizing the people to write letters to the President, to Congress and to their local media. We are safe to continually exploit intimidate and disenfranchise Americans as long as they are preoccupied with the illusion of educating the masses through printed material. Woe be unto us if they ever see the futility of it lay down the pen and employ the sword. History confirms the fact that the passions of an aroused minority no matter how small a group have exerted enough power to topple the greatest empire. The movements that control destiny are not those that rest on the inactive majority but on the sheer force of an active minority. Again, we are safe as long as our will is stronger or the will of the people is misdirected, scattered and without leadership. We will never be deposed with words, only by force! Would this not be the logical and proper course of action required to rid the land of any type of invader or hostile enemy?

Note: The wisdom of Mr. Harold Rosenthal has been set forth truthfully and accurately. The question now is: What can you and I do to protect the nation and every citizen from the above mentioned threats? Those of us who have been in the battle to save our once great nation for so many years possibly become calloused not too sensitive to the horrible things going on around us. I must admit that the facts as conveyed by Harold Wallace Rosenthal have made their impact on this writer. The interview [or perhaps a better word might be confession] has helped to bring to the surface a reality of what we have known for years but the stark reality of Jewish treachery becomes more shocking when getting it all in one package. Mr. Rosenthal, a former influential Jew in his own right prided himself in being a vital part of the admitted control of the entire media, and of their invisible government in which no political power is exercised without Jewish approval. Let us also highlight the other key remarks of Mr. Rosenthal:

1. The American people have no guts and the Jews sneer at their stupidity.

2. The Jewish power through their money affords them a “master plan” for international conquest through false propaganda.

3. There is in America an “unthinking majority.”

4. The Jews’ treachery of pitting labour against management.

5. The Jewish belief that Christ was just another man on the earth.

6. That Jews are admitted parasites who have gained control of our society, Government and economies through their religion.

7. The myth of the Jews being the “chosen people.”

8. The confessed big lie that Jews are a religion and not a nation.

9. That Jews fear being discovered for what they are.

We are beginning to uncover the whole conspiracy on the part of the Communists and World Zionism to capture control of our nation and Jews with their prostituted media are beginning to admit that we have them on the run. Believe me it will be a shock to the Jewish world when this gets into circulation and discover we have our hands on this first hand information from a Jew who was formerly respected in high government office and it is this report that could trip the miracle. With your help we can get this material distributed in the hands of citizens and even in government offices throughout the country so that it might help bring about the desired action. As you have observed, the Jew conspiracy is to reduce our population to a subservient obedience designed to groom us for a Jew-controlled international money-changing dictatorship designed by Zionists and Communists. This is occurring and will continue if the American public allows itself to be subdued. The ignorance and apathy of the people have been an open invitation to the Jew to ensnare them in their diabolical plans. This manuscript can act as a weapon with which can open the eyes of the masses. People know something is wrong but they do not know exactly what it is and what to do but now we can show them. Only when knowing the truth of the problems can a proper course of action is made. Thus the importance of circulating this evidence is necessary so that a victory could be within our grasp. Although it is a lengthy manuscript its contents will hold the attention of almost any reader because it affects every one in the US and even the whole world. It is that important! This has to do with life and death. The revelations in this document are shocking and unbelievable to the innocent who can scarcely imagine such selfconfessed evil ambitions. Mr. Rosenthal appeared to take great pride in being able to disclose some of Jews inner and untold secrets, all of which unfolds as we listen to every word spoken during the lengthy interview which is recorded on cassette tapes as our documentation and proof. The Jewish are the enemy of all nations. They have already become hysterical since this document was brought to their attention. God save us! And that appeal to God is not an idle gesture. My Christian faith remains intact. God save our nation even if at present we are prisoners of a propaganda monopoly by a handful of psychopaths, subverters, and manipulators. We can lift the yoke and break the bonds so that our majority by righteous representation can assert itself in following the freedom under our Constitution.

The risk

There is a risk involved in printing this manuscript. This writer was struck down and badly beaten but I risked my life before and I shall gladly do it again if only to get this knowledge into the hands of a few million people. The reward that comes to those who stand by the Truth - regardless of the cost- is akin to what our Lord must have experienced when he resisted the devil.

At the time of my interview with Mr. Rosenthal, I knew it was powerfully potent and I had an overwhelming confidence in its content to arouse and awaken many who formerly disbelieved. It is interesting to see how the Rosenthal document based on his own words confirms the theme of the “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion.” He spoke so much like them that it might be called “The Personalized Protocols of Zion — 1979 Edition.” Anyone who does not know that the organized Jew is the instigator of World Communism based on the writings of Karl Marx, who was also a Jew, International Zionism, and the evident conspiracy to destroy Christian civilization, is too naive and too ignorant to deal with the problems we face today. The Christhating Jew who conspires against our Christian heritage enjoys nothing better than the conservative who protects the Jew and will talk about everything dangerous to our country except the hidden hand of Jew conspirators which is the root of all evil threatening Christian civilization. While it is the love of money the root of all evil, the Jew exhibits far above other peoples his love of money and have an instinctive compelling desire for attaining as much wealth as possible regardless of the means employed to attain his goals or the harm it may cause to others. This evil force is the anti Christ as revealed in the second letter of John who said: “He is the anti-Christ that denies the father and the son.” These Jew protecting conservative Americans are knowingly or unknowingly helping to destroy their own country. As a result, the Jews now rule the US and plot to rule the whole world. We are in bondage! Can we escape? Yes but only if the Jew protecting conservatives who are helping the Zionist to divide and conquer will learn and accept the truth and be guided by the warnings of our Lord.

If we all unite with those who know the truth we can save our country and escape from the clutches of Jesus of Nazareth worse enemies: The anti-Christ Jews!

Part II

“Most Jews do not like to admit it but our god is Lucifer…”

The above is an exact quote by Harold Wallace Rosenthal, the top Administrative Assistant to Senator Jacob Javits from New York. Mr. Rosenthal had stated publicly that Jews will completely dominate the entire world and that now they control every facet of political life in the United States of America and all forms of communication media. Mr. Rosenthal and I were brought together at which time I interviewed him privately and taped the interview with his full knowledge and consent. During the lengthy meeting Mr. Rosenthal became very impatient, rude and vulgar [all of which is recorded on the tape] and demanded the balance of his fee before I had concluded my questioning. Since the entire interview was so lengthy we released and published only the first portion under the same title The Hidden Tyranny” [Part I]. Thousands of copies of the manuscript were sought by people from all around the globe. We now release the balance of the taped interview as Part Two. Before any agreement was reached between this writer and Mr. Rosenthal it was established that he would answer an unlimited number of questions with complete honesty and to the best of his ability. It was because of this mutual understanding that I accused him during the final stages of the interview of not being honest with me as it related to his response to my question: “Do you have knowledge of when and why the story began about the Jews being the chosen people?” That is when he said: “Most Jews do not like to admit it but our god is Lucifer and we are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive.”

[As this goes to press we are still seeking a governmental body to investigate Harold Rosenthal's allegations. My dictionary conveys such allegations as treason. We now pick up after a dispute during which the tape recorder had been turned off.]

Weisman: “When the true history is permitted to be published at large what do you think the people of the world will do to you Jews?

Rosenthal: “I thought we had concluded this interview.”

Weisman: “I am concerned and this question seems to require your answer”

Rosenthal: “We were all finished and now you start to pump me again. I have already given you the tables of stone and yet you want more. Never mind… you wouldn’t understand anyway… you Christians!”

Weisman: “So now you damn me because I am a Christian. I thought we had tried to keep this on a business-like basis did we not?”

Rosenthal: [No words, only mumbled exclamations ...]

Weisman: “Whatever that is or means you’re not using words. Are you trying to speaking English?”

Rosenthal: “I said ‘mischna’”

Weisman: “Will you spell it?”

Rosenthal: Spells “m-i-s-c-h-n-a-h” and said that it is from the basics of the Talmud. He continued: “Let’s not dwell on this. We are not getting anywhere and besides we had concluded things and that ends our agreement.”

Weisman: “Are you afraid to answer the question I posed?”

Rosenthal: “Who the hell do you think I am? I am not afraid to answer any question but I have given you enough information for a book.”

Weisman: “Did I not pay you as per our agreement?”

Rosenthal: “Yeah, sure but you are demanding more. All right you want my opinion as to what the people of the world are going to think when history is written.”

Weisman: “I didn’t pose the question exactly like that but go ahead.”

Rosenthal: “I don’t give a damn what the people will think. Besides, whenever that happens you and I will be dead. Does that satisfy you?”

Weisman: “There are two or three questions among my notes which have yet to be answered and one is quite important.”

Rosenthal: ”What is that?”

Weisman: “The story about six million Jews supposedly cremated or murdered by the Nazis.”

Rosenthal: “What about it?”

Weisman: “Do you know who or what Jewish organization created that big lie?

Rosenthal: “No, I don’t know anything about its authenticity. I don’t think it’s too important anyway.”

Weisman: “Mr. Rosenthal, you know better than that so what about the younger generation who is growing up believing this big lie? And you say that it is not important?”

Rosenthal: “It was an outgrowth of the war and we all know that Hitler hated the Jews so someone somewhere thought of exaggerating the numbers. We know that many Jews were killed by Nazis but probably not six million”

Weisman: “You know that when World War II broke out there were less than a quarter of a million Jews in all of Germany as thousands had left.”

Rosenthal: “So what? As I said before, the Jewish people are the cleverest people in the world. So somebody thought of a big number and perhaps it grew until now the number of six million Jews killed is widely accepted. We have control of all media and that makes the great difference.”

Weisman: “Go brush that off lightly. Something of such…

Rosenthal: “My people have been taught to give consideration and attention to our teachers rather than to the words of your people and laws.

Weisman: “You are living in America, Mr. Rosenthal. It is our duty to uphold the laws of this country. Your religion teaches that you may take an oath such as when being inducted into a political office, but if the oath is displeasing you can deny silently the fact that you have taken that oath. Now I have copies of the Jewish document called the “Kol Nidre” and I have proven its authenticity that it is found in the Talmud and is recited each year in the synagogue on the Day of Atonement. It allows all future obligations such as oaths or pledges a Jew may engage in to be “deemed absolved, forgiven, annulled, void, and made of no effect. This allows Jews to lie, subvert, cheat, etc.”

Rosenthal: “Well, I am sure that not all Jews practice that oath business.

Weisman: “But they do practice it, don’t they, with the Rabbi’s approval?”

Rosenthal: “To some extent, perhaps when it is helpful to the individual.”

Weisman: “Is that not sinful?”

Rosenthal: “Maybe to your way of thinking, but as I have told you before, you and I are very different. We Jews are a very different people. Our beliefs and values are entirely different. We have been raised that way for many centuries so it is not a sin for us to take any oath and break it. It is our teaching. This point on the difference of character has been made by many Jewish writers and is well supported in history and science. Yet, ironically Christians continue to believe the Jewish lie and that we are all the same or equal.”

Weisman: “I have possibly saved the most important question of all until now.

Rosenthal: “Listen, if you’re going on any further my time is money. We made an agreement and you’re extending it beyond reason. You have it all on tapes and remember that we agreed for you to take whatever you want from the tapes and your notes, but no reproduction of the tapes under any circumstances. They are to be destroyed. If you violate this agreement we will cut your balls off.”

Weisman: Who is “we”?

Rosenthal: “Just get smart and you will find out. You don’t want any trouble and I don’t either so you keep our agreement and no one will get hurt. Now give me the rest of my money.”

Weisman: “I intend to keep our agreement to the letter and you have my word of honour that these tapes will not go any further than my use in the preparation of the story. There is no misunderstanding. We agree on that and I will keep my word. You will get your money.

Rosenthal: “I have friends and I don’t want them to be reading things attributed to me that I didn’t say. I don’t give a damn what you or anybody else thinks, but I don’t want lies printed, only the questions and answers of this interview.”

Weisman: “We understand each other perfectly in that regard. Now a question.”

Rosenthal: “Shoot, but remember I need Las Vegas money.”

Weisman: “Surely you must know somewhere in your schooling or you have some kind of personal feeling or understanding as to when and why the story began that the Jews are the chosen people.”

Rosenthal: “We are the chosen people.”

Weisman: “Why? Do you really believe that Mr. Rosenthal?”

Rosenthal: “Maybe I can explain or perhaps Jake could give you a better answer…”

Weisman: “Who is Jake?” Rosenthal: Jake Javits. He is the New York Senator I work for and he is a pretty smart guy. Plenty smart. His answer might serve your purpose for the story better.

Weisman: “I want your answer not his.”

Rosenthal: “You and we Jews actually have a different God. Ours is Lucifer and yours is the father of Jesus Christ, whatever his name is.

Weisman: “Is that the answer to Jews being God’s chosen people?”

Rosenthal: “To our God we are his chosen ones. We are taught that from our childhood.

Weisman: “That is an evasive answer. You know what I mean when I pose such a question but I don’t believe you replied properly.”

Rosenthal: “I don’t give a damn what you believe.”

Weisman: “Do your people believe that Jesus Christ was a Jew?”

Rosenthal: “Hell! We’re not going back to that again are we? We’ve already gone over that.”

Weisman: “That was before the tape machine was turned on. I don’t think we recorded your reply to this question.”

Rosenthal: “Well, I can’t answer for all Jews. I guess you’re asking what Jews throughout the world believe.”

Weisman: “Yes.”

Rosenthal: “Jake could answer that better than I.”

Weisman: “I don’t want Senator Jake Javits to answer anything I ask. It is your answer that I want, not his. I told you this before.”

Rosenthal: “I know what you’re searching for. I have known from the beginning but that’s all right. You and I are so much apart. You’re another breed. You’re not our kind. It’s not a secret that we do not respect you and your kind.”

Weisman: “Are you referring to just our kind as Christians?

Rosenthal: “You gentiles are our enemies. When I was a little boy I was taught very wisely. Many centuries ago when Jews were persecuted in almost every country and driven out of so many places, the governments demanded that we Jews become Christians or be expelled from the country.

Weisman: “Yes, I recall reading of this many times.

Rosenthal: “Was it France or Spain?”

Weisman: “Possibly both but I vividly remember the story of Queen Isabella of Spain on how patient she was with the Jews, always giving them the benefit of doubt until such time as her eyes were opened completely to the deceptions of the Jews.”

Rosenthal: “The Jews at that time had a very wise Rabbi leader and his advice was respected throughout the world. He said that Jews must pretend to become Christians and bide their time and make real sacrifices if necessary. We have always been ready to sacrifice a few thousand Jews in exchange for world leadership. This was the plan of the Jews who instigated WW II. Some Jews were sacrificed so that the “persecution” propaganda could continue. It is a small price and there is nothing wrong with that. I was taught that we Jews must become lawyers so we could control and strangle the courts, and even the judges, unless they were Jews. We should become doctors and teachers and leaders in all the churches and this goal has almost been fully accomplished. I said it before and will say it again now: We will have complete control of the entire world. We are very successful in keeping you gentiles confused. We are true masters at creating confusion. The word Babylon in Hebrew is Babel and means confusion. You know that Jews are successful because of our unity. We die for one another if necessary. We generously finance our own so it is understandable how we govern not only in this country but everywhere else. We direct US foreign affairs thru shadow organizations. And like it or not, we will be the super government of the world. Is that enough?”

Weisman: “Go on. I find what you are saying most interesting.”

Rosenthal: “We are the most powerful international body of people in the world. Do you believe that?”

Weisman: “You speak with such confidence that I . . .

Rosenthal: [He interrupted me] “We can destroy any country’s economy without their even being aware of it if we want to. I think this is what you want to hear. Most Americans are totally unaware that thru the Federal Reserve System their money has been stolen and the economy debauched.”

Weisman: “I am expecting you to be truthful with me Mr. Rosenthal.”

Rosenthal: “Well, it is true. We are smart, powerful, and wealthy and at the proper time we will mix up your gentile women with the inferior black and in 50 years you will be all mixed up. N*ggers love to f*ck your white women and we encourage this by using them to our advantage.”

Weisman: “I recall you saying that blacks serve your purpose.”

Rosenthal: “Yes, we use them to our great advantage. If you investigate history you will learn that it was primarily by Jewish merchant ships and Jewish-run slave auctions that blacks got here to America.

Weisman: “And destroy them after you have used them I presume?”

Rosenthal: “If necessary, yes. They won’t be destroyed so long as they do as we tell them. You and I know they are an inferior people, a dumb race, but can be useful with the use of money. I mean real big money. N*ggers will do anything for money. So when the time comes we will have complete control of the world while you stupid Christians are waiting for your Christ -the impostor- to return as your saviour. How stupid can you be?”

Weisman: “You sound bitter.”

Rosenthal: “Not at all. Why should I be bitter? We Jews are on top!”

Weisman: “And when this whole sordid story becomes known the result will be an aroused citizenry, an angry citizenry who will want to destroy you.”

Rosenthal: “How? I ask you how to tell me exactly how? You can’t reach the great masses of people like we can. We have it all under such control that no one can unless it is done through the mass media under our control. We have it all sewed up! We have infected your churches completely and we now control the school system. It is also a reality that we have complete control of organized Christianity. You can’t do anything that may have real impact or effect to change our organization of society.”

Weisman: “I find most things you say to be repulsive.”

Rosenthal: “It is what you wanted to hear or you wouldn’t have paid good money for this interview.”

Weisman: “You still haven’t answered that question I posed long ago which was: Do you believe Jesus Christ was a Jew?”

Rosenthal: “As I said, Jake could give you a real intelligent answer. I know that most of our friends, kids and people I grew up with, in fact all of our friends, do not believe Christ was a Jew. He was an impostor and millions of people all over the world now believe that Christianity was founded on untruth and deliberate incorrect translations of your Bible. Christ was a fraud. Even the National Council of Churches agrees that there were false translations of the book your people respect. It is built on lies. [Note: This comment can hardly be regarded as coming from a true Christian source since the National Council of Churches was organized by Jews and its theology is controlled by them.]

Weisman: “According to the latest scholarly research, your ancestors are not Israelites but Mongolians and Asians from Eastern Europe and Western Asia so your ancestors were thousands of miles from the Holy Land. They never ever saw the Holy Land proving that your people were not the chosen people of God.”

Rosenthal: “So what? What difference does it make?”

Weisman: “We have been taught the big lie for many years that Jews are God’s chosen people so it does make a difference. A very grave difference.”

Rosenthal: “What grave difference?”

Weisman: “Does it not prove that the great majority of Jews today are Khazar in origin. Your ancestors never trod the lands where Christ walked. They never knew Jerusalem and Palestine so how could you… [Mr. Rosenthal interrupted me]

Rosenthal: [shouting very loudly] “what the hell of difference does it make now?”

Weisman: “I find so many things that you have said as being repulsive and your arrogant manner in boasting and admittedly being a part of this gigantic and heinous plot against mankind; and at times you attempt to brush things off by saying ‘what difference does it make.’ So much of what you have admitted staggers me and I lack the words to describe … “(Mr. Rosenthal interrupts at this point]

Rosenthal: “That is because you are a gentile. You do not understand now and never will until it is too late and my hope is that the American people do not”… [Mr. Rosenthal paused here].

Weisman: “There is so much of what you have said that common people may not believe you; they may not believe what you have said in this interview…” [Mr. Rosenthal interrupts again]

Rosenthal: “That is why we have the control today. One of the reasons your people did not believe that it was possible for any people or race to accomplish what we have within a couple of hundred years. The gentile is stupid. We are very intelligent. I am going to be a very important person in and around Washington and I intend to become nationally prominent. You are going to hear and read about me in the future. I am young and have had the guts to tell you more than any other Jew would ever dare to tell you publicly. Much of what I have told you is part of the inner and invisible world of Jewry.”

Weisman: “Looking at you now as I denote your change I see you as a despicable bastard — all of you Jewish are contemptible and detestable”… [Mr. Rosenthal interrupts again]

Rosenthal: “I will knock your God damn head off if you call me a bastard again”

Weisman: “I wouldn’t try it if I were you. I too have friends and many of them would like a chance to get to you so let’s keep this on a formal basis as it was intended at the beginning.”

Weisman: “Jews are a great part of deceit and evil in the world”

Rosenthal: “We have a talent for confusing the issues.

Weisman: “You are masters of deceit and this cunning practice of yours has allowed you to infiltrate governments throughout the world for evil and destructive purposes.”

Rosenthal: “Why not? Why shouldn’t we take over the banks, the universities, the church and the government if the gentiles are not intelligent enough to run them with intelligence? I could not have talked this way a few years ago but now it is different. There is nothing to undo our strategy in the world today so I can speak much more freely. What I have disclosed may help other Jews to speak out if they have any guts. We are not a pusillanimous race.”

Weisman: “You’re very sure of yourself and your people aren’t you?”

Rosenthal: “We may be divided in many things but nothing ever actually separates us.”

Weisman: “Who is ‘we’?”

Rosenthal: “Us the Jews are as one when it counts most. No incident can ever divide us.” [Note: throughout the centuries Jews have learned not to trust other people. Thus, the Jewish racial bond is their greatest asset.]

Weisman: “I have heard Jews fight each other with venom, is this true?”

Rosenthal: “That’s entirely different. Sure we will fight one another but when it counts most we are as one. Our forte is division and duplicity. It is an infallible weapon and we are very skilful at it in its application. You don’t have the intelligence to compete.”

Weisman: “But we have a culture and moral values that you Jews will never understand or equal.”

Rosenthal: “Jews have a family life. Our culture requires a high standard in education. We establish standards so that our kids exceed their parents. Our people continue to show a dramatic educational advancement. Our kid’s success doesn’t depend entirely on schools but on the family and we are damn proud of these accomplishments. You can’t compete. More than 12 thousand doctors are graduated from medical schools in the US alone every year and 10 thousand of them are Jews. Among law students the Jewish percentage is even higher. Jews are on such a solid foundation here in the US that any kind of opposition to our control would only be temporary. You know we laugh about the six million claims just like the story that Christ was a Jew and the God’s chosen people false stories. This should show people that we have solidarity like none other in the world. Jews have closeness to other Jews whom they have never seen or perhaps even heard of.”

Weisman: “I hope you haven’t lied to me in this interview because if you did we could retaliate on you. Do you understand?”

Rosenthal: “What I have told you is true, all of it. I don’t need to lie.”

Weisman: “I have found that Jews passion is greed, profit and the destruction of Christianity. Is this correct?”

Rosenthal: “I cannot speak for all Jews.”

Weisman: “I am speaking of the great majority of Jews. Am I right?”

Rosenthal: “Maybe most Jews feel that way but there’s nothing wrong with that”

Weisman: “I think you just go on and on because there is bitterness within you and perhaps you say things that even you do not believe. Some of the things you say are almost unbelievable.”

Rosenthal: “Well I don’t give a good damn what you believe. I have given you honest answers and opinions throughout this interview. And don’t forget our agreement. If I find out that the tapes were used for other ends than what we agreed upon you will suffer serious consequences. Do you understand?”

Weisman: “I understand. And now here is the balance of the money agreed upon for this interview.”

Rosenthal: “Thank You.”

Conclusion

After the tape machine had been turned off, I accused Harold Rosenthal of not living up to our agreement in replying truthfully to my question as to why Jews claim to be the “chosen people.” He replied: “We are a chosen people. Most Jews do not like to admit it but our god is Lucifer and we Jews are his chosen people. Lucifer is very much alive.” I was stunned by hearing this. I had no further comment. I had watched this arrogant and boastful person change at times like a chameleon that changes its colour. Many times he showed hatred even with venom. At the end I felt unclean being around him and saw his devil.

The hidden tyranny has been revealed

It has been alleged that Harold Rosenthal was killed because he talked too much so it is understandable if it is indeed true inasmuch as he made such shocking statements almost seven years ago that we now see as a reality. We minimized his boastings of their control of the churches. But unbelievable then, in the fall of 1983 it was a reality when the Supreme Court sanctions IRS approved State churches. When Rosenthal made such statements about church control we felt that he was bragging but the present-day persecution of the church and its ministries here in America by the government is today a fact. If you were told that a sheriff and three deputies would wait in the darkness of midnight to arrest Pastor Everett Sileven in Omaha, Nebraska because he intended to resume the daily educational ministry in faith Baptist Church in Louisville, you would not have believed it six years ago. Today, however, it is just another bizarre episode in one of the most incredible stories in American history. Organized Jewry is determined and the final oppression of Christianity via taxation and regulation is now fact. The enemy is not coming. The enemy is already here…