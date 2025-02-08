Lost in Translation
Rare and Hard-to-Find Medical Works by Dr. Baron Henri de Rothschild—A Banking Dynasty's Ties to Pasteur, Curie, and Ehrlich
https://archive.org/details/b31352959/page/n5/mode/2up
Did the Rothschilds play a pivotal role in promoting germ theory—not for the sake of science, but as a strategic move to expand their influence and financial empire? Were they backing the medical establishment’s shift toward pharmaceuticals and vaccines to solidify control over global health? The deeper I dig, the more the pieces start to connect… More on this soon. Would be a whole lot easier if I could actually find Dr. Baron Henri de Rothschild’s papers and books and read them when they are found. 😂😂😂😂 (pété de rire).
A rich vein (so to speak). Appreciate you mining it. Somewhere along the line, though, movers and shakers of the world retreated from firsthand participation, instead installing, choosing, breeding players who would be directed, synced with purposes, in any event controlled. So, the actual names or identities of these puppets may be less significant. Their origins, their training, their sponsors and investors, now, those may reveal more.