Bodhisattvas Betty

Pirate Studebaker
19h

If someone wants to help other people all they need do is walk out the front door and locate the elderly neighbor next door who needs their porch light bulb replaced or could use some nutritious food made from whole ingredients or, for the more adventurous, all communities great and small have homeless encampments that could use blankets and more. There are animal shelters that could use old towels and blankets. A bag of pet food. Etc....etc...etc.

What you have beautifully illustrated is this - people don't REALLY want to help. They are selfish beings who want to feel good about themselves. Period.

It's no wonder the Mormon's are likely exploiting that desire for self-glorification. Easy-peasy.

One hundred and fifty years ago Charles Spurgeon, the Christian minister and writer, saw this apex of avoidance of actually helping others already epidemic in American Christian Churches in his own time. He wrote - The downfall of organized Christianity will be in the avoidance of helping those who ask for help. He said the churches used to be the center of any community or neighborhood and if someone needed help of any sort, the church was the first place they turned to because the unfortunate knew the churches would always give them help.

He saw the increasing tendency to foist the needy on state or federal governments, because the churches were not "equipped" to deal with the dire effects of poverty, as a sin that would eventually render most churches as dead institutions where people only go to make themselves feel better, not to serve others as Jesus commanded.

And there you have it.

My brother who was a both a convicted Mormon and child molester once smugly told me, post child abuse conviction, that because I am not a Mormon I can never have a covenant with God.

I confess I was relieved that whatever god my brother believed himself to be in covenant with would not seek me out for the same. Thank God Almighty.

Mormons, like other cults who have fallen from God such as the Zionists, always justify their fleecing of those outside the cult. It's seems to be a "tenet" of their beliefs.

Thank you for pointing all this out. Great article and possibly the best cautionary XMas story I've ever read.

I pity the poor fools who obviously know not what they do when pressing the buttons and swiping the cards at the giving machines. Lord a mercy.

Thank you, Jesus. God Bless.

1 reply by Me Stuff
consuelo
19h

That was such an excellent article. It was packed with information. Thank you so much. As far as I know, Mormon believe that Jesus is a brother of Satan. Mormonism is NOT Christianity. Mormonism is so deceptive. I have been reading about how Joseph Smith who was a Freemason based a lot of his made-up Mormon teachings on Freemasonry.

1 reply by Me Stuff
