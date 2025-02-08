https://archive.org/details/b31352959/page/n5/mode/2up

Did the Rothschilds play a pivotal role in promoting germ theory—not for the sake of science, but as a strategic move to expand their influence and financial empire? Were they backing the medical establishment’s shift toward pharmaceuticals and vaccines to solidify control over global health? The deeper I dig, the more the pieces start to connect… More on this soon. Would be a whole lot easier if I could actually find Dr. Baron Henri de Rothschild’s papers and books and read them when they are found. 😂😂😂😂 (pété de rire).